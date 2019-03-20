Accessibility links

Pakistan

Taliban Kills Six Paramilitary Troops In Pakistan

Militants attacked a remote security outpost in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province, killing six members of the paramilitary forces, authorities say.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in Balochistan's Ziarat district early on March 20, saying in a statement that the action was in revenge for the deaths earlier of their comrades at the hands of the paramilitary Balochistan Levies Force.

Ziarat is located some 150 kilometers from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province.

The assault began in the early morning hours and an investigation into the attack is under way, said Qadir Baksh Pirkani, Ziarat district deputy commissioner.

Pirkani told RFE/RL that security has been beefed up in the area following the attack.

Several militant groups operate in Balochistan, including the Pakistani Taliban, a secessionist Balochistan group, and members of an Islamic State affiliate, which is based across the border in Afghanistan.

With reporting by dpa and AP
