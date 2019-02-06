Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Taliban, Afghan Delegations Meet For Talks In Moscow

Taliban, Afghan Delegations Meet For Talks In Moscow
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:07 0:00

Representatives of Taliban militants have met for a second day in Moscow with an Afghan delegation led by former President Hamid Karzai. The talks have been described as an "intra-Afghan" peace process -- despite the absence of Kabul government representatives. The militants are demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan as a first step in the peace process.​ Afghan President Ashraf Ghani criticized the talks, calling them a "fantasy" for excluding the country's elected representatives.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG