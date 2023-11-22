Podcast: What The Israel-Hamas War Means For China

Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | YouTube

China was quick to respond after Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 people hostage.

Beijing stepped up its diplomacy to position itself as a peace broker by calling for a cease-fire and used its newfound influence across the Middle East to weigh in on the unfolding conflict at the UN and elsewhere.

In the latest move, a delegation of foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan met in Beijing on November 20 for talks aimed at finding a solution to end the war.

But what is China hoping to achieve and how does this reflect its broader playbook for the region?

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish is joined by Erin Hale, a journalist in Taiwan working with Al-Jazeera, where she’s been covering how China is navigating this unfolding war.

Listen to the full episode here:

Background Reading