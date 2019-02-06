Representatives of Taliban militants have met for a second day in Moscow with an Afghan delegation led by former President Hamid Karzai. The talks have been described as an "intra-Afghan" peace process -- despite the absence of Kabul government representatives. The militants are demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan as a first step in the peace process.​ Afghan President Ashraf Ghani criticized the talks, calling them a "fantasy" for excluding the country's elected representatives.