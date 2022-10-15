News
Tajik President's Demand For 'Respect' From Putin Viewed Millions Of Times On YouTube
A video of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon complaining to Russian President Vladimir Putin about his lack of respect for the countries of Central Asia that were once part of the Soviet Union has struck a nerve on social media, where it has been viewed millions of times.
Rahmon, addressing Putin directly, said that Tajikistan and other countries in the vast region have been treated like outsiders and indicates that the region deserves more investment from Moscow.
Rahmon made the comments on October 14 at a summit of leaders from the former Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.
Putin appears uncomfortable in the seven-minute video posted on YouTube, where it has been viewed around 4 million times. The video also also shows the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan looking on silently.
“We have always respected the interests of our main strategic partner,” Rahmon said, referring to Russia. “We want respect, too."
At one point, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asks him to stop, but Rahmon refuses, saying, "We came to talk."
Touching on a subject that Putin himself has cited, Rahmon said both he and Putin witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
“I was there in those meetings in the room when the Soviet Union collapsed,” he said. “Then like now -- and you have to forgive me for saying this -- not enough attention was paid to the small republics, the small nations.”
Rahmon said the neglect of Tajikistan and the other countries of Central Asia, which he said were only used for their raw materials during the Soviet era, was one of the reasons for the collapse.
Putin’s response, according to TASS, was that during the Soviet era books were published in national languages, theaters were opened, and culture and the economy were developed.
Rahmon said Central Asian countries are not asking for many investments, adding that Russia should invest and that even billions invested “can be recouped in a very short period.” He suggested this would be reasonable in light of the Central Asians who travel to Russia to work.
Some of the YouTube users who commented on Rahmon’s statement congratulated him for speaking the truth to Putin. But others criticized Rahmon, who has ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for three decades. Many said if he had provided decent living and working conditions for Tajiks, his relationship with his people would be different and Tajiks would not have to leave the country to find work.
Rahmon is one of Putin’s main allies, and Putin in June made his first public foreign trip since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to Dushanbe for talks with Rahmon.
All Of The Latest News
Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv Region
A missile attack seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's power system operator said on October 15.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kyiv region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or injure anyone.
Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outages.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, urged Kyiv area residents and people in three neighboring regions to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand.
"All that is necessary today is to approach electricity consumption as rationally as possible,” Tymosheko said.
After a truck bomb explosion a week ago damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest coordinated missile attacks since the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the bridge bombing.
Authorities reported shelling in several regions overnight.
Infrastructure was hit in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, close to the front, and fires were reported. Governor Oleh Staruch called on people to seek safety in shelters.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Scattered Antiestablishment Protests Reported In Several Iranian Cities
Scattered protests are being reported in several cities across Iran where protesters have taken to the streets while chanting antiestablishment slogans, according to amateur videos posted online.
The protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest in Tehran by the morality police enter a fifth week despite a violent state crackdown and severe Internet cuts.
“Support! Support!” chanted a group of protesters in Rasht in northern Iran, calling on citizens to join them, according to a video published by the activist Twitter account @1500tavir.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the footage.
The BBC published a video in which a group of women chanted “Death to Khamenei!” in Shahin Shahr in the central province of Isfahan.
Protests were also reported in Hamedan and Ardebil amid a heavy security presence.
Students also reportedly staged protests actions in Tehran, Karaj, and Isfahan.
Online monitor NetBlocks on October 15 reported a "new major disruption" to Internet traffic in Iran.
Earlier, activists issued an online appeal for a huge turnout for protests on October 15.
They called on people across Iran to show up at spots where the security forces are not present and to chant "Death to the dictator.”
Human rights organizations have said at least 201 people have been killed in a crackdown by security forces.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
The crackdown has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada, and the United States.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the country's enemies, including the United States and Israel, of fomenting the "riots.”
With reporting by AFP
Iran Denies Providing Russia With Drones For Attacks Against Ukraine
Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons to be used in the war in Ukraine, its Foreign Ministry said on October 15.
Kyiv and Washington have accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russia to use in its unprovoked war against its neighbor. The topic is expected to be discussed by European Union foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg on October 17.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian "emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war," the Iranian foreign minister said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Gomes Cravinho. "We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen."
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities.
Last month, Kyiv said it is significantly reducing its diplomatic relations with Tehran over arms deliveries to Russia.
Iran said the decision was "driven by baseless information provided by foreign media propaganda.”
In a separate phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on October 14, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran's official stance of neutrality over the war, which started nearly eight months ago.
"We have defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, stopping the war, and ending the displacement of people," he said.
He also criticized the European Union for protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman. The EU reportedly plans to impose sanctions on Iran next week for suppressing the protests.
For his part, Borrell said he had urged Iran to stop the repression of protesters and to release those that have been detained in recent weeks.
“People in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights," Borrell said on Twitter on October 14. "Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released. Internet access and accountability are needed."
With reporting AFP and Reuters
Iran Prevents Filmmaker From Traveling To London Film Festival
An Iranian filmmaker said Iranian authorities barred him from traveling to the London Film Festival over his support for the protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
"I was prevented by the Iranian authorities from boarding my flight to London on [October 14]," Mani Haghighi said in a video message posted on Twitter by the British Film Institute (BFI). "They gave me no reasonable explanation for this actually rude behavior."
Outrage over Amini's death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Tehran’s morality police, has triggered the biggest wave of street protests and violence seen in the country for years.
In the past weeks, many Iranians have taken part in antiestablishment protests in Tehran and other cities, where protesters have chanted “Death to the dictator!” and, “Woman. Life. Freedom.”
Security forces have responded with force, killing dozens of protesters, according to rights groups, while also arresting artists, dissidents, journalists and sports stars.
The BFI said Haghighi had been due to attend the London Film Festival for his latest film Subtraction but that Iranian authorities had "confiscated his passport and he could not leave.”
In the video message, the 53-year-old Iranian director, writer, and actor said he believed the authorities had prevented him from going abroad over his support for the protests.
"A couple of weeks ago, I recorded an Instagram video in which I criticized Iran's mandatory hijab laws and the crackdown on the youth who are protesting it and so many other instances of injustice in their lives," he said. "Perhaps the authorities thought by keeping me here they could keep a closer eye on me, perhaps to threaten me and shut me up.
"Well, the very fact that I'm talking to you now in this video kind of undermines that plan," he added.
Haghighi said, however, that he had no regrets about being forced to stay in Iran as a "prisoner" in his own country.
"I cannot put into words the joy and the honor of being able to witness first-hand this great moment in history, and I would rather be here than anywhere else right now,” he said. "So, if this is a punishment for what I've done, then by all means, bring it on."
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Announces New Military Assistance To Ukraine Worth $725 Million
The U.S. government has announced further arms deliveries to Ukraine worth a total of $725 million.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The package includes additional HIMARS mobile rocket-launch systems, ammunition, armored vehicles, and medical supplies, the U.S. State Department and Pentagon announced on October 14.
The aid comes "in the wake of Russia's brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine" and "the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia's forces," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” Blinken said.
“The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine," he added.
This brings the total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of President Joe Biden's tenure to more than $18.3 billion, Blinken said.
Most of the aid has been provided since Russia launched its unprovoked war against Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
HRW Says Kazakh Authorities Should Not Deport Karakalpak Activists To Uzbekistan
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on October 14 that Kazakh authorities should not extradite four Karakalpak diaspora activists to Uzbekistan, where they would face a serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
The New York-based rights organization said all four activists – who emigrated to Kazakhstan a year ago – have advocated for protecting the sovereignty of Uzbekistan’s Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, where protests erupted earlier this year over proposed constitutional amendments.
“Uzbek authorities appear to be targeting diaspora Karakalpak activists as part of their heavy-handed response to the July protests in Karakalpakstan,” Mihra Rittmann, senior Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on October 14.
“There is no doubt these activists face a serious risk of torture and politically motivated prosecution if forcibly returned to Uzbekistan," she said, "and Kazakhstan is legally prohibited from sending them back in such circumstances.”
Rittman said Kazakh authorities should refuse the request and release the activists.
Acting on information that the activists were placed on an international wanted list by Uzbek authorities, Kazakh police detained the four activists from the Karakalpak diaspora in Almaty between September 13 and October 5, HRW said.
The four were identified as Koshkarbai Toremuratov, a dissident blogger; Zhangeldy Zhaksymbetov, an opposition figure; Raisa Khudaibergenova, a cardiologist; and activist Ziyuar Mirmanbetova.
The charges against them have not been made public. But a Karakalpak activist in Almaty, Akylbek Muratov, who has seen several documents pertaining to the charges, told HRW that the four are wanted by Uzbekistan for alleged offenses against the state.
Mass protests took place in Karakalpakstan in early July after changes initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev were proposed to the Uzbek Constitution. The changes included the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence should its citizens choose to do so in a referendum.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan that, according to Uzbek authorities, left 21 people dead.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Russian Oil Depot Near Border With Ukraine Burns After Being Shelled, Regional Governor Says
An oil depot in the Belgorod region of Russia bordering Ukraine caught fire after being shelled on October 15, the third consecutive day of strikes on strategic targets in the region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We're getting bombed again. One of the shells hit the oil depot in the Belgorod region," regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
Gladkov posted a photo showing flames and plumes of black smoke rising above a building near a communications tower.
Gladkov said later that the fire had been put out.
Local emergency services said the depot is in the village of Razumnoye-71, near the city of Belgorod, according to TASS. One of 10 tanks with residual diesel fuel was set alight, TASS reported.
Gladkov also said a customs checkpoint had been shelled for several days in a row and that 14 shells had landed there on October 15 but caused no injuries.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
Belgorod and other Russian border regions have accused Ukraine of attacking targets, including power lines and fuel storage facilities, since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February. Last week, Russia complained of an increase in artillery and missile strikes on its territory bordering Ukraine.
An electrical substation in the city of Belgorod, which lies across the border from Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, was set on fire by a Ukrainian strike on October 14, causing electricity outages, Gladkov said. He posted photos of the fire, which he said was brought under control in the late afternoon.
A rocket gutted the top floor of an apartment building in the city the day before, causing damage but no injuries, and a munition sdepot in the region was destroyed.
Ukrainian strikes earlier in the week knocked out power in the town of Shebekino. A 74-year-old woman died and several others were wounded.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Russia Blocks IMF Communiqué As War In Ukraine Tops Agenda Of Annual Meeting Of Finance Ministers
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) steering committee failed to reach an agreement on a communiqué calling for Russia to end its war in Ukraine during IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, where finance ministers and central bank chiefs are discussing a cap on the price of Russian oil.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news conference on October 14 that Russia again blocked issuance of a joint communiqué during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.
Calvino, chairwoman of the committee, instead issued a statement recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine were "weighing heavily on economic activity" with significant impact on livelihoods.
There has been a "very strong call" throughout the week of meetings for Russia to stop its war against Ukraine, said Calvino.
"The war is the single most important element slowing down growth and generating inflation, volatility, energy and food insecurity and uncertainty," she told a press conference.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed her statement, telling reporters that many of the diverse and difficult challenges that face the global economy "stem from Russia’s terrible war in Ukraine and the continued recovery from the pandemic.”
Asked about progress on setting a price cap for Russian oil, she said no decision has been made but that a coalition of countries, including the G7, the European Union, and Australia, have committed to deciding what the price cap will be.
Once it’s adopted, the members of the coalition will make sure that the suppliers of insurance, financial, and other services can only be provided if the purchase of Russian oil occurs at a price below the cap.
Yellen called it “an innovative policy that aims to cut Putin’s revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing onto global markets at low prices.”
She also said a price cap will help stabilize global energy prices and provide developing countries with greater leverage to negotiate better prices for Russian oil.
The countries are now considering several benchmarks that are relevant in deciding what the price cap should be, including the cost for Russia to produce oil.
Also on October 14, countries that have imposed economic restrictions on Russia held a meeting to assess the impact of the measures.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said the restrictions on the Russian military-industrial complex have had a direct effect on the battlefield.
“Together, our collective actions have rendered the Russian military-industrial complex unable to produce and maintain critical equipment for operations in Ukraine,” Adeyemo said.
He said the collective impact of sanctions and other measures has left Russia unable to access advanced technology and international financial systems. This has hobbled the Russian defense industry’s ability to produce weapons, as well as replace those that have been destroyed in the war, he said.
He also said Russia is running out of microelectronics that are critical to their military-industrial complex, and Russian officials are concerned that they don’t have enough foreign components.
Two of Russia’s largest domestic microelectronics manufacturers have had to temporarily halt production due to a lack of critical, foreign technologies, he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Biden Calls On Iran To End Violence Against Its Own Citizens, Says He Was 'Stunned' By Protests
U.S. President Joe Biden has called on Iranian leaders to end the violence against their own citizens who have taken part in antiestablishment protests in past weeks triggered by the death of a young woman following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
Women "should be able to wear in God’s name what they want to wear," he said on October 14 during a speech in California. "Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights."
Biden said he was "stunned" by the mass protests in Iran, which has seen its biggest wave of demonstrations in years following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Many have taken to the streets in the past four weeks, chanting, "Death to the dictator!" while calling for women's rights and freedom.
"I want you to know that we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran," Biden said.
"It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. It awakened something that I don't think will be quieted for a long, long time," Biden said in his remarks.
Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the courage of anti-government protesters in Iran as he met on October 14 in Washington with activists originally from the country.
The protesters have shown "remarkable displays of courage throughout Iran as women, young people, and many others continue to stand up for the fundamental rights that continue to be denied them by the Iranian regime,” Blinken said as he opened a meeting with activists at the State Department.
Participants in the meeting included the actress Nazanin Boniadi, writer Roya Hakakian, and gender equality activist Sherry Hakimi.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
"In the wake of Mahsa Amini's death and the spontaneous demonstration of outrage that this has produced, I think we are seeing something that is quite remarkable throughout the country, led primarily by women and young people," Blinken said.
Human rights organizations have said at least 201 people have been killed in a crackdown by security forces.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused the United States of whipping up the protests to destabilize Iran.
"If that's the case, if they genuinely believe that, they fundamentally -- fundamentally -- do not understand their own people," Blinken said.
Blinken was joined by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Rob Malley, the U.S. envoy to Iran who has led months of talks in a bid to restore a 2015 nuclear accord.
Hakakian said the group urged the United States to halt the talks.
"Our suggestion unanimously was to stop the nuclear talks until the violence stops. And I think everybody heard us loud and clear," she told National Public Radio after the meeting.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Bosnian Women Vow To End Silence Over Femicide As They March To Urge Change In Criminal Law
Women in Bosnia-Herzegovina held demonstrations on October 14 in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, and many other cities and towns to draw attention to femicide and call for the legislature to pass laws against it.
The demonstrations came amid outrage over the strangulation death of a 32-year-old woman on October 11, allegedly at the hands of her husband, in the town of Bihac in northwestern Bosnia. Police said the woman’s husband was found hanged on October 13 and cited suicide as the cause of his death.
Dozens of demonstrators, mostly women, turned out in Sarajevo, asking authorities to introduce femicide -- defined as a hate crime against women motivated by the victim's gender and a sense of superiority -- into legislation, making it a criminal offense.
The demonstrators also urged the government to harmonize criminal laws with the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention.
The nongovernmental organization Women's Network of BiH took part in the demonstration in Sarajevo, demanding action from the government.
"We women must be loud and speak on behalf of all those murdered women,” said Selma Hadzihalilovic of the Women's Network of BiH. “We owe them at least that, and we also owe it to all women who are exposed to any risk of being killed. We want to scream [away] that silence, so the cry would be as loud as possible."
Enisa Rakovic of the NGO Women's Voice stressed that women in Bosnia will no longer remain silent.
"We, the women of Bosnia and Herzegovina, have united to raise our voices and ask the decision-makers to change the legislation, to include femicide in the law and to apply the Istanbul Convention, which has been signed but is not being applied," Rakovic said at the Sarajevo demonstration.
According to data from the Agency for Gender Equality of Bosnia and Herzegovina, more than 60 women have been killed by their husbands since 2015. But the cases have been prosecuted as murders because femicide is not recognized in Bosnian law.
The agency also says that every third woman in Bosnia is a victim of violence, and half of women over the age of 15 have experienced some form of psychological, economic, or physical abuse.
Ukraine Will Find Way To Keep Starlink Running, Zelenskiy Adviser Says, After Musk Signals End Of Funding
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says Ukraine will find a solution to keep the Starlink Internet service working after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company could not indefinitely fund it.
Podolyak wrote on Twitter on October 14 that, like it or not, Musk “helped us survive the most critical moments of war.”
He told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that Ukraine should be thankful and also acknowledged that Musk is a businessman running a private business, not a state business, and "his business development strategy says that it is not profitable for him to lose [money]."
That's why Ukraine "will take care of how to conduct negotiations so that Starlink works," but added in his tweet that Ukraine expects the company to provide stable connections until the end of negotiations.
Musk activated Starlink, a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground, in late February after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's invasion.
Podolyak made the statement after Musk tweeted that SpaceX cannot fund the network “indefinitely” amid reports that he has asked the Pentagon to step in.
Starlink has cost SpaceX $80 million thus far and the cost will exceed $100 million by end of year, Musk said on Twitter on October 7.
Musk also asked whether the United States owes protection to a commercial vendor that is targeted while assisting the United States.
"We’ve also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder," said the billionaire, who is also CEO of Tesla.
CNN reported on October 13 that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon last month saying it could not continue to fund the Starlink service in Ukraine and that it may have to stop funding it unless the U.S. military gives the company tens of millions of dollars a month.
An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity was quoted on October 14 by AP as saying the Defense Department has received a request from Musk to take over funding for the satellite network. The official said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter.
A senior defense official later told reporters that the Defense Department would not confirm that ongoing talks were related to payment. But the official said the Pentagon was "continuing to talk to SpaceX and other companies about SATCOM capabilities."
The discussion about Starlink comes after Musk came under criticism for asking his 107 million Twitter followers to weigh in on his proposal to end the war in Ukraine under which Ukraine would cede Crimea, which it seized in 2014.
Musk also suggested that four regions Russia illegally annexed following Kremlin-orchestrated referendums should hold repeat votes under UN supervision and Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO.
As part of his proposal, Musk launched a Twitter poll asking whether “the will of the people" should decide if seized regions remain part of Ukraine or become part of Russia.
That prompted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has pledged to recover all the territory captured by Russia in the war and reclaim Crimea, to post his own poll asking his followers which Musk they like more: “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia”?
Musk replied to Zelenskiy that he “still very much” supports Ukraine but is “convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Troops Expected To Arrive In Belarus In Days To Create 'Regional Military Group'
A senior Belarusian Defense Ministry official says Russian troops are expected to start entering the country soon to create "a regional military group" of the Russia-Belarus Union State.
The deputy chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces General Staff, Viktar Tumar, said in a statement on October 14 that "in the coming days," Russian troops that are part of the group will start arriving.
"To ensure a parity of military security and to support peace in the Republic of Belarus, a decision was made to create a regional military group on our territory. The armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and some military units of the Russian Federation will be the group's backbone," Tumar's statement says, without giving any details on the number of Russian troops expected to arrive in Belarus.
He added that the regional military group's goal is "purely of a defensive character."
Earlier in the day, Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that 70,000 Belarusian troops will be involved in the regional military group, adding that "10,000 to 15,000 Russian troops" will join the group.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey said his country is ready for "strict measures" in case Poland or any other nations bordering Belarus place nuclear weapons on their territories.
Earlier in October, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw had spoken to Washington about sharing nuclear weapons as Western nations confront Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that was launched in late February.
Russian forces have used Belarus as a staging post, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases inside Belarus.
With reporting by BelTA and Interfax
Video Allegedly Showing Officer Groping Woman Sparks Further Outrage In Iran
A video appearing to show an Iranian riot police officer groping a woman as he and others try to force her on a motorcycle has sparked further outrage as protesters across the country demonstrate against a lack of women's rights highlighted by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
The video, which has not been independently verified, appears to show a man grabbing a woman's buttocks as a group of security agents try to force her on to a motorcycle.
After resisting, she falls off and the security agents ride away.
Two days have passed since the release of the video, but authorities in the Islamic republic have yet to publicly comment on it.
Anti-government protests have erupted throughout Iran over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16.
Young women have been on the front lines of the unrest, shouting anti-government slogans, removing their head scarves, and facing off with security forces in the streets.
On October 13, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, announced the arrest of 19 protesters by security forces in the cities of Sanandaj, Marivan, Ilam, and Saghez.
“At least 37 other protesters were injured in different cities,” the group added.
Iran's Children's Rights Protection Society says at least 28 children have been killed in a crackdown by security agents on the protesters, including many from the underprivileged province of Sistan-Baluchestan and Kurdistan, where Amini was from.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei once again lashed out at the protesters on October 14, comparing the Islamic republic to an unshakable tree.
"The Islamic republic has become a stout tree that makes it wrong for anyone to even think of cutting it," Khamenei said.
Despite the crackdown and threats of even harsher reactions by security forces, activists continue to call for people to take to the streets in what has been the biggest wave of unrest and violence seen in the country for years.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Worries Grow Over Health Of Jailed Iranian Activist Ronaghi
The family of Iranian activist Hossein Ronaghi is concerned over the civil rights leader's health condition after he was arrested during the recent protests rocking the country over the death of a 22-year-old woman while in police custody.
Hassan Ronaghi wrote in a tweet on October 14 that officials have kept his brother "in prison without his medicine, with broken legs and a sick body while he is vomiting blood.”
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV.
Hours later, Ronaghi announced in a video message that he had managed to escape the security agents and would turn himself in to the prosecutor's office of Evin prison in Tehran on September 24.
"If I am arrested after going to the prosecutor's office, I will go on a hunger strike from that moment," Ronaghi said in his video message.
Ronaghi followed through with his promise and went to the Evin prison prosecutor's office, where he was violently apprehended, even though he showed up on his own volition.
The arrest came amid anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals -- including Majid Tavakoli, Fatemeh Sepehri, and Arash Sadeghi -- have been arrested during the protests amid a harsh police crackdown that rights groups say has seen more than 200 people killed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Says No Need For Further Massive Air Strikes On Ukraine, Foresees End To Mobilization
Nearly eight months into his war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be striking a softer tone, saying he sees no need for continued massive air strikes and that a mobilization of troops to support his military operation will end in two weeks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking to journalists in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on October 14, Putin said that Russia was willing to hold talks on ending the war, although they would need to be held with an international mediator if Ukraine comes to the table as well.
Putin -- who has said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia's "territorial integrity" -- also warned of a "global catastrophe" in the event of a direct clash between NATO troops and Russia. Still, he said he sees no need for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the present time.
There is "no need for massive strikes" now because most of the designated targets have been hit and "we have not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine," Putin said after attending a summit of leaders from the former Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the Kazakh capital.
Putin's comments come during a week when Russia has launched a barrage of missiles and rockets across Ukraine, battering major cities, including the capital, Kyiv.
They also come as Ukraine regains control of major swathes of territory with Russian troops in retreat.
Despite Russia's faltering invasion, launched in late February, Putin said he had no regrets over the "unpleasant" conflict that calls a "special military operation."
“What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly,” he said after attending a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States. “But we would have had all this a little later, only under worse conditions for us, that’s all. So my actions are correct and timely.”
Putin said that of 300,000 conscripts mobilized in the Kremlin's latest military call-up, 222,000 are currently in units that form troops, while 16,000 are "currently carrying out military tasks."
"I think, in about two weeks, all mobilization measures will be over," Putin said.
Putin ordered the mobilization three weeks ago after Russian defeats on the battlefield escalated.
Vyacheslav Gimadi, an attorney for jailed Russian politician Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, expressed skepticism over Putin's statement.
“Do not believe Putin about ‘two weeks.’ Mobilization can only be canceled by his decree. No decree -- no cancellation,” he said on Facebook.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
More Than 600 Attacks On Health-Care Facilities In Ukraine Since Start Of War; WHO Warns Of 'Brutal' Winter
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a coming "brutal winter" in Ukraine that could trigger a humanitarian crisis amid relentless Russian strikes that have caused serious damage to the country's civilian and health-care infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In a statement on October 14, Hans Kluge, the WHO's director for Europe, reassured Kyiv of the continued support of the UN's health agency, saying that the WHO is in Ukraine "for the long haul."
Kluge warned that winter will make survival even harder for Ukrainians living in the war zone and called for urgent action to repair the growing number of health-care facilities destroyed by Russian attacks.
"The immediate priority: responding urgently to the damage done by the latest attacks on health -- with the current total of WHO-confirmed attacks on health at 620 since the war began in February. We need to scale up our support to the rebuilding process," Kluge said.
"Too many people in Ukraine are living precariously, moving from location to location, living in substandard structures or without access to heating," he warned. "The destruction of houses and lack of access to fuel or electricity due to damaged infrastructure could become a matter of life or death if people are unable to heat their homes."
The WHO official said that more than 800,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed in the country since February, forcing thousands of people to live either in collective centers or in damaged buildings.
Without the protection they need against the harsh cold season, people are at a much higher risk of suffering frostbite, hypothermia, pneumonia, strokes, and heart attacks, Kluge warned.
Collective accommodation also enhanced the risk of spreading respiratory diseases such as the coronavirus, he said.
"Recent economic analyses from the World Bank suggest the war could push 60 percent of the population below the poverty line," Kluge said, calling for "an urgent road map" to expand universal health coverage in the months and years to come.
Kluge emphasized that the WHO is in Ukraine to stay, despite the war conditions, supporting more than 150 health-care partners on Ukrainian territory.
"WHO is in Ukraine for the long haul. The country and its people can count on our partnership and support, today and always," he said.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Another Independent Kazakh Media Outlet Attacked As Election Looms
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Unknown assailants broke glass doors to the office of the Elmedia television channel in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and left a large inscription of the channel's name in red on the sidewalk in front of the office in what employees believe was a warning to independent media just weeks ahead of a presidential election.
Elmedia said in a Telegram post that the media outlet's reporters discovered the broken doors and the inscription early on the morning of October 14 as they arrived to work.
"Police arrived at the site, but it is clear now that it is not just hooliganism or a child's misdeed. It is a harsh warning to journalists. There is no doubt that it is a premeditated attack similar to many attacks carried out against media companies recently," Elmedia's statement said.
The Almaty-based journalists' right group Adil Soz (A Just Word) said in a statement that Elmedia's website had suffered a massive cyberattack in recent weeks, while the telephones for the office and its chief editor, Gulzhan Erghalieva, were also hacked and added to a phone-sex service.
Less than two weeks earlier, the online newspaper Orda.kz, which is based in Almaty, received a parcel containing a severed pig’s head with a torn photo of the media outlet's chief editor, Gulnara Bazhkenova, in its mouth.
Both Elmedia and Orda.kz focus on political, economic, and social developments in the Central Asian nation.
Attacks on independent media outlets in the country have been frequent for years, especially ahead of presidential or parliamentary elections.
Kazakhstan is holding an early presidential election on November 20.
Kyrgyz Activists, Journalists Demonstrate In Support Of Free Media After Anti-RFE/RL Rally
BISHKEK -- Hundreds of rights activists, journalists, and representatives of civil society organizations have rallied in Bishkek in support of independent media following a demonstration threatening the free media in front of the RFE/RL office in the Kyrgyz capital.
The demonstrators gathered near Bishkek's railway station on October 14 and marched to the parliament building in the city's central square chanting "Freedom of speech!"
The day before, about 40 people, many of whom covered their faces and avoided being filmed, rallied in front of the RFE/RL office in Bishkek demanding its closure along with two other independent media outlets -- Kloop and Kaktus.media.
They also demanded restrictions on the activities of nongovernmental organizations in the country, calling the media outlets "enemies of our people." The group's leader, Ilimbek Israilov, threatened to "burn down" the RFE/RL office.
He also threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Several Kyrgyz lawmakers supported the idea of shutting down independent media and to restrict the activities of nongovernmental organizations. However, several other members of parliament harshly criticized such talk.
The chairwoman of a nongovernmental group called the Commission of Media Complaints, Tamara Valieva, told RFE/RL that lawmakers who supported restrictions on independent media should give up their seats.
"Our media in the [Central Asian] region is most powerful and free. That is our major breakthrough. Our most important achievement is the presence of independent media outlets and freedom of speech in our country," Valieva, who participated in the October 14 show of support for media freedoms, said.
"And now, some want to take that freedom from us.... Only shortsighted people do not understand that strong media means a strong country," she added.
Some in the demonstration echoed RFE/RL President Jamie Fly's demand that an investigation into threats made against RFE/RL journalists is carried out.
Billboard Of Famous Iranian Women Wearing Hijab Taken Down After Outcry
A massive billboard showing dozens of famous Iranian women wearing a hijab has been removed amid fierce criticism less than 24 hours after it appeared in central Tehran, which along with dozens of other cities has been in the grips of daily protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing the headscarf improperly.
Pictures on social media showed the billboard on October 13 with the photo montage and the slogan "The women of my homeland, Iran," coupled with photos from October 14 where the pictures were replaced with a white background and only the slogan.
The Fars news agency said several of the athletes, political figures, and cultural icons pictured on the billboard complained bitterly about being included and asked for their pictures to be removed.
Some noted they had removed their hijabs in protest of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police for what they called a hijab infraction.
Amini's parents and eyewitnesses say the young woman, who was visiting Tehran when she was detained, was beaten as she was taken off the street by security agents.
Award-winning Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya is one of those pictured in the billboard who demanded it be removed.
"I am Mahsa's mother, I am Sarina's mother, I am the mother of all the children who are killed in this land, I am the mother of all Iran, not a woman in the land of killers," Motamed-Arya said, referring to Sarina Esmailzadeh, a 16-year-old girl who was killed during the violent crackdown that the government has unleashed on the protests.
Iran's Children's Rights Protection Society says at least 28 children have been killed in the crackdown, including many from the underprivileged province of Sistan-Baluchestan and Kurdistan, where Amini was from.
With reporting by AFP
Activist In Kazakhstan Gets 15 Days In Jail For Urging Anti-Putin Protests
An activist who openly protested against Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan to participate in a two-day summit in the capital, Astana, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings.
Vera Zharylqasymova told RFE/RL that her husband, Rafiq Zharylqasymov, was handed the sentence late on October 13, hours after plainclothes men detained him in a shop in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
According to Zharylqasymova, her husband's hearing was held behind closed doors.
"Nobody was informed about the hearing. Nobody knew when exactly the hearing was to be held," Zharylqasymova said, adding that her spouse had to defend himself in court, as his lawyer was not at the hearing.
Zharylqasymova said earlier that her husband's detention was most likely linked to his recent call to hold a rally in Almaty to protests Putin's presence in the Central Asian country.
Zharylqasymov was detained the day after he posted a video on Facebook urging officials to stop Putin's visits to Kazakhstan, calling him "a terrorist" over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Online protests against Putin's visit to Kazakhstan increased ahead of Putin's arrival in Astana on October 12.
Separately on October 14, journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, who was sentenced to 15 days in jail in Almaty three days earlier over his public call to hold rallies against the early presidential election scheduled for next month, started a hunger strike.
Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, told RFE/RL that his client is protesting his incarceration, calling it illegal.
Putin Rejects Macron's Criticism Of Russia's Role In South Caucasus As 'Unacceptable'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has brushed off comments from French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Moscow was destabilizing the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region for almost three decades, after Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region.
Macron, in an interview with France 2 television, accused Moscow of deliberately provoking recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of an effort to destabilize the volatile region.
"I believe that these statements show a lack understanding of the course of the conflict," Putin said during a meeting of leaders of CIS countries in Kazakhstan on October 14, adding that Macron's remarks "sounded inappropriate, I would even say perverse, therefore (they are) unacceptable."
On October 13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Macron's statement was "outrageous, absolutely unacceptable."
Macron hosted a meeting last week in Prague with European Council President Charles Michel bringing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The two sides fought a six-week war in 2020 before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control of parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
The European Council said that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed in Prague to a civilian European Union mission along their common border, where clashes last month killed more than 200 people in the worst flare-up of fighting between the two neighbors in almost two years.
The civilian EU mission will start later this month and will last for a maximum of two months.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 12 that the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization was prepared to send its own mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the group's Security Council approves it.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
French Food Giant Danone To Withdraw From Most Of Its Business In Russia
French-based food conglomerate Danone says it will transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant-nutrition branch.
Danone is one of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the Ukraine war began.
The company said in a statement on October 14 that it had decided to look for a buyer in a move that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($980 million).
The Russian business arm of Danone, which includes the well-known dairy brand Prostokvashino, recently contributed 5 percent to the group's turnover. However, it had grown more slowly than the company and was also less profitable.
"Danone considers that this is the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity, for its employees, consumers and partners," the group said in the statement.
Danone will however retain the activities of its "specialized nutrition" arm, which includes infant milk.
"Danone's priority remains to act responsibly and respectfully to its local employees, consumers, and partners throughout the process," the statement said.
Danone employs 8,000 people in Russia.
French automaker Renault left the country in May, handing over its assets in the country to the Russian government.
Many Western companies have left Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Starbucks and McDonald's were among American corporations to announce their exit.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Recount Begins In Bosnian Serbs' Elections For President, Vice President
A recount of ballots cast for president and two vice presidents in Republika Srpska during the recent general election in Bosnia-Herzegovina has begun.
Bosnia's Central Election Commission (CIK) issued an order on October 10 to recount all the votes for those positions after irregularities were noticed on election day, October 2, as well as in the days that followed.
The recount is taking place at the main counting center in the capital, Sarajevo.
All accredited observers of political parties, the 31 candidates for the mentioned positions, as well as specially accredited observers of the counting center can attend the recount, which the media may broadcast live.
Both the opposition and the ruling party in Republika Srpska have declared victory in the race for the president.
According to the latest incomplete results published by the CIK, the candidate of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, Milorad Dodik, received 291,915 votes. Dodik and his party opposed the recount.
His opponent, Jelena Trivic, who was supported by the Party of Democratic Progress, the Serbian Democratic Party, and the List for Justice and Order of Nebojsa Vukanovic, won 262,969 votes.
The vote counting was suspended under changes to Bosnia's election law imposed by High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt. The changes allow the CIK to stop a vote count at lower levels and order ballots to be counted at the main counting center.
Representatives of the opposition parties welcomed the decision to hold the recount, which they formally requested on October 5 after protests in Banja Luka.
The CIK on October 11 -- a day after it ordered the recount of ballots for the president and two vice presidents of Republika Srpska -- ordered the recount of ballots at 45 polling stations throughout the country. That recount has not yet begun.
Among the irregularities are official election documents that state some candidates received more votes than the party that nominated them, which is impossible. According to voting regulations, votes for an individual candidate must also be entered in the official register as votes for the candidate’s party.
In addition, the disappearance of hundreds of ballots was recorded, while hundreds of thousands of ballots were declared invalid.
Amnesty Says At Least 23 Children Killed In Iran During Brutal Crackdown Protests
Amnesty International says that at least 23 children are among the hundreds of people killed in Iran in widespread protests sparked by last month's death of a young woman arrested by the morality police over how she was wearing a headscarf.
"Iranian security forces' unlawful killings of at least 23 children sheds further light on the authorities' deadly resolve to crush the widespread, ongoing protests, which were sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 and grew into what many in Iran say is a broader uprising against the Islamic republic establishment," Amnesty said in a statement published on October 14.
The 23 children are among at least 201 people estimated to have been killed in the nationwide protests since Amini died.
In the statement, Amnesty lists the names and circumstances surrounding the killing of the 23 children during 10 days of protests last month.
It says the victims included 20 boys aged between 11 and 17 and three girls, two of whom were 16 years old and one 17 years old.
Most of those killed were shot by security forces, while four of them -- three girls and a boy -- were fatally beaten.
Ten of the victims belonged to Iran's Baluch minority and were shot dead by security forces on September 30, the deadliest day of the crackdown, in Zahedan, in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Amnesty said.
"Iran's security forces have killed at least two dozen children in an attempt to crush the spirit of resistance among the country's courageous youth," Amnesty's Heba Morayef said.
"Member states engaging at the UN Human Rights Council should urgently hold a special session and adopt a resolution to establish an international independent investigative and accountability mechanism on Iran," Morayef added.
The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, said on October 10 that it was "extremely concerned" over reports of "children and adolescents being killed, injured, and detained" in Iran.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukraine Will Find Way To Keep Starlink Running, Zelenskiy Adviser Says, After Musk Signals End Of Funding2
Putin Says No Need For Further Massive Air Strikes On Ukraine, Foresees End To Mobilization3
Russian Oil Depot Near Border With Ukraine Burns After Being Shelled, Regional Governor Says4
Death, Weapons, And Soviet-Style Propaganda Uncovered In Abandoned Russian Position5
'Their Losses Were Large': In Liberated Lyman, Ukrainian Soldiers Recall Russian Retreat6
Russia's Unhappy Club: The CSTO7
Big Guns: Ukrainian Long-Range Artillery Targets Russian Command Posts, Ammo Depots8
After Kremlin's Annexation Gambit, Few Compromises Remain To End Russia's War On Ukraine9
The Battle For Bakhmut: Ukrainian Troops Hold On Amid Hail Of Russian Artillery10
Ukrainian Military Recaptures Five Settlements In Kherson Region
Subscribe