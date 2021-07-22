Tajikistan Holds Massive Combat-Readiness Check Amid Rising Instability In Neighboring Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it has put its entire armed forces on high alert for a combat-readiness check and relocated thousands of troops to the border with Afghanistan amid increasing security concerns in Central Asia over the Taliban's territorial gains in the northern part of the war-torn country.

Tajikistan has mobilized 100,000 active servicemen, 130,000 reserve officers and soldiers, as well as law enforcement agencies for the exercise on July 22 on the orders of President Emomali Rahmon, in the biggest such exercise in the 30-year history of independent Tajikistan.

In addition to the check, 20,000 members of the military reserve have been sent to the Tajik-Afghan border to reinforce border troops.

The Taliban in recent weeks has brought large swathes of Afghanistan under its control as U.S.-led international forces withdraw, including the main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing with Tajikistan. Tajik authorities say more than 900 kilometers of Afghanistan's border with Tajikistan is currently controlled by the Taliban.

Speaking in front of National Guard personnel, Rahmon said that the situation in Afghanistan, especially in the northern Afghan regions bordering Tajikistan, "remains extremely difficult and uncertain."

"The situation is getting more complicated day by day and even hour by hour," he added.

Hundreds of Afghans, including police and government troops, have fled the country in recent weeks and entered Tajikistan and neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban ramped up its offensives against the Western-backed government in Kabul.

As the United States plans to complete its withdrawal by August 31, the insurgents now control more than half of the country's district centers, according to U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Amid concerns that the Afghan government may collapse in the face of the rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces and the Taliban's battlefield successes, Russia has announced joint military maneuvers with Uzbekistan from July 30 to August 10.

Moscow, which operates a military base in Tajikistan, also plans to hold joint drills there with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on August 5-10.