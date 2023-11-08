Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Talking China In Eurasia
Subscribe
Talking China In Eurasia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

What Do We Really Know About China's Belt And Road After 10 Years?

What Do We Really Know About China's Belt And Road After 10 Years?
Embed
What Do We Really Know About China's Belt And Road After 10 Years?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:43 0:00
Direct link

What do we really know about the Belt and Road Initiative -- China's global infrastructure program -- after a decade of investments around the world? Reid Standish is joined by Jacob Mardell, the editorial coordinator for China at the German NGO N-Ost, to unpack where the ambitious project stands today, dispel myths over how it works, and take a deeper look at where it's headed.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG