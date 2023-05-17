What New Instability In Pakistan Means For China

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.
Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.
Earlier this month, Pakistan was plunged back into political turmoil after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested, sparking protests and violence across the country. But what does it mean for China, Islamabad’s largest lender and increasingly important ally? Daud Khattak, the managing editor for RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, joins host Reid Standish to discuss.
