How China Weaponized Money, Markets To Take On The World

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian discusses her new book on the Talking China In Eurasia podcast and explains how China is leveraging its economy for geopolitical gain and what it means for the world.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

