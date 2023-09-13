Accessibility links

Inside The Investigation That Shows China And Russia’s Growing Cooperation On Censorship

Inside The Investigation That Shows China And Russia’s Growing Cooperation On Censorship
RFE/RL’s Andrei Soshnikov joins host Reid Standish to explain their recent investigation based on leaked documents from closed-door meetings between Chinese and Russian officials where they trade tactics and expertise to censor the Internet and monitor dissent.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

