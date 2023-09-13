Inside The Investigation That Shows China And Russia’s Growing Cooperation On Censorship

Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia

Years before Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “no-limits” partnership and the Kremlin launched a wide-ranging censorship campaign following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow were sharing methods and tactics for monitoring dissent and controlling the Internet.

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, Andrei Soshnikov, who heads RFE/RL’s Russian investigative unit, joins host Reid Standish to break down their recent investigation based on leaked documents from closed-door meetings between Chinese and Russian officials where they trade tactics and expertise to censor the Internet and monitor dissent.

The investigation, originally published in April, is based on a trove of documents and recordings from meetings in 2017 and 2019 between officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China, its chief Internet regulator, and Roskomnadzor, the government agency charged with policing Russia's Internet.

