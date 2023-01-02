Afghanistan
Taliban's Afghan Defense Boss Calls Pakistani Accusation Provocative
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has accused Islamabad of endangering bilateral relations after Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested last week that Kabul isn't doing enough to counter the activities of the militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.
The Taliban's Defense Ministry in Kabul issued a statement on January 1 saying the TTP's hideouts are inside Pakistan, not Afghanistan.
It said "such claims by Pakistani officials harm relations" and any issues can be "resolved through understanding."
The Taliban-led Afghan government that took over after the U.S.-led withdrawal of international troops and the UN-backed Afghan government's collapse in mid-2021 is not officially recognized by any country.
But it hosted the talks between Pakistani officials and TTP representatives that resulted in an abortive cease-fire last year.
Pakistan regards the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, as a terrorist group.
Sanaullah suggested to local media that Islamabad could be forced to take unilateral action against the TTP inside Afghanistan.
The TTP walked away from a months-long truce with Islamabad in November, saying the Pakistani Army had failed to fulfill unspecified pledges.
Pakistan blames the TTP for at least 250 attacks that killed more than 400 people in Pakistan between August 2021 and August 2022.
- By AP
UN Official Meets Taliban Deputy PM Over Women NGO Ban
A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on January 1 with the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Several Killed, Injured In Blast At Kabul's Military Airport
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities say that several people were killed or injured in an explosion on the morning of January 1 at a military airport adjacent to Kabul International Airport.
The spokesman for Kabul's security operations, Khalid Zadra, told RFE/RL that "a number of our compatriots were martyred or injured" in the suspected bomb blast and that an investigation into the incident had been launched. Zadra did not provide specific casualty figures.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor also said that several people had been killed or injured, without giving exact figures.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.
On December 27, IS claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan Province that killed a key Taliban security official.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement known as the National Resistance Front has been active in the country's north.
The military airport struck on January 1 lies about 200 meters from Kabul International Airport and is also close to the Interior Ministry compound. The Interior Ministry building was targeted in a suicide bombing in October in which at least four people were killed.
Other high-security government ministries, as well as foreign embassies and the presidential palace, are located along Airport Road, as is the military airport.
Reports indicated that the military airport was damaged but intact, and that Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and were preventing photos or video from being taken of the site.
With reporting by AP and dpa
- By Daud Khattak
'Clouds Of War Are Gathering': Pakistanis Brace For Bloody Year As TTP Ends Cease-Fire, Intensifies Attacks
Umar, a high school student, vanished from his home in northwestern Pakistan last month. Weeks later, he sent a brief message on WhatsApp to his family members from neighboring Afghanistan.
“I’ve joined the TTP. This is a final goodbye,” wrote the 17-year-old, according to his father.
Umar, whose family requested that his real name be protected for security reasons, is among the scores of boys and men who have been recruited by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group in the region in recent weeks, according to local intelligence officials.
The TTP’s recruitment drive has coincided with the militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, resurrecting its 15-year insurgency against Islamabad.
I fear the situation is not heading in the right direction and the number of TTP attacks will grow if the peace talks fail completely.”-- Saleem Mehsud, Pakistani researcher and journalist
The TTP ended its months-long cease-fire with Islamabad in late November, following more than a year of inconclusive peace talks. Since November 28, the militants have launched a wave of deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security personnel.
The TTP was blamed for a December 18 attack near the northwestern city of Bannu that killed four police officers and wounded four others. Last month, TTP militants ambushed a police patrol in the same area, killing six policemen.
The TTP has also claimed attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, where four people were killed and 26 wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a police truck on November 30.
The sharp rise in attacks has led to fears among Pakistanis that violence in the region is likely to surge in the year ahead. Even before the cease-fire ended, hundreds of TTP fighters had returned to their former strongholds in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months, carrying out targeted killings and extorting locals.
The TTP was driven out of its bases in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt by a major military offensive in 2014. Many of its leaders and fighters took refuge across the mountainous border in eastern Afghanistan, where they live under the protection of the Afghan Taliban.
'We Don't Feel Safe'
The reappearance of the TTP in Pakistan has terrified locals.
During its brutal rule, the militants imposed their extremist version of Islam in areas that they controlled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, severely curbing freedoms and rights, including those of women. Targeted killings, bomb attacks, extortion, and harassment dominated daily life in some areas.
The Pakistani military campaigns that pushed out the TTP across the border took a heavy toll on locals, killing thousands of civilians, uprooting millions, and causing widescale destruction.
Shafqatullah and his family were forced to flee their home in the district of North Waziristan, a former stronghold of the TTP, in 2014. His family, like many others from the region, became internal refugees and lived in poverty for years.
“We returned to our area in 2017 with the hope that the situation will get better,” said the father of four. “But things are heading in the wrong direction again. We fear that we will be displaced again.”
Shafqatullah said he is planning to move his family and electrical appliances business to the relative safety of Bannu.
On December 6, nine people, including five militants, two security personnel, and two civilians were killed in three separate attacks in North Waziristan. The district has been the scene of almost daily clashes between government forces and TTP fighters in recent weeks.
“We don’t feel safe in our own villages and towns because of the lawlessness,” said Eid Rahman Wazir, another resident of North Waziristan. “We see that the clouds of war are gathering again.”
'Major' Challenge To Pakistan
The TTP claimed 59 attacks in November, the highest of any month since at least 2018. In the first half of December, the militants claimed 30 attacks. Many of them targeted members of the military, police force, and intelligence agencies.
Experts said the spike in TTP attacks reflects the growing military strength of the militant group.
The Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Kabul in August 2021, has been accused of providing safe havens to the TTP, a close ideological and organizational ally. The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan last year has also allowed the TTP to operate more freely, experts have said.
In a report presented to the Senate, Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority said the yearlong peace talks and cease-fire with the TTP further emboldened and strengthened the militants. The report said the militant group increased the “magnitude of its activities” and expanded its reach from remote border areas to urban areas in northwestern Pakistan.
“In 2022, the TTP mounted increasing number of attacks, expanded the geographies of its activities, and showed considerable political cohesion, all the while enjoying political asylum and haven from the government of the Taliban,” said Asfandyar Mir, a senior analyst at the United States Institute of Peace think tank in Washington. “This positioned the TTP to pose a major long-term cross-border challenge to Pakistan.”
Saleem Mehsud, a Pakistani researcher and journalist, said he predicts a “bleak” year ahead.
“I fear the situation is not heading in the right direction and the number of TTP attacks will grow if the peace talks fail completely,” he said.
'Major Military Action'
A peace deal appeared to be in sight after the TTP declared an indefinite cease-fire in June. But the mysterious killings of several TTP commanders, TTP attacks in Pakistan, and Islamabad’s targeting of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan in recent months dented hopes for a negotiated settlement.
The talks were held in Afghanistan and brokered by the Afghan Taliban, which is a longtime ally of Islamabad.
It seems that the suspended peace talks will end soon, and there will be little chance of another peace initiative with the group soon.”-- Analyst Abdul Said
During the summer, the Pakistani media revealed the terms of the proposed peace deal. Reports indicated that Islamabad had agreed to release hundreds of detained and convicted TTP members. Additionally, it agreed to the withdrawal of a large portion of the tens of thousands of Pakistani troops stationed in northwestern Pakistan. Islamabad also agreed to implement Islamic Shari'a law in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Reports said the two sides had yet to agree on retracting democratic reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and whether thousands of TTP militants could return with their arms and keep their organization intact.
The proposed peace deal triggered widespread outrage in Pakistan. Locals in the northwest have staged scores of protests and sit-ins in recent months. The demonstrators have also directed their anger at the authorities for turning a blind eye to the return of the TTP militants to Pakistan.
When announcing the end of its cease-fire on November 28, the TTP did not rule out peace negotiations with Islamabad. But experts said, at least for now, reviving the peace process appears a tall order.
“It seems that the suspended peace talks will end soon, and there will be little chance of another peace initiative with the group soon,” said Abdul Said, an analyst who researches militancy in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Analysts say Islamabad is likely to adopt a fight-and-talk strategy in the year ahead. Pakistan, they said, could put more pressure on the Afghan Taliban to help convince the TTP to halt its attacks and negotiate a peace settlement.
“But if not, which is plausible given the deterioration in Pakistan-Taliban ties, we might see major military action by Pakistan in 2023,” said Mir of the United States Institute of Peace.
Afghan Educator Who Tore Up His Degrees Vows To Fight Taliban Ban On Women
An Afghan academic who caused a storm by quitting and tearing up his degree certificates on live television to protest the ban on women in universities has vowed to fight the order "even if it costs my life." Ismail Mashal, a lecturer in journalism for more than a decade at three universities in Kabul, shred his qualifications and resigned from the institutions after the ban was issued this month. "I'm raising my voice. I'm standing with my sisters.... My protest will continue even if it costs my life," Mashal, 35, told AFP at his office in the Afghan capital.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's NGO Ban Could Put Millions Of Afghans At Risk
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban on December 24 banned all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations from employing Afghan women.
The order came from the Taliban’s economy minister, who said any NGO not complying with the edict will have its license revoked. The official said the ministry had received “serious complaints” about Afghan women working for NGOs not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, “correctly.”
The widely condemned order led major international aid agencies to halt their humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, including in the fields of health and education.
Why It's Important: The Taliban’s ban is the latest draconian restriction against women in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power last year, it has severely curtailed women’s right to work and receive an education.
The order will rob tens of thousands of Afghan women employed by local and foreign organizations of their livelihoods at a time when many Afghans are struggling for survival. Many of the women are the sole breadwinners for their families. The Taliban’s ban will aggravate the economic crisis in Afghanistan, which is already reeling from mass unemployment and soaring inflation.
Foreign NGOs suspending their operations will also exacerbate the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, one of the biggest in the world. Humanitarian assistance, including the distribution of food aid, can only be run with the help of Afghan women. Many initiatives are also specifically aimed at helping women, the most vulnerable group in the country of around 40 million. The move could put millions of Afghan women and their children at greater risk of hunger and disease.
What's Next: UN officials said they have held "constructive" talks with the Taliban over resuming their operations. More discussions are planned in the weeks ahead. But it unclear if the Taliban will reverse its ban. The militant group has hardened its policies in recent months as the prospect of international recognition has dimmed. Many observers have said the hard-line Islamists are reestablishing their brutal regime of the 1990s, which was an international pariah.
The Week's Best Stories
Hundreds of Afghan men -- professors, fellow students, husbands, and fathers -- are publicly voicing their opposition to the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities. The rare show of support from men in the deeply patriarchal society speaks volumes about public discontent with the Taliban's draconian steps against women and girls.
Thousands of Afghan soldiers are living a desperate existence in Iran, where they sought refuge after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul. Many describe having to resort to manual labor and even rifling through garbage to make ends meet, while others say they have no choice but to put their fighting skills to work for a private Russian mercenary group that has sought to recruit them to join the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban’s police chief in the northeastern province of Badakhshan was killed in a car bombing on December 26. At least two of his bodyguards were also slain in the attack.
The bombing was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, a rival of the Taliban. IS-K released a video showing the moment the car bomb killed Abdulhaq Abu Omar.
Why It's Important: Omar is considered to be one of the most senior Taliban security officials to be killed since the militants returned to power.
IS-K militants killed Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of the Kabul military corps, in November 2021. In August of this year, IS-K militants carried out a bomb attack on a religious seminary headed by Rahimullah Haqqani, a key Taliban ideologue. The cleric was killed along with his brother, son, and several close associates.
Omar’s killing underscores the continued threat posed by IS-K, despite efforts by the Taliban to eliminate the group. In a bid to undermine the Taliban’s rule, IS-K militants have carried out high-profile attacks in major cities, including against the country’s religious minorities. More recently, IS-K has staged attacks in Afghanistan against the interests of countries allied with the Taliban.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Afghanistan, Pakistan Among Most Dangerous Places For Journalists, RSF Reports
Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past two decades between 2003 and 2022, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work in as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total," RSF said. They are followed by Mexico (125), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81), and Somalia (78). Three RFE/RL journalists were killed in Afghanistan in 2018 and one -- Mohammad Ilyas Dayee -- in 2020.
'Teach Everyone Or No One': Afghan Men Join In Protests Against Taliban's Ban On Women's Education
Afghan women have found a strong supporter as they protest against the Taliban banning women from universities -- men.
Hundreds of male professors and students, as well as husbands and fathers, are publicly airing their opposition to the latest restriction imposed by the Taliban against their "sisters."
While women are leading the charge and taking the brunt of the ensuing crackdown as they demonstrate for their rights, men have protested the Taliban's December 20 decision to ban women from state and private universities with walkouts, resignations, and street demonstrations.
Such open support from men is unusual in Afghanistan's deeply patriarchal and conservative society, and speaks volumes about public discontent as the Taliban gradually restores the most draconian aspects of its brutal rule in the 1990s.
The protests by both women and men began immediately after the Taliban announced the university ban, the latest restriction it has imposed against women since it seized power in August 2021. Just days later, the militant group banned Afghan women from working for NGOs operating in Afghanistan.
In Nangarhar, male students at a medical school in the eastern province walked out of their classes en masse on December 21 and said they would refuse to take exams until women's access to their university was reinstated.
There were similar walkouts of male students at the Afghan Pamir Higher Education Institute in the capital, Kabul.
In southern Kandahar Province, around 600 male students at Mirwais Neka University walked out of their classes to protest the ban.
In the provincial capital, also called Kandahar, male students who walked out of their university classes were reportedly beaten by Taliban fighters, as evidenced by videos sent to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"Teach everyone or no one," a protest slogan born in Nangarhar, quickly spread to provinces around the country, including Herat, Logar, and Takhar.
Ahmad Ehsan Sangar, the president and founder of the Afghan Social Organization activist group, was a participant in street protests in eastern Logar Province this week that were violently dispersed.
"We raised our voices at night with many slogans and were attacked by the Taliban," Sangar told Radio Azadi. "Our location was identified, and the Taliban searched for us. As a leader, I will stand by my fighting sisters. We want a free country, and we want a country where women and men have equal rights."
Another male resident of Logar Province, who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution, said he joined residents who were driven from the streets but then took to their rooftops to shout their support for the education of girls and women in Afghanistan.
"We hate illiteracy and misery. We want to be literate and our generation to be literate," he said. "The Taliban came and fired at us, and finally we went up to our roofs and chanted."
Prominent male personalities have also publicly supported women and their right to pursue a university education.
Among them are several cricket players, who have used the popularity of their sport in Afghanistan as a platform to express solidarity with female students.
And on live national television, Ismail Mashal, a university professor from Kabul, ripped up his academic degrees while appearing on the private TOLOnews channel.
"I don't need these diplomas anymore because my country is no place for education," Mashal declared. "If my sister and my mother cannot study, then I don't accept this education."
Dozens of other male academics have also reportedly resigned from Afghan universities, where women had previously been allowed to study by the Taliban, although while segregated from male teachers and students.
Women have continued to lead the way on the streets and in chants of "Allahu Akbar" and "education is our right" that have broken the nighttime silence in Kabul and other cities.
One woman in southeastern Ghazni Province, who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity, said she joined the chants of "teach everyone or no one" in the hope that the message will be taken seriously by the Taliban and the world as a whole.
"We hope that this growing demonstration will continue to expand so that our voices can be heard," she said.
Afghan women and girls have suffered significant losses of personal liberties since the Taliban returned to power. Despite the hard-line Islamist group's pledge to respect women's rights, girls were almost immediately barred from attending school past the sixth grade.
In the Taliban's first year of power, women were ordered to wear the all-encompassing burqa, and in recent months women have been banned from entering public places such as parks, bathhouses, and gyms.
Receiving word that they would no longer be able to attend university left many female students in tears.
WATCH: Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities. Current and future female students across the nation feel their futures are being erased. Countries and human rights groups around the world have harshly criticized the Taliban's decision.
And those who took to the streets were shown no mercy by the authorities, with the Taliban violently breaking up even small demonstrations in cities around the country.
In the western city of Herat, water cannons were used to hammer home the point that no dissent by women would be tolerated.
University education as a whole was already suffering from a brain drain since the Taliban's return to power. At Herat University alone, some 70 percent of the institution's lecturers dissatisfied about teaching restrictions, the diminished quality of education, and the halving of their salaries are believed to have left, often for abroad.
The ban on women's university education has only added to the international outcry about the Taliban's treatment of women and girls.
But amid the controversy, the Taliban has doubled down.
Nida Mohammad Nadim, the Taliban's minister of higher education who signed off on the ban on women's education, this week said that the militants were not interested in the "progress and civilization" of the Afghan people and that nothing -- not even a nuclear strike -- would make them change course.
Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Overnight Attack Near Afghan Border
Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack late on December 28 in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, intelligence officials told RFE/RL. Armed men attacked a security checkpoint in the Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan, said an intelligence official who did not want to be named, adding that 10 other members of the security forces were wounded. One militant was also killed, the official said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
G7 Tells Taliban To 'Urgently Reverse' Ban On Women Aid Workers
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries and several other Western democracies on December 29 called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to "urgently reverse" a ban on women working in the war-wracked country's aid sector.
The interdiction is the latest blow to women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.
The hard-line Islamist group also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, triggering a wave of global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities. The Taliban had already barred teenage girls from attending secondary school.
The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and Netherlands said in a joint statement they were "gravely concerned that the Taliban's reckless and dangerous order...puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.
"We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision," they said in the statement issued by Britain's Foreign Office.
"Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country's most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live," the statement said.
The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Britain. Additionally, the European Union is a "non-enumerated member" of the group.
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan have stopped due to the ban on female aid workers and warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused.
The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision.
Six aid groups have already suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban. The groups include Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE.
The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency help in health, education, and other areas and employs 3,000 women throughout Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.
Women have also been fired from many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside of the home.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Says Some Aid Programs Stopped In Afghanistan After Ban On Women
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan had stopped due to a ban by the Taliban-led administration on female aid workers and it warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused. The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Denounces Taliban Bans On Women In Afghanistan
The UN Security Council on December 27 called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. The Security Council said the ban on women working for aid groups would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S.-Trained Afghan Soldiers Angry Over Their Plight Are Ready To Join Russia's War Against Ukraine
Lost status and a desperate existence in Iran are driving thousands of former Afghan troops -- many of them elite commandos trained by the United States -- to consider fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine and other battlefields.
Many ex-Afghan security personnel accuse the United States of abandoning them after the Taliban regained power last year. They also say poverty and security concerns are factoring into their decisions to take a private Russian mercenary group up on its recruitment offers.
According to WhatsApp messages viewed by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, some former Afghan commandos are already making the move to join the Vagner Group, also known as Wagner, a private paramilitary organization that plays a prominent role in the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
We had no place to live in Afghanistan anymore, because the Taliban terrorists chased us."
Others currently living in Iran, where thousands of former Afghan soldiers sought refuge following the Taliban's seizure of their native Afghanistan in August 2021, say they are living a meager existence, resorting to manual labor or even rifling through garbage to sell to make ends meet.
It marks a major turnaround for the former members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and its elite commando force, which were trained by the United States and Western allies and formed the backbone of the former Afghan government's efforts to defend the country and combat the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group.
Afghan soldiers in Iran who have said they plan to take Vagner up on its recruitment offers say they were betrayed by the United States and the U.S.-backed Afghan government that they fought for. Many blame them for their current predicament.
The Taliban rapidly seized control of the country as the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan. Without U.S. assistance, Afghan forces quickly capitulated, and many Afghan leaders fled abroad as Taliban fighters descended on Kabul.
"After the fall of the country's traitorous presidential regime, [the United States] sold us out and surrendered the country to terrorists (the Taliban)," one former member of the Afghan special forces, who did not provide his name, said in an audio recording posted on a WhatsApp channel subscribed to by former members of the Afghan military.
"We had no place to live in Afghanistan anymore, because the Taliban terrorists chased us," he said in the audio, which was posted on December 3. "Several of our peers were captured and beheaded, and we were forced to leave Afghanistan."
No Life On The Run
RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the soldier's claims, but the extrajudicial killings of former Afghan military and government workers is well-documented, with 100 such slayings recorded in the first months of Taliban rule alone.
Also widespread and well-documented is the belief among former Afghan soldiers, translators, and government workers that they were abandoned by their U.S. allies and that the former Afghan government botched the war effort and stole funds that had been allocated to the army.
Those claims have been backed by a recent report by Business Insider documenting that former Afghan officials smuggled nearly $1 billion in gold and cash out of the country as their government neared collapse.
In November, the U.S. Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) cited corruption as among the factors that hastened the fall of the Afghan government and paved the way for the Taliban to reestablish control of Afghanistan.
Tens of thousands of Afghan troops who fought alongside Western allied forces over nearly two decades in Afghanistan are believed to have been left behind when the United States withdrew the last of its forces on August 30, 2021.
While an estimated 80,000 at-risk Afghans were airlifted out, those who were not had to fend for themselves, leading to concerns that tens of thousands of U.S.-trained troops would have no alternative but to flee the country, or join the Taliban or a regional adversary.
Many of them went into hiding in Afghanistan at risk of being hunted down by the Taliban, or fled abroad. By some accounts, up to 30,000 former Afghan soldiers made their way to Iran.
Fighting For Dollars
The former soldier who discussed his situation on WhatsApp said he fled to Iran for his safety and had lived there for several months. After receiving word that the Vagner group was recruiting Afghans to fight in Ukraine, he said he signed up.
"Afghanistan, NATO, and the United States brought us in as young men and abandoned us," he said. "Russia started a program. They were recruiting certain units and taking them to the war in Ukraine. So, a number of our fellow soldiers signed up, and we are going to Russia soon."
Another former soldier, in an audio message posted on the same WhatsApp channel on December 3, said he and a group of colleagues had recently arrived in Iran with the intention of joining Vagner to fight for Russia in Ukraine after hearing about the mercenary group's recruitment offers.
Serious security and economic problems and extreme poverty and desperation have forced them to do this for a bite of bread, to survive, and to escape the pursuit and torture of the Taliban."-- General Farid Ahmadi
He claimed that Iran was aware of the recruitment effort and was even aiding the process of transferring Afghan soldiers to Russia.
"We were in Afghanistan, and there were many rumors being spread that former military personnel had gone to Russia through Iran," the soldier said, speaking anonymously. "We registered here in Iran. They transferred a few people before us."
The soldier said that former Afghan soldiers were being offered permanent citizenship in Russia in exchange for fighting in Ukraine.
The former special forces officer said that his decision to sign on with Vagner was influenced by safety concerns in Afghanistan, where he said he and his fellow soldiers had lived in hiding and poverty for 14 months, and the chance for a better life for his family.
"We came alone, but a number of those who were transferred earlier are now with their families [in Russia]," he said. "We decided to go because of our situation and that of our children.
"We couldn't leave the house. Most of our friends were arrested and killed, and most of them, like me, fled to Iran or Tajikistan," he said.
We understand some Afghans may be vulnerable to [Vagner's] monetary inducements, but would caution anyone from joining in the illegal invasion of Ukraine."-- U.S. State Department spokesman
The former Afghan officer estimated that, based on his conversations, some 2,500 Afghan soldiers had left Afghanistan with the intention of going to Russia, where he said he was offered $2,500 for six months of training and $3,000 once he goes to Ukraine to fight.
Those figures correspond roughly with other reports and testimonials about Vagner's recruitment drive, which also say that Afghan special forces troops and their families were being offered safe haven and $1,500 a month to move to Russia and subsequently fight in Ukraine.
General Farid Ahmadi, a former commander of the special operations corps of the deposed Republic of Afghanistan, told Radio Azadi that he believes security and financial concerns are driving many former Afghan soldiers to consider fighting with Vagner.
"Serious security and economic problems and extreme poverty and desperation have forced them to do this for a bite of bread, to survive, and to escape the pursuit and torture of the Taliban," Ahmadi said in a live interview via Skype this month.
Radio Azadi has documented the lives of some former Afghan soldiers living in Iran, where they say they are reeling from their lost status and dire financial situations.
Sayed Ahmad Nouri, 38, said he used to serve as a special forces commander in western Afghanistan but now has to collect garbage in Mashhad to provide for his large family.
Nouri laments that he used to direct hundreds of troops and "tanks would move under my command, and I had complete authority," while serving with the ANA. Now, he said, his family of 12 lives in a one-room apartment and "are sleeping on top of one another."
Abdul Ahad Safi, a former ranking official who headed a government department fighting organized crime in Afghanistan's Herat Province, now does manual labor at a Mashhad workshop to support his family of five.
He told Radio Azadi that he can "barely keep himself alive" because "my income does not cover our expenses.”
Bad Consequences
Aside from Russia's war against Ukraine, a small number of former Afghan soldiers have been recruited to fight in other conflicts, including for Iran in Yemen, and in Syria and even in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Ahmadi.
There has been no evidence that Afghan forces have actually reached the battlefield in Ukraine, and the country's security service did not reply to queries sent by RFE/RL regarding the possibility that Afghans were fighting for Vagner in Ukraine.
In response to questions by RFE/RL, a U.S. State Department spokesman said in written comments that the department was aware of unconfirmed reports that the Vagner group is recruiting former Afghan soldiers living outside of Afghanistan.
"We understand some Afghans may be vulnerable to [Vagner's] monetary inducements, but would caution anyone from joining in the illegal invasion of Ukraine," the spokesman said, adding that the Vagner group "is used by the Russian government to support its dangerous and destabilizing foreign policy, while attempting to maintain deniability."
Regarding claims by Afghan soldiers that they were abandoned by the United States in Afghanistan, the spokesman acknowledged the difficulties Afghans face in leaving the country, but said, "We continue to monitor the economic situation of Afghanistan and provide assistance, where possible, to the people of Afghanistan as part of our enduring commitment."
Islamic State Claims Attack That Killed Taliban Police Chief In Badakhshan
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a key Taliban security official on December 26 in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.
Regional security chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar and two others were killed in a car-bomb attack that took place near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting Interior Ministry.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, China to the east, and Pakistan in the southeast.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
According to a statement released by the IS mouthpiece Amaq, militants had closely monitored Omar's movements before carrying out the attack.
Omar is believed to be the highest-ranking Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international forces from Afghanistan.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a constant stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the IS affiliate Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
IS-K earlier this this month claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which left three assailants dead and at least two guests wounded.
The attack on the Kabul Longan Hotel prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Afghanistan.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan.
Khair Mohammad Khairkhwa, the most senior NRF commander, was killed alongside dozens of his fighters following a protracted battle with the Taliban in northern Baghlan Province, after apparently running out of ammunition, an NRF spokesman said on December 27.
With reporting by dpa and AP
- By Frud Bezhan
More Repressive Measures In Pipeline As Taliban Reverts To 'Old Practices' In Afghanistan
After forcibly seizing power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban made a public effort to assuage concerns by the international community that it would return to its brutal rule of the 1990s.
But the militant Islamist group has gradually reverted to its repressive policies of the past as the prospect of international recognition and assistance has diminished, experts said.
In recent weeks, the Taliban has reintroduced corporal punishments, including public floggings. The militants have also intensified their assault on women’s rights, including recently banning women from attending university.
Observers said there are likely more draconian edicts in the pipeline as the Taliban reestablishes a theocratic state governed by the militant group’s extreme and tribal interpretation of Islamic Shari’a law.
“It is very likely that the Taliban will increasingly impose more repressive measures,” said Weeda Mehran, co-director of the Center for Advanced International Studies (CAIS) at the University of Exeter. “This trend has been established.”
'Draconian Policies'
In the past 16 months, the Taliban has imposed dozens of restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education.
Only girls below the sixth grade are allowed to attend school. High schools for girls have been closed, despite repeated promises to reopen them. In a major blow, the Taliban banned women from attending university on December 20.
The Taliban’s university ban has fueled speculation that the group will impose a blanket ban on education for girls and women like during its first stint in power from 1996-2001. The Taliban’s higher education minister has called female education “un-Islamic and against Afghan values.”
The militants have also reintroduced corporal punishments in recent weeks, including the public flogging of men and women for crimes such as theft, eloping from home, and committing adultery.
On December 7, a man was publicly executed in western Afghanistan, the first such event to be carried out since the Taliban takeover. The execution was attended by top Taliban leaders.
The public punishments came soon after Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada ordered the group's courts to employ strict interpretations of Shari'a law, which prescribes punishments such as stoning, execution, amputation, and public lashings. The Taliban handed down similar punishments during its previous rule.
Mehran of the University of Exeter said the Taliban has been gradually returning to its “old practices” as its hopes of recognition by the international community have dimmed.
“The only reason the Taliban did not originally implement its draconian policies at the same level and extent as its first regime in the 1990s was because the group was vying for international recognition, aid, and trade,” said Mehran.
In the Taliban’s first press conference after seizing power in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid pledged to uphold the free press and women’s rights -- though within the framework of Islam. But the militants have failed to live up to their promises and instead reimposed many of the repressive policies of the past.
Omar Sadr, an author and research scholar at the University of Pittsburgh, said the Taliban has strategically used the Islamic concept of “taqiya,” or deliberate deception, to mislead the international community.
“The group's stance was ambiguous as it never promised basic human rights based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gender equality, and democratic governance,” said Sadr. “Many interpreted the ambiguous stance as moderation. But there was no evidence to support the assumption that the Taliban aimed to moderate.”
Analysts said the Taliban is likely to impose more restrictions in the year ahead, including further eroding women’s rights, expanding its crackdown on dissent, empowering its notorious morality police to forcefully impose Taliban edicts, and increasing its use of corporal punishments.
'Pure' Islamic System
The Taliban’s supreme leader has repeatedly pledged to establish what he has called a “pure” Islamic system in Afghanistan, without offering any details.
Afghanistan was an Islamic republic under the political system that was ushered in after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power in 2001. The 2004 constitution prescribed that "no law can be contrary to the beliefs and provisions of the sacred religion of Islam," although it contained more liberal and democratic elements.
Observers said the Taliban has retained its goal of recreating a theocracy based on its radical interpretation of Islam.
“The key features of its medievalist vision of political order are a lack of differentiation between the public and private, extensive policing of individual behavior, and degrading of women to second-class subjects,” said Sadr.
In October Mujahid announced that the group was working on creating a new constitution.
In the late 1990s, the Taliban drafted a 14-page constitution -- the first and only attempt by the group to codify its views on power and governance. But the document was never officially ratified, and it was unclear how much of it was ever implemented before the militants were ousted from power.
Haroun Rahimi, an Afghan academic who researches Islamic law, said the Taliban is moving toward a “greater use of codification.”
“The recent trend has certainly been a shift away from a more laissez faire approach to a more regimented enforcement of what the Taliban consider to be Islamic principles,” said Rahimi.
During the summer, Taliban Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani published a book that some observers have labeled the Taliban’s manifesto. The book, which was reportedly endorsed by the Taliban leadership, hints at the group’s political vision for Afghanistan.
“The book makes an argument for the extensive enforcement of Islamic rules through state force on par with the first rendition of the Islamic Emirate,” said Rahimi, referring to the official name of the Taliban government. “How this unfolds in practice remains to be seen.”
Afghan Man Takes Daughters To Pakistan To Get Them An Education
Mohammad Asif Shakuri and his family moved to Balochistan Province in Pakistan from the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan after his eldest daughters were shut out of university. The Taliban in Afghanistan has prevented many women from attending university and suspended secondary education for girls since retaking power in 2021.
Taliban Police Chief Killed In Badakhshan Car Bombing
A regional Taliban police chief and two others have been killed in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan Province.
The December 26 attack took place in the morning near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting interior ministry.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the car bombing, which the interior ministry said killed regional police chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar. The ministry did not identify the two others reportedly killed. Four people were wounded in the attack, according to local media.
Omar is believed to be the highest Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in August 2021.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a continuous stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the extremist group Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
An armed resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan. An NRF spokesman reportedly said only that the attack was the result of Taliban infighting.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, by China to the east, and by Pakistan in the southeast.
With additional reporting by dpa and Hasht e Subh Daily
Global Outrage Grows, Groups Suspend Operations After Taliban Bans Women NGO Staff In Afghanistan
Worldwide condemnation against the Taliban decision to ban women from working at domestic and international NGOs heightened on December 25, with at least three foreign groups saying they will suspend operations in Afghanistan.
The Swiss-based CARE, the U.S.-based Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRE) all said they were suspending aid operations in Afghanistan following the Taliban rulers’ announcement that all NGOs should ban women from working at their jobs or face losing their license to operate in the country.
"We cannot effectively reach children, women, and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the three aid groups said in a joint statement.
Later, the New York-based International Rescue Committee (IRC), which has been active in Afghanistan since 1988, said it was “dismayed and disheartened by the latest Taliban edict” and that it too would suspend operations in the country.
Western nations and international organizations expressed condemnation of the Taliban move, with the United Nations saying the decision “takes the country backward” and the United States, Germany, and the EU among those assailing the action.
In a Twitter post, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote that “American officials should stop interfering in our internal matters. All those institutions wanting to operate in Afghanistan are obliged to comply with the rules and regulations of our country.”
The Taliban on December 24 said in a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry that domestic and international NGOs should suspend all female employees because it said the women were not in compliance with regulations regarding the wearing of a hijab, or the traditional head scarf, in the conservative Muslim nation.
The decision, along with an earlier move to ban women from attending universities, sparked rare protests in the country against the hard-line Taliban rulers and caused consternation among the workers themselves.
“I was so upset when I heard about the Taliban decree that I couldn’t even sleep last night,” a woman in the central province of Daikundi who has been working for an NGO told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. She asked that her name and exact location not be disclosed because of fears for her safety.
“I’m the only breadwinner in my family. We don’t have anyone else in my family who can work. My entire life depended on my work. [My family] doesn’t have any other income.”
She added that “it’s not only me who is in this situation. All my colleagues are distraught. All the women I spoke to are upset.”
“I can’t describe how concerned and hopeless we feel right now,” she said.
In its statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "Without women driving our response, we would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021. Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis."
Neil Turner, the NRC country director, told Radio Azadi that “this decision by the Taliban effectively means that we are not able to operate in the way that we need to operate to get assistance through to vulnerable people.”
“The Taliban have hamstrung the operations of more than 20 million people in desperate need of assistance…in Afghanistan.”
“We hope that this suspension will be temporary, of course,” he added. “And we will be trying to work with any authorities in any place in Afghanistan where they can give us written assurances that our female colleagues can go to work and can assist the vulnerable people in Afghanistan."
CARE, which has provided aid services throughout the world since 1945, said it was “deeply concerned" by the ban.
It said that without women aid workers, “NGOs may not be able to reach women, girls, and families, cutting access to aid for half of a population already suffering from a hunger crisis.”
Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed deep concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership despite their vow to protect rights.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by AFP
UN Diplomat: Western States Should Reopen Embassies In Kabul
Despite the hard-line Islamist Taliban's return to power last year, Germany and other Western countries should reopen their embassies in Kabul, the UN's deputy special representative (political) for Afghanistan has said. It was easier to assess the situation in Afghanistan when being present in the country, Markus Potzel said, adding that it shouldn't be forgotten that Western nations also had interests in Afghanistan. No country has recognized the Taliban-led government so far. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Afghanistan's Taliban Rulers Order NGOs To Prevent Women From Working At Their Jobs As Protests Spread
In the latest assault on women’s rights, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs, claiming that many were not observing dress codes in the conservative Muslim nation.
"There have been serious complaints regarding the nonobservance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations," the Islamist group's economy ministry said on December 24 in a note sent to NGOs and seen by AFP and other Western news agencies.
AP reported that the note said that any organization which did not comply with the order would have its license to operate in the country revoked.
In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “profoundly concerned” about the reported order by “Taliban de facto authorities” and said it would seek to meet with the Afghan rulers to gain clarity.
“Any such order would violate the most fundamental rights of women, as well as be a clear breach of humanitarian principles,” it said. “This latest decision will only further hurt those most vulnerable, especially women and girls.”
Full details of the order were not immediately available, and it was not clear how it would affect the various United Nations agencies operating in Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned” by the Taliban move and that “this decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”
The reports come as rare protests continued to erupt in parts of Afghanistan following the Taliban decision announced on December 20 to forbid women from universities, drawing condemnation from the international community and the UN.
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they have dispersed protests by Afghan women against the ruling.
On December 24, dozens of women and girls protested in the western city of Herat before they were stopped by security forces, according to video posted on social media.
AP said it observed video showing women yelling and running for cover to avoid water cannons before returning to the main street to continue their protest.
VOA quoted a local Taliban official as saying that security forces blocked protesters from reaching buildings housing the provincial government.
On December 22, a group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, for a protest march against the move before they were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
Several hundred medical students -- both male and female -- protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan on December 21.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to begin on December 22, but following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the Taliban rulers to revoke the decision to ban female students from universities.
UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country," and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said he was "deeply alarmed" by the Taliban decision, labeling it another “broken promise” by the group -- which vowed to protect women's rights when it took power.
Since the Taliban seized power in August of last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership. The Taliban rulers have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, AFP, and AP
Dozens Protest In Afghanistan Against Ban On Women's Education
Dozens of Afghan girls and women, mainly students, took to the streets in western Herat on December 24 to protest the Taliban's ban on women’s education. Protesters, divided into small groups, were chanting "education is our right" and gathered in front of the provincial governor's office, a protester told the dpa news agency. The Taliban forces tried to disperse them using water cannons, sticks, and batons, another protester said. The Taliban’s decision to ban girls and women from attending school and university has sparked strong international opposition.
Al-Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated By Leader Al-Zawahri, Intelligence Group Says
Al-Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed in August by the U.S. military in a drone strike in Kabul. The SITE intelligence group said on December 23 that the recording is undated, and the transcript does not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made. Zawahri was killed in the surprise U.S. air strike after being in hiding for years. It was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Female Students In Afghanistan Leave Dormitories After Taliban Announces Higher Education Ban
Female students at universities in Afghanistan have begun vacating their dormitories after the Taliban-led government said women will no longer be able to seek higher education in the country.
Ahmed Zia Hashemi, spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry, confirmed to Radio Azadi that the process of women leaving the dormitories had begun.
In a text message to Radio Azadi, he wrote: "Universities are closed, so what are [women] doing in the dormitories?"
A number of female students in Kabul and Nangarhar told Radio Azadi that the Taliban told them that their universities were closed and they should go home.
A student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified out of concern for her security told Azadi Radio that a large number of students have gone home and others are leaving.
WATCH: Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities.
A female student at the Nangarhar University Faculty of Medicine who likewise did not want to be named due to security concerns told Azadi Radio that the Taliban has closed the dormitory for women.
The Taliban announced the decision to ban women from universities on December 20 in a letter from the Higher Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said on December 22 that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
A number of female students said Nadim's defense of the ban was unacceptable to the students and the families who sent their children to study.
"They just want to satisfy themselves and present a useless reason to the people and keep the people busy with their reasons, which are not the truth," said one student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified.
Another student who also requested anonymity said it was a "very painful time."
The ban on women attending university is the latest attack on women since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August last year amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country.
The Taliban previously banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover themselves head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The president of Al-Azhar University condemned the closure of universities to women and asked the government to reconsider.
Afghan Women Weep And Protest Ban From University Education
Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities. Current and future female students across the nation feel their futures are being erased. Countries and human rights groups around the world have harshly criticized the Taliban's decision.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's University Ban Signals Return To Past Repression Of Women
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan on December 20. In a statement, the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry said the decision was effective immediately, and ordered educational institutions to inform the ministry of their compliance. The ministry did not give any reasons for its decision.
The move was quickly condemned by countries and rights groups around the world. In Afghanistan, female university students wept and consoled each other after hearing the news. Students in Nangahar University in eastern Afghanistan staged a protest on December 21 and male students walked out of their exams in solidarity with their female classmates. On December 22, around 50 women staged a rally in Kabul that was violently broken up by Taliban fighters.
Why It's Important: The Taliban's university ban is the latest restriction against women in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power last year, the militant group has severely curtailed female education and women's right to work. The militants have also imposed restrictions on women's appearances and freedom of movement.
The university ban is a major blow to women. But it was also expected. Nida Mohammad Nadim, a hard-line cleric who was appointed as the Taliban's minister for higher education in October, has said that female education is "un-Islamic and against Afghan values."
The Taliban's latest ban has also provided further evidence that the group is bent on reestablishing its brutal regime from the 1990s, when women were barred from working outside their homes and girls were banned from attending school.
What's Next: When it seized power, the Taliban pledged to uphold women's rights. The militant group projected a more moderate image to convince the world that it had changed. But the Taliban has failed to meet its promises and reimposed many of its repressive policies of the past. Observers have said the militants are likely to further restrict the rights of women.
The Week's Best
In interviews with Radio Azadi, female students described a feeling of despair and helplessness following the Taliban's ban on women attending university. Najiba, a second-year law student at Bamiyan University, said she felt like a "bird with no wings who wants to fly." Tamana Azizi, a medical student in Kunduz Province, said her dreams of serving her people as a doctor had been crushed. Farhat Rahmani, a journalism student, said she felt "destroyed."
The families of the eight people killed in a deadly Taliban raid last month have called for an international investigation. The incident occurred in Daikundi, a province in central Afghanistan that is home to the country's Shi'ite Hazara minority. The Taliban claimed that it had targeted and killed "armed rebels" in a village on November 25. But the survivors and the families of the victims told Radio Azadi that those killed were all civilians, including four children.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has changed the name of Charikar, the provincial capital of the northern province of Parwan, to Imam Azam. The new Arabic name refers to Imam Abu Hanifa, an eighth-century jurist who founded the Hanafi school of Islam, the Sunni denomination followed by the Taliban.
A local Taliban official told Radio Azadi on December 15 that the group had consulted local leaders and cultural figures. But information obtained by Radio Azadi suggested that the order for the name change had come from Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Why It's Important: Changing the name of Charikar, an ancient city with Buddhist roots, appears to be part of the Taliban's Islamization drive.
The move triggered widespread online condemnation, with Afghans accusing the Taliban of trying to eliminate indigenous cultural identities. The Taliban has previously changed the names of units in the Afghan military, replacing Persian and Pashto names with Arabic ones.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
I encourage you to visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
You can always reach us at newsletters@rferl.org.
