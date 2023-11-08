Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.
What Do We Really Know About China's Belt And Road After 10 Years?
What do we really know about the Belt and Road Initiative -- China's global infrastructure program -- after a decade of investments around the world? Reid Standish is joined by Jacob Mardell, the editorial coordinator for China at the German NGO N-Ost, to unpack where the ambitious project stands today, dispel myths over how it works, and take a deeper look at where it's headed.
