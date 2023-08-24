Afghanistan
Taliban Halts Some 100 Afghan Women From Flying To UAE On University Scholarships
The founding chairman of the Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group says Taliban authorities have stopped around 100 women from traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he planned to sponsor their university education.
Billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said in a video posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had paid for a plane to fly the group to the UAE on the morning of August 23.
"Taliban government refused to allow the girls who were coming to study here -- a hundred girls sponsored by me -- they refused them to board the plane, and already we have paid for the aircraft, we have organized everything for them here, accommodation, education, transportation security and an array of comprehensive services aimed at ensuring the utmost comfort and safety for the female students. Our aspirations were crushed," he said in the post.
The Taliban administration, which seized power in 2021 when international forces left the country following a two-decade engagement, has not commented publicly on the matter.
Along with his video message, Al Habtoor posted an audio clip of one of the Afghan students who said a male chaperone had accompanied her during her trip, but once at Kabul airport the authorities stopped her and others from boarding the flight.
In recent months, the Taliban-led government has intensified restrictions against Afghan women and girls. Many public activities of women have been banned by the Taliban, including the right to continue education after primary school and employment in government offices and nongovernmental organizations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said the ban on education for Afghan girls above the sixth grade remains in force.
The Taliban also banned women from entering universities and access to many public spaces, including parks, public baths, and sports clubs.
In July, the Taliban's Public Affairs Ministry ordered Afghanistan's beauty salons and hairdressing salons to close.
International and human rights organizations are calling on the Taliban to stop restrictions against women.
More News
Afghan Media Watchdog Calls For The Release Of Detained Iranian Photojournalist
An Afghan press freedom organization has called for the release of an Iranian photojournalist detained by the Taliban, which has arrested around a dozen reporters over the past two weeks.
The semioffical Tasnim news agency in Iran reported on August 22 that Taliban security agents had apprehended its photojournalist, Mohammad Hossein Velayati, in Kabul three days earlier.
Velayati was reportedly detained at Kabul airport while trying to fly home after a 10-day reporting trip to the Afghan capital.
“We call for his immediate and unconditional release,” the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said on August 22.
“[We want] an end to the harassment and targeting of journalists in Afghanistan,” it added.
Valayati’s arrest follows a recent deterioration in relations between Tehran’s clerical regime and the Taliban militants who have ruled Afghanistan since seizing power in August 2021.
Forces from the two sides clashed along their 900-kilometer-long shared border in May after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Taliban against depriving his country of its share of water from the Helmand River.
In an interview on August 22, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said his country’s diplomats in Kabul were talking to the Taliban about Velayati’s release.
The Taliban has not commented on the arrest.
Tasnim reported that Velayati went to Afghanistan legally and criticized the arrest of its staff member without explanation.
“Given the negative perceptions that Iranians have of the Taliban's treatment of Iranian journalists, it is expected that the group will act quickly to secure the release of the Iranian photojournalist,” Tasnim said in a report.
The AFJC, however, said Velayati's whereabouts are still unknown, days after his arrest.
“This lack of information constitutes a violation of his visitation rights,” the statement said. “We urge the Taliban authorities to provide an immediate update to his family and colleagues and ensure the well-being of Velayati."
The arrest follows the detention of 11 Afghan journalists in seven Afghan provinces by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) this month. Global and Afghan media watchdogs have condemned the detentions and have called for their swift release.
“It is essential that [the Taliban] put an end to these arbitrary arrests and uphold the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression,” the AFJC said.
Since returning to power two years ago, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers.
International media and journalists, too, face severe restrictions and bans. The Taliban has banned international broadcasters and has expelled or banned several foreign correspondents from entering the country.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Relatives Demand Immediate Release Of Detained Afghan Journalists
An Afghan media watchdog says press freedom organizations and the families of 11 Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban have called for their release.
“Organizations supporting the media and the families of the detained journalists are demanding the immediate release of these journalists,” Zarif Karimi, the Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI), said in a statement on August 21.
Media watchdogs said Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Habib Sarab, Wahdatullah Abdali, Haseeb Hassas, Attaullah Omar, Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal, Parvaiz Sargand, Shamsullah Omari, Mehboob Hakimi, and Shah Mahmood Hamdard have been detained on unspecified charges by the Taliban forces this month.
“The fate of the detained journalists is still unclear,” Karimi said.
Most detained reporters worked for independent Afghan media outlets in remote towns and cities in seven provinces.
Relatives say they are highly anxious about what is happening to their loved ones.
Nusratullah Omari, brother of Shamsullah Omari, one of the journalists arrested in the southern province of Kandahar, said his family had received no news about his brother after he was detained on August 13.
"My parents are extremely concerned,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “We don't know what crime he is accused of, but we want him to be released as soon as possible."
Hakim Hassas, the brother of Haseeb Hassas, a reporter for Salam Watandar Radio in the northeastern Kunduz Province, said the Taliban intelligence picked his brother up on August 9.
"My father was allowed to meet with him once for one minute," he told Radio Azadi. "He witnessed that Haseeb was traumatized and was unable to speak."
The Taliban has previously claimed that the arrests are unrelated to the reporters' professional work. Bilal Karimi, a Taliban spokesman, did not respond to Radio Azadi's repeated request for comments.
Last week the international press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders called for the "unconditional release" of all detained Afghan journalists.
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
'Forced To Dress Like a Muslim': Taliban Imposes Restrictions On Afghanistan's Sikh, Hindu Minorities
When the Taliban seized power in 2021, there were concerns that some of Afghanistan's tiny non-Muslim minorities could vanish.
Two years on, those fears are becoming realized. Afghanistan's last-known Jew fled the country shortly after the Taliban takeover. Meanwhile, the Sikh and Hindu communities are believed to have shrunk to just a handful of families.
Under the Taliban, Sikhs and Hindus have faced severe restrictions, including on their appearances, and have been banned from marking their religious holidays in public, leaving many with no choice but to escape their homeland.
"I cannot go anywhere freely," Fari Kaur, one of the last remaining Sikhs in the capital, Kabul, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"When I go out, I'm forced to dress like a Muslim so that I can't be identified as a Sikh," she said, in reference to the Taliban's order that all women must wear the all-encompassing burqa or niqab.
Kaur's father was killed in a suicide attack targeting Sikhs and Hindus in the eastern city of Jalalabad in 2018. The attack reportedly led as many as 1,500 Sikhs to leave the country, including Kaur's mother and sisters.
But Kaur refused to leave and stayed in Kabul to fulfil her father's dream that she finish school.
In March 2020, 25 worshipers were killed when Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) militants stormed a Sikh temple in Kabul. Following the attack, most of the remaining members of the minority left Afghanistan.
Again, Kaur refused to leave. But now, more than two years after the Taliban seized power, she said the lack of religious freedom under the militants has left her no choice but to seek refuge abroad.
"We have not celebrated our key festivals since the Taliban returned to power," she said. "We have very few community members left behind in Afghanistan. We cannot even look after our temples."
History Of Persecution
There were up to 100,000 Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan in the 1980s. But the war that broke out in 1979 and the onset of growing persecution pushed many out.
During the civil war of the 1990s, the Taliban and rival Islamist groups pledged to protect minorities. But many Sikhs and Hindus lost their homes and businesses and fled to India.
During its first stint in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban caused an international uproar after the militants announced that all Sikhs and Hindus in the country would be required to wear yellow badges.
The Taliban prohibited Sikhs and Hindus from building new temples. They were also forced to pay a special tax called jizya, which was historically imposed by Muslim rulers on their non-Muslim subjects.
Following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, Sikhs and Hindus were granted the same rights as other Afghans and also received seats in the parliament.
When the Taliban regained power in August 2021, it attempted to assuage the fears of non-Muslim Afghans. The militants visited Sikh and Hindu temples to try and assure the remaining members of the communities of their commitment to their safety and well-being.
But the Taliban's draconian restrictions on Sikhs and Hindus have forced many to seek a way out of their homeland.
'Extreme Desperation'
Many of the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who have left the country have moved to India, where most face a life of poverty.
"We abandoned our country out of extreme desperation," said Chabul Singh, a 57-year-old Sikh man who left Afghanistan with his wife and two sons several years ago.
The family now lives outside the Indian capital, New Delhi, where Singh and his young sons eke out a living by doing menial jobs.
"In Afghanistan, our distinctive turbans gave us away, and we were killed both by the Taliban and Daesh," he told Radio Azadi, referring to IS-K by its Arabic acronym. Sikhs often wrap their hair, which they are not supposed to cut, in a turban.
Despite his family's struggles in India, Singh said returning to Afghanistan is not an option.
"In Afghanistan, our Muslim brothers often asked us, 'Why have you come from India?'" he said. "But here in India, they ask us, 'Why don't you go back to Afghanistan?'"
Niala Mohammad, the director of policy and strategy at the nonprofit Muslim Public Affairs Council in Washington, said the situation for religious minorities in Afghanistan -- including Hindus, Sikhs, Bahai's, Christians, Ahmadis, and Shi'ite Muslims -- has deteriorated sharply under Taliban rule.
"The situation continues to deteriorate as political extremist factions that claim to represent Islam, such as the Taliban, ascend to power in the region," said Mohammad, who was previously the South Asia analyst for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. "This exodus of diverse religious groups has left a void in the country's social fabric."
UN Mission Says 'Impunity Prevails' For Taliban In Afghanistan As Right Abuses, Killings Mount
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says the Taliban militants ruling the war-torn country have carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces since taking control two years ago.
UNAMA said in a report published on August 22 that in the period between August 15, 2021, and June 30, 2023, at least 800 instances of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment, and enforced disappearance were carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its security forces.
This came despite the Taliban's announcement of an amnesty in 2021 for former government officials and military personnel.
“UNAMA’s report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
"Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust. I urge the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of this report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account,” he added.
WATCH: She once helped put Taliban militants in prison, but now they are hunting her. Many former state prosecutors are in hiding and have been in fear for their lives since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two years ago. Now one of them, a female prosecutor, agreed to an interview with RFE/RL. She told us she lives "like a prisoner," constantly moving from one safe house to another. We have distorted her voice to protect her identity.
The Taliban rulers, who have not been recognized by any government around the world, have not commented the UNAMA report.
The Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan as international troops completed their withdrawal from the country after two decades.
The Taliban’s unrecognized government has since been slapped with sanctions amid international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses, including severely limiting the rights of women and girls despite pledges of a more tolerant brand of rule than that of their predecessors in the late 1990s.
Approximately half of the recorded killings documented by UNAMA occurred in the initial four months following the Taliban's rise to power, with an additional 70 cases recorded throughout last year.
During interviews with the UN mission’s researchers, Afghan citizens disclosed details of mistreatment and abuse carried out by members of the Taliban security forces, including physical assaults using pipes and cables, verbal threats, and other forms of abuse.
The UN mission also documented through testimony from family members the arrest and dispappearances of people, with bodies sometimes being discovered days or months later.
UNAMA said that, to date, efforts by the de facto authorities to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable for the incidents have been "extremely limited" and that in the few cases where an investigation was announced, "progress lacks transparency and accountability; impunity prevails."
"While the announcement of a general Amnesty by the Taliban in August 2021 was a welcome step, it continues to not be fully upheld, with impunity for human rights violations prevailing,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and the head of UNAMA.
“The de facto authorities must demonstrate a genuine commitment to the general amnesty. This is a crucial step in ensuring real prospects for justice, reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan," she said.
Explosion In Kabul Kills Two People Inside Car, Injures One
An explosion in Kabul on August 21 killed two people inside a vehicle and injured a passenger, the security command of the Taliban-led government said. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the security command, told the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency that the explosion occurred in the Afghan capital’s Darul Aman district and was caused by a sticky bomb. An investigation into the incident has begun, Zadran said without providing further details. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Afghan Service, click here.
Taliban Briefly Detains Eight Women Who Planned Rights Protest In Kabul
At least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan were released after being detained on August 19 for several hours on a charge of organizing a protest in Kabul. Members of the movement said the arrests were made violently by Taliban security officials while they were gathered in a house to form a protest program. The Taliban has imposed many restrictions on women, forcing most of their protests to be held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Ex-Afghan President Calls For Education For Girls On Independence Day
On Afghanistan's Independence Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for the ruling Taliban to let girls go to school and university. Karzai said Afghans should educate all their children, both boys and girls, in a message on August 19. The Taliban leaders also marked the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain in an official statement that said they are committed to their religious and cultural values and will not allow anyone to interfere in their government. Since returning to power, the Taliban has reimposed strict policies from the late 1990s, which severely limit rights of women and girls.
The Azadi Briefing: Opium Sold Openly In Afghanistan, Despite Taliban Ban
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe for free, click here.
I'm Malali Bashir, senior editor for women’s programs at RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban banned the cultivation, production, and trafficking of all illicit narcotics in April 2022.
But opium markets continue to operate as usual in many areas, including in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand, where most of the country’s opium is produced, according to locals who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Syed Najibullah Ahmadi, a former Afghan anti-narcotics official, said drug traffickers amassed large “strategic stockpiles” of opium ahead of the ban and are now “selling it at many times the price.”
Experts have said that the Taliban has taxed narcotics producers and been involved in the trafficking of narcotics to neighboring countries, from where they end up in Europe and North America.
The Taliban has asserted that it has significantly reduced opium production, a claim that has been backed by some experts. Even as opium production appears to have decreased, Afghanistan has become a major supplier of other narcotics, including crystal meth.
Why It's Important: The continuing sale and trafficking of narcotics has raised questions about the Taliban’s commitment to stamp out drugs in the impoverished country.
Ending Afghanistan's status as one of the world's biggest producers of narcotics has long been a priority for the international community.
In a statement on July 31, the U.S. State Department said Washington had “registered serious concerns regarding continuing trafficking and sale of processed opiates and synthetic drugs” in talks with Taliban officials.
What's Next: The Taliban is likely to face increasing pushback from poppy farmers in Afghanistan as it fails to provide them with alternative livelihoods and crops.
"We used to grow poppies and use that money to provide for our needs,” said a farmer in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. “If you destroy our crops, then you have to give us wheat, fertilizer, or money, so that we can continue to live.”
The Week's Best Stories
Draconian Decrees: The Taliban's Restrictions In Afghanistan
Since seizing power two years ago, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on every aspect of Afghans’ lives, including their appearances, freedom of movement, the right to work or study, and access to entertainment and uncensored information.
The Taliban’s notorious religious police have enforced the new laws, often violently, in many areas. Those who violate the Taliban’s morality laws can be subject to public floggings, jail, or even death.
Islam Does Not Ban Girls' Education. So Why Does The Taliban?
Afghanistan is the only country in the world where teenage girls are not allowed to go to school, even though girls and women have a right to education under Islam. So why has the Taliban -- a militant Islamist group -- banned girls from attending school after sixth grade? Part of the answer lies in the Taliban's interpretation of Islam, experts say.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has announced that it has registered more than 100 madrasahs, or religious schools, across Afghanistan.
Zar Mohammad Haqqani, a Taliban official, said 124 madrasahs were granted permission to operate, while another 30 were likely to be registered soon.
An unknown number of unregistered madrasahs are believed to be operating in the country.
Why It's Important: Since the Taliban takeover, there has been a surge in the number of madrasahs in the country. The militants have vowed to build a vast network of madrasahs across the country's 34 provinces.
The move is seen as part of efforts to root out all forms of the modern secular education that thrived in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 toppled the Taliban's first regime.
The Taliban-run madrasahs promote extremist religious instruction, raising fears that it could radicalize a new generation of Afghans.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.

Until next time,

Malali Bashir
Until next time,
Malali Bashir
Afghan Warlord Dostum Vows From Exile To Fight Taliban
Abdul Rashid Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek warlord and former politician in Afghanistan who is a member of the Supreme Council of National Resistance coalition, has said that his fighters are prepared to act against the Taliban whenever the world comes to the conclusion that it cannot deal with the hard-line extremist group in control in Kabul.
Dostum made the comments during an online meeting of the council on August 17 that was held in connection with the second anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power on August 15, 2021.
Dostum said that the Taliban was unwilling to accept any proposals from the international community, which has expressed concerns over its treatment of women and religious minorities as Afghanistan suffers from a humanitarian crises brought about by drought, economic instability, and difficulties in distributing aid.
Dostum said that the Afghan people are fed up with the rule of the Taliban, which is considered illegitimate by the international community, and called for political support from the United States and other countries in his effort to oust it from power.
The Taliban has not commented on Dostum's remarks, which were made from Ankara, where he resides in exile.
In 2019, while serving as a first vice president in the former Afghan government, Dostum narrowly survived an assassination attempt claimed by the Taliban and was identified as a key target by the extremist group.
In 2018, Dostum survived a suicide-bomb attack at Kabul airport after a year of self-imposed exile in Turkey after being accused of torturing and abusing a political rival in northern Afghanistan.
Members of the Supreme Council of National Resistance operate from outside Afghanistan.
Dostum led troops against the Taliban two decades ago before spending various stints in senior government defense positions and other posts, including vice president, after the former Taliban government was toppled in 2001.
UN Calls On Taliban To Allow Imprisoned Journalists, Activists To Meet With Family Members
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on August 17 urged the Taliban to uphold international human rights standards and grant imprisoned journalists and activists the right to meet with members of their family. UNAMA said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Taliban should allow all those in custody to meet with relatives, consult a lawyer, and be informed of the charges against them. Over the past 10 days, the Taliban has reportedly detained at least nine journalists across six different provinces. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Taliban Bans Political Parties In Afghanistan After Declaring Them Un-Islamic
Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers have banned all political parties, saying there is "no justification" for them under Shari'a law.
“Political parties are banned completely, we will not permit any political party to operate in the country,” Abdul Hakim Sharaee, the Taliban's de facto justice minister, said during a news conference on August 16, one day after the Taliban marked two years of rule since international troops withdrew from the country.
“Political parties have no justification in Islamic Shari’a law and they are not in the best interest of our nation,” he added, claiming political parties have been the main factor causing turmoil in Afghanistan for decades.
The ban is the latest Taliban restriction on political activities after dozens of political parties were registered after the militants were ousted in 2001 from their previous stint as rulers.
Since returning to power in 20221, the ultraconservative militants have monopolized power by giving all major government leadership posts to Taliban leaders while muzzling the press and abolishing democratic institutions.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban administration and its strict rule, which has also severely cut basic freedoms in most facets of daily life, from banning women and girls from schools to outlawing music.
The fear of Taliban persecution, assassination, and arrests has driven Afghanistan's once-vibrant civil society and political class out of the country. Political leaders living inside the country live under strict Taliban supervision and are mostly not allowed to travel abroad.
The political party ban is expected to complicate reconciliation efforts among Afghans seeking to initiate a dialogue between various political factions. The international community has supported such a dialogue with the aim of eventually forming a broad-based government in the war-torn nation.
The Taliban government operates without a constitution even after some Taliban members, such as Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, a former Taliban diplomat, called on the group to adopt a document.
“Forming a constitution is important to preserve Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” he said in a recent interview. “It will determine the destiny of our people, outline the power of the people [in the government] and how to interact with the world.”
Political parties made a limited comeback in Afghanistan after the demise of the first Taliban government in 2001.
Anemic political organization continued to be dominated by former anti-Soviet guerrilla commanders from the 1980s and the communists who fought them.
Most Taliban leaders were educated in religious madrasahs in neighboring Pakistan. Most of the religious schools are run by clerics associated with Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI), a major Islamist political party. JUI participates in elections and often joins alliances with secular political parties.
In the mid-1990s, the Taliban emerged as a ragtag student militia opposed to Islamist and former communist factions engaged in a civil war. These groups evolved from within the leftist and right-wing Islamist political factions that emerged in the 1960s when Afghanistan first attempted to develop its democracy.
'I Feel Suffocated': Taliban Intensifies Clampdown On Music In Afghanistan
Soon after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban outlawed music and publicly beat and humiliated musicians.
Now the militant group is intensifying its clampdown on Afghans playing and listening to music, which it considers un-Islamic.
In the western city of Herat, members of the Taliban's notorious morality police last month created a huge bonfire of confiscated musical instruments.
Residents who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi said the morality police have also started searching vehicles and homes as they seek to enforce the ban, which has been widely condemned.
"When the Taliban stops us at security checkpoints, they first look at the car's audio system to see what we are listening to," said Khalil Ahmad, a resident of Herat, adding that the militants confiscate MP3 players and thumb drives containing music.
Locals say members of the Taliban's morality police patrol the streets and alleyways of the city at night in search of violators. Afghans caught contravening the ban can be beaten or jailed.
The morality police are responsible for enforcing the Taliban's morality laws, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society.
"I have a bitter memory of witnessing people being beaten for simply playing music in their cars," said Ahmad Jawed, another Herat resident.
The 26-year-old said his friends played music inside their house during a birthday party earlier this month.
"We were very afraid and stressed that someone would report us to the authorities," he told Radio Azadi. "The restrictions have become too much."
Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan is the only country in the world where music is banned. The group banned music during its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
TV and radio stations have been banned from broadcasting music. Meanwhile, sermons or readings of the Koran, Islam's holy book, have replaced the songs once heard at weddings.
Hundreds of musicians have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Many musicians who remain in the country have abandoned their musical careers.
Among them is Abdul Khaliq Noori, a folk singer in Herat. The 61-year-old, the sole breadwinner in his family of six, used to earn a living by singing at events and selling CDs of his music. Now, he ekes out a living as a rickshaw driver.
"I can't breathe. I feel suffocated," he told Radio Azadi. "I'm heartbroken."
Noori was among the scores of musicians who once recorded music in the studios along Herat's Badmurghan Street. Now, the street is home to car repair garages, auto spare part shops, and blacksmith stores.
Despite the Taliban's intensifying crackdown on music, Afghan musicians are determined to protect the country's musical traditions.
Singer Khalil Aria fled Afghanistan in October 2021, nearly two months after the Taliban marched into the capital, Kabul. He now lives in exile in Germany with his wife and two daughters.
"I buried my instruments in our garden [in Afghanistan before leaving], which felt like burying my own children," the 35-year-old told Radio Azadi.
Like scores of leading Afghan singers and musicians, Aria now produces music abroad and hopes to preserve the country's musical heritage.
During the 1990s, many Afghan musicians fled to neighboring Pakistan and Iran, where they could practice freely and pass their knowledge on to the next generation. Most musicians who remained in Afghanistan either played secretly in their homes or hid their instruments.
After the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban regime in 2001, great strides were made in reviving Afghanistan's musical traditions. Now, many of those gains are being reversed.
Azizul Rahman Mohajer, the head of the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Herat, says music is forbidden under Islam. "We cannot allow musicians because God will be displeased," he told Radio Azadi.
But Islamic scholars reject the Taliban's reasoning. Mohammad Mohiq, a researcher specializing in Islam, says there is no definitive ruling about music in the Koran.
"The issue of music is disputed," he said. "If someone favors the idea that music is forbidden, they can avoid it. But it is wrong to force people to follow this view."
Ahmad Sarmast, the self-exiled founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, says that the Taliban's ban on music is an attack on Afghan culture.
"The Taliban policies are pushing the rich heritage of Afghanistan's music toward destruction," he told Radio Azadi. "The absence of music is turning Afghanistan into a sick and violent society."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Shapoor Saber
Media Watchdog Calls For 'Unconditional Release' Of Afghan Reporters Detained By Taliban
International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the release of nine Afghan journalists arbitrarily arrested by Taliban security forces this month.
Antoine Bernard, RSF’s director of advocacy and assistance, said on August 16 that RSF wants the “unconditional release” of all nine Afghan journalists.
"The situation of press freedom in Afghanistan is quite alarming,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “The Taliban government is fully responsible for violating press freedom.”
Bernard said that according to an RSF probe, the Taliban arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Habib Sarab, Wahdatullah Abdali, Haseeb Hassas, Attaullah Omar, Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal, Parvaiz Sargand, and Shamsullah Omari.
Most of the detained reporters worked for independent Afghan media outlets in remote towns and cities in five Afghan provinces.
RSF says the Taliban is currently holding 12 Afghan journalists, including Morteza Behbodhi. The Afghan-French journalist was arrested on January 7.
The Taliban has claimed that the arrests are unrelated to the reporter's professional work. Neither Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed nor his deputy, Bilal Karimi, responded to Radio Azadi’s request for comments.
But Zarif Karimi, the Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) head, questioned the Taliban claim.
“It is not possible that nine journalists are under arrest and their detentions have nothing to do with their media work," he told Azadi.
A relative of Omar, one of the nine detained journalists, called on the Taliban to release him. Omar, a reporter for Tolo News Television in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, was detained on August 13.
“We want him to be freed with dignity," he told Radio Azadi while requesting anonymity because of security fears. “He is the only breadwinner of his family. His three children are waiting for his release.”
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Blinken Reiterates U.S. Stance On Taliban Ties: Normalization Hinges On Women's Rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that there can be no advancement in the relationship between the United States and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers unless there is an improvement in the treatment of women in the country.
Speaking to reporters on August 15, the two-year anniversary of the Taliban’s seizure of power in Kabul, Blinken said the United States continues to work to hold the Taliban accountable for the commitments that it's made, particularly when it comes to the rights of women and girls.
"We've been very clear with the Taliban -- and dozens of countries around the world have been very clear -- that the path to any more normal relationship between the Taliban and other countries will be blocked unless and until the rights of women and girls among other things are actually supported," Blinken said.
No country has recognized the Taliban-led government, and the United States has avoided direct economic engagement in part over the treatment of women and girls, who have seen their rights drastically curbed by the hard-line Islamists. This includes a ban on women working in local and international nongovernmental organizations and a ban on education beyond the sixth grade.
The Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 after President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. troops under the terms of an agreement reached in February 2020 between the Taliban and the administration of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Blinken defended the pullout and said the United States was not focused on other priorities.
"The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was an incredibly difficult one, but also the right one," Blinken said. "We ended America's longest war. For the first time in 20 years, we don't have another generation of young Americans going to fight and die."
A number of international human rights organizations earlier on August 15 called the Taliban's two years of rule shameful and worrying.
Amnesty International and several other international human rights organizations demanded in a statement an effective response to the situation, noting the Taliban's strict decrees against human rights in Afghanistan, especially against women and girls.
The organizations said in a statement that in the past two years, the Taliban has increasingly imposed harmful policies against women and girls and religious and ethnic minorities that clearly violate Afghanistan's obligations under international human rights law.
The Taliban has previously rejected reports on the treatment of women as propaganda of international organizations. The militant group's leaders have said they have strengthened all the rights of women in Afghanistan in light of Islamic principles.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban, said in an interview with the AP marking the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country that the Taliban views its rule of Afghanistan as open-ended and as drawing legitimacy from Islamic law. He also suggested a ban on female education will remain in place.
Female activist Soheila Yousefi calls the situation alarming and wants the world to pay attention.
"The international community should take serious action in this regard because the world chose to be silent in these two years and did not take any practical steps. Our request is that they should look at the current situation in Afghanistan, then take a serious and comprehensive review."
The Taliban did not respond to Radio Azadi's questions before the release of the report, but the rulers have spoken of strengthening human rights in Afghanistan, especially the rights of women and girls, according to Islamic principles.
With reporting by AP and AFP
- By RFE/RL
Taliban 2.0: Two Years After Takeover, Afghan Women See Gains Whittled Away
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers mark the two-year anniversary of their takeover of the capital, Kabul, on August 15. The UN says 20 years of progress for Afghan women and girls have since been reversed with the situation returning to what it was before 2002, when the Taliban last held power.
German Foreign Minister Calls Taliban Rule Step Backward 'Toward The Stone Age'
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has marked the second anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan with a condemnation of the Islamist group's governance of the country. "Two years of Taliban rule mean two years of regression toward the Stone Age for the people of Afghanistan," Baerbock said in a statement issued on August 14. Millions of people in the country were suffering from hunger and almost every week the Taliban was taking away another part of the freedom of women and girls, she said. Baerbock ruled out normalizing relations with the Taliban government, which has so far not been recognized by any country.
Draconian Decrees: The Taliban's Restrictions In Afghanistan
When the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, many Afghans braced for a return to the repression that marked the extremist group’s brutal rule in the 1990s.
The Taliban initially tried to assuage the concerns of Afghans and the international community by projecting itself as a more moderate force and pledging to uphold human rights and press freedom.
But two years since it overran the country and ousted the Western-backed Afghan government, the hard-line Islamists have failed to live up to their promises and have instead severely curbed women’s freedoms, waged a brutal crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced their brutal form of justice.
The Taliban’s theocratic government has imposed restrictions on every aspect of life in Afghanistan, including people’s appearances, freedom of movement, right to work or study, and access to entertainment.
Women have borne the brunt of the repressive laws, with rights groups accusing the Taliban of trying to erase women from public life and imprison them in their homes.
The Taliban has issued over 100 edicts and orders in line with its extreme and tribal interpretation of Islamic Shari’a law.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is responsible for enforcing the Taliban's morality laws, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society.
Members of the ministry’s dreaded morality police have publicly punished offenders, often violently. Men and women convicted of violating the Taliban’s morality laws have been jailed or publicly flogged, often in fields or sports venues.
Many of the Taliban’s orders and restrictions are reminiscent of the group’s first stint in power from 1996-2001, when its brutal regime deprived Afghans of their most basic rights.
Since regaining power, the Taliban has scrapped Afghanistan’s constitution and criminal code and overhauled the justice system. With many of the Taliban’s laws not codified, enforcement of them has been uneven across the country. Local Taliban leaders have often issued their own edicts and restrictions.
Afghans fear the Taliban will impose more draconian edicts as it establishes what it has called a “pure” Islamic system in Afghanistan.
The militants are likely to further erode women’s rights. Women have been banned from attending university and their job opportunities have been largely restricted to the health and education sector. Female-run businesses have been prohibited in many areas of the country.
Women’s employment could be further hit if the Taliban orders a blanket ban on girls’ education, just as it did in the 1990s. So far, girls below the sixth grade have been permitted to go to school.
The militant group is also likely to expand its crackdown on the media. The few independent media outlets that still operate in Afghanistan face severe restrictions on what they can report.
With media outlets facing more censorship as well as more cases of journalists being detained and threatened, the country’s once vibrant media scene is likely to shrink further.
Taliban Arrests Two Journalists, Bans Women On Radio In Southern Afghanistan
Two more journalists have been arrested by Taliban authorities in southern Afghanistan, where women's voices were also barred from radio broadcasts.
A source who requested anonymity told RFE/RL that Taliban forces arrested journalists Attaullah Omar and Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on August 13.
Omar is a Kandahar correspondent for Tolo News, Afghanistan's leading independent television news station, while Afghanmal reports for the daily Etilat-e Roz.
Their arrest follows the detention of five journalists in different parts of Afghanistan this month.
Meanwhile, the Taliban's Information and Culture Ministry in the southern Helmand Province ordered local radio stations to stop broadcasting women's voices, even in advertisements.
"All the radio stations in Helmand have been warned that if they broadcast the voice of a woman, they will be shut and their owners will be punished," one station manager, who requested anonymity, told Radio Azadi on August 14.
In an August 13 statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on the Taliban to "stop its relentless campaign" of muzzling the free press two years after returning to power in August 2021.
"Worsening media repression is isolating Afghanistan from the rest of the world at a time when the country is grappling with one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies," said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
Its hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Three Killed In Blast At Hotel In Eastern Afghanistan
At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan's former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, police said on August 14. A statement issued by the office of the Taliban governor in Khost said that the blast occurred mid-morning on August 14, without giving details about the nature of the blast and who was behind it. Eye-witnesses told RFE/RL that members of the Pakistani Taliban were staying at the hotel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Islam Does Not Ban Girls' Education. So Why Does The Taliban?
The education of girls and women is universally accepted in more than 200 countries and territories, including nearly 50 Muslim-majority nations.
But Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers have banned teenage girls from attending school after the sixth grade since they returned to power two years ago. The ban was extended in December to women in universities.
Countless protests by Afghans inside the country, pressure from the international community, and lobbying by Muslim scholars and clerics have failed to convince the fundamentalist Taliban leaders to reopen schools.
Experts are divided over whether the ban is rooted in how the Taliban’s interpretation of Islam is shaped by conservative Pashtun tribal customs and cultural practices or if it is prompted by how senior Taliban ideologues interpret Islamic teachings.
Most Taliban leaders are ethnic Pashtun, Sunni Muslim clerics. Many were educated in Deobandi madrasahs in neighboring Pakistan. Deobandism emerged as a puritanical Islamic revivalist movement in 19-century British Colonial India. Based on the Sunni Hanafi school of jurisprudence, it is a prominent strain among Islamists in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Tribal Influences
Sami Yousafzai, a veteran Afghan journalist and commentator, argues that the Taliban restrictions against women are linked to social customs and cultural practices in eastern and southern Afghanistan.
Most Taliban leaders come from various Pashtun rural tribal communities in these regions bordering Pakistan.
"They believe that a woman's place is either inside a house or in a grave," Yousafzai said of the basic Taliban belief influenced by the status of women in the families of clerics and religious leaders in these Pashtun regions.
“Women living in the households of the current Taliban policymakers were never educated and never left their homes,” said Yousafzai, who has tracked the Islamist group since it emerged as a ragtag militia in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar in late 1994. “These women never performed any government or nongovernmental jobs.”
Yousafzai says the Taliban backs policies shaped by this worldview by leaning on Islamic teachings supporting such ideas. He says Taliban leaders rely on sayings attributed to the Prophet Muhammad that discourage women from leaving their homes.
“Their primary belief is that pubescent girls should not leave home under any circumstance,” he said. “This is why they view women leaving home for education or work as engaging in moral corruption.”
In Afghanistan, a Muslim nation of some 40 million people, activists and rights advocates accuse the Taliban of implementing "gender apartheid" by denying women education, work, freedom of movement, and deciding how they can appear in public.
Most Muslims agree that Islam allows women to get an education. Yet the Taliban publicly says that it will allow girls access to education only after ensuring complete gender segregation and other unspecified conditions.
Almost all Afghan secondary schools were gender segregated and universities imposed a strict separation between men and women after the Taliban takeover.
Yousafzai says in conservative and traditional Muslim societies around the world, some clerics also favor restrictions on women's education, work, and their role in public life. But the governments in those countries usually oppose or limit such ideas.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia -- one of the most conservative Sunni Muslim nations -- has allowed women to drive and granted them freedom of movement without a male guardian. These steps are part of a reform and modernity drive by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
The Taliban ban on education has invited universal condemnation from Muslims globally.
“The Taliban's ban on women's education is not rooted in [the Islamic] Shari’a law but rather reflects cultural biases that contradict the teachings of Islam,” said Salam al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council in the United States.
He said that contrary to Taliban practices, “Islam emphasizes the importance of seeking knowledge and encourages all individuals, regardless of gender, to acquire an education.”
Historical Conflict
But Islamic scholars and those who have attempted to convince the Taliban about reopening girls schools offer a different explanation.
John Mohammad Butt, an Islamic scholar and former BBC broadcaster who is the only Westerner to graduate from India’s Darul Uloom Deoband, argues that the Taliban's policy on girls' education is not tribal but shaped by the century-old conflict over modern education.
“The problem is that girls' education in Afghanistan -- indeed, contemporary education in general -- has generally been introduced in Afghanistan in line with a secular agenda,” he said.
In the 1920s, a coalition of conservative clerics and tribal and community leaders deposed reformist King Amanullah Khan. He wanted to modernize Afghanistan along Turkish leader Kamal Ataturk's secular lines and championed modern education and rights for women.
This opposition to modernity and secularism continued, and conservative clerics opposed women's education and work. It became a key part of the Islamist opposition to the pro-Soviet Afghan communist governments after the April 1978 military coup that ended the Afghan monarchy. The mujahedin accused the communists of spreading immorality by promoting women’s education and empowerment.
“This has led to particular wariness on the part of conservative circles in Afghanistan with regard to girls' education,” Butt said.
'Deep Ideological Conviction'
Obaidullah Baheer, a political science lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan, became part of an effort to rescind the ban by talking to the Taliban last year.
But he says the effort failed because “the ban is a matter of deep ideological conviction” for the current supreme leader of the Taliban, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Baheer says that the most prominent Taliban leaders have studied in Pakistani madrasahs and were thus disconnected from village and tribal life.
“They have been indoctrinated by the Deobandi school of thought so that they now enforce the strictest version of Islam on the Afghan population,” he said.
He argues that the ban on girls’ schools is a deliberate policy championed by Akhundzada, who he says has endorsed Taliban Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani's Arabic language book The Islamic Emirate And Its System. In this book, Haqqani supports a fringe Islamic opinion of preferring the choice of one of the Prophet Muhammad's wives, Sawdah Bint Zam'ah, who chose to stay at home until her death.
Baheer says Haqqani ignores his other wives and other female companions that played an active role in many sectors of society and how they served as students and teachers for men.
“This fringe opinion is not held by all Taliban leaders but is one that the current absolute sovereign, the Taliban emir, seems to be convinced of,” he said.
Butt says that even Haqqani has acknowledged the principle that if there is something that women need to act upon, then that is also something that women need to learn about.
“I hope the Taliban authorities will come to realize in the not-too-distant future that education for women will make Afghan women into better Muslims,” he says. “It will enable them to make a stronger contribution to the well-being of their country.”
Two years after grappling with the issue, Western diplomats appear to be encouraging Afghan conservative and clerical circles to find ways to end the ban.
Tom West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, recently tweeted that Afghan women must be educated and contribute to the economy to help their country stand on its own two feet.
“If change to policies is made, it will be because Afghans have asked for it, not a result of foreign requests,” he wrote.
Afghan Media Groups Decry Taliban Arrests Of Journalists
Afghan media groups on August 11 criticized the Taliban’s detaining at least five journalists in different parts of the country this month.
Haseeb Hassas, a correspondent for Salam Watandar radio in the northern province of Kunduz, was arrested on August 10.
On the same day, Taliban security forces arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai and Jan Agha Saleh in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar Province. Both worked for Kalid Radio, an independent station.
“Such unprincipled arrests can be considered as pressure on journalists,” said NAI, an Afghan media advocacy group, in a statement on August 11.
“If such arrests continue, they will create an atmosphere of fear for journalists and make freedom of expression and access to information in Afghanistan a serious challenge.”
In the southeastern province of Paktia, Habib Sarab, a local correspondent for Ariana News, a private TV station, was also arrested on August 10. Wahdatullah Abdali, a local reporter in the neighboring province of Ghazni, was arrested last week.
“Arresting journalists will weaken freedom of expression and demoralize Afghan journalists,” Afghanistan's Independent Journalists Association, another media group, said in a statement on August 11.
In an August 11 statement, the Association joined NAI in calling on the Taliban government to bring the cases against journalists before the Media Regulatory Commission, which the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture has said is the only forum for dealing with complaints about journalists and media organizations.
The latest moves against Afghan journalists comes after the closure of three media organizations in Nangarhar Province last month.
On July 31, The Taliban forces raided Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television, Radio Nan, and Radio Jawanan in Nangarhar. Taliban fighters stormed the studios of Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television after the media outlet provided journalism training for young Afghans, including girls, according to an employee who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The once flourishing Afghan media has faced a rapid decline since the Taliban returned to power two years ago. Hundreds of media outlets have closed after losing funding and because of draconian Taliban restrictions.
The hard-line Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban, Pakistan Continue To Wrangle Over Militants
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Erstwhile allies Pakistan and Afghanistan's hard-line Islamist rulers continue to spar over the Taliban's alleged support to militants fighting Islamabad.
"It is the responsibility of the security and intelligence agencies of Pakistan to carry out their duties properly and not to blame Afghanistan," chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on August 9
His statement was an apparent response to an August 7 speech by General Asim Munir. The head of Pakistan's powerful military said Islamabad was concerned "over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and the liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil," vowing that his country will dismantle terrorist organizations.
"The involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace," Munir said.
On August 6, Taliban Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob called on his fighters to obey a recent decree by their supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, which forbids them from engaging in jihad outside Afghanistan.
"If mujahedin (Taliban forces) continue to fight despite orders from the emir to stop, then it is not jihad but rather hostility," Yaqoob said.
The decree is part of the Taliban's response to Islamabad's accusations that Afghan fighters are involved in attacks on Pakistani forces by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other jihadist groups who shelter inside Afghanistan.
Why It's Important: The public bickering indicates that Islamabad now sees Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as a major security threat after abandoning efforts to end the TTP's insurgency through peace talks brokered by the Afghan Taliban.
Since the Taliban returned to power, partially enabled by Pakistani support for its two-decade-long insurgency, the TTP dramatically escalated its attacks on Pakistani forces.
Islamabad's efforts to end the violence by offering concessions to the group in talks mediated by the Taliban backfired as the TTP violence turned into an expanding insurgency. The group is trying to regain control of large swathes of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan.
But under Munir's leadership, the Pakistani military is pressuring the Afghan Taliban to rein in the TTP because of its close organizational and ideological alliance with its Afghan hosts.
What's Next: There are no signs that the TTP is stepping back from its violent campaign against Pakistan.
With elections looming, Pakistan will be governed by an interim caretaker government in the near future.
The continuation or increase in Pakistani Taliban violence will prompt Munir to exert more pressure on the Afghan Taliban in this sensitive period, further tearing apart the two former allies.
What To Keep An Eye On
Humanitarian aid groups operating in Afghanistan warn about the dangerous consequences of severe funding shortfalls as they grapple with one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
The UN estimates that nearly 30 million Afghans out of a population of 40 million need humanitarian assistance as they struggle with the consequences of a collapsing economy.
Afghanistan is still reeling from the loss of development and financial aid after donors stopped funding one of the world's most aid-dependent countries following the Taliban's return to power two years ago.
"We need some $110 million immediately to store food for the winter for nearly 3 million people," said Wahidullah Amani, a spokesman for the World Food Program in Afghanistan.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S. NGO, expressed concern over diminishing funds to respond to Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis.
The IRC says that only 23 percent of the $4.6 billion humanitarian appeal has been funded this year. By the same time last year, 40 percent of the previous plan was funded.
Why It's Important: This is a vital issue, as the Taliban's cash-strapped, unrecognized government is unlikely to fund humanitarian operations or pull an economic miracle.
Western donors are unlikely to shower aid on Afghanistan in a world struggling with multiple humanitarian crises because of the Taliban's harsh policies and extensive human rights abuses.
This will expose more of the most vulnerable Afghans to extreme hardship in the near future.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.

Until next time,

Abubakar Siddique
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
- By Omid Marzban
- RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
- Ray Furlong
'Like A Prisoner': A Former Afghan Female Prosecutor Hunted By The Taliban
She once helped put Taliban militants in prison, but now they are hunting her. Many former state prosecutors are in hiding and have been in fear for their lives since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two years ago. Now one of them, a female prosecutor, agreed to an interview with RFE/RL. She told us she lives "like a prisoner," constantly moving from one safe house to another. We have distorted her voice to protect her identity.
UN Warns Of Cut To Food Aid To Afghans Amid Funding Shortages
The UN World Food Program (WFP) has warned that without urgent funding, it will be forced to cut food aid to millions of Afghans grappling with hunger and food insecurity.
The warning comes as aid groups scramble to attract international attention to diminishing funding to assistance operations in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Aid groups estimate that some 30 million Afghans are in need of assistance amid an economic collapse in the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Also frequently plagued by natural disasters, Afghanistan is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change.
"We need some $110 million immediately to store food for the winter for nearly 3 million people in the remote corners of Afghanistan," Wahidullah Amani, a spokesman for the WFP in Afghanistan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on August 9.
"If we don't get this funding in time, we will be forced to reduce the quantity of [food] aid in the coming weeks," he added.
Amani said that the WFP needs $1 billion in the next six months to provide food aid to impoverished and vulnerable Afghans during the winter, which sets in the mountainous country with the first snowfalls in November.
WFP estimates that more than 15 million Afghans out of a total estimated population of 40 million need food aid. Out of these, nearly 3 million are on the brink of starvation.
WFP's warning comes after concerns were also expressed by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S. nongovernmental organization with large humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. The IRC and other aid groups are worried about the diminishing funding for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
The IRC warned that nearly 30 million Afghans "remain in dire need of assistance" as funding shortfalls jeopardize the humanitarian response in the Muslim country.
It said that only 23 percent of this year's $4.6 billion proposed humanitarian funding had been covered. In comparison, 40 percent of the previous plan was funded by the same time last year.
Afghanistan, one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, lost development and financial assistance from Western donors after the Taliban returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
The fledgling Afghan economy rapidly collapsed, which prompted previously self-sufficient Afghans to rely on humanitarian aid.
The Taliban's unrecognized government was slapped with sanctions and faced international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses.
