China’s Surveillance Tools Come To The Balkans

Is China exporting the surveillance state abroad? Through a strategic partnership with the Chinese tech giant Huawei, Serbia purchased thousands of surveillance cameras with facial-recognition capabilities. How will this technology reshape the Balkan country and others who follow its path? Stefan Vladisavljev from Foundation BFPE and Maja Zivanovic, RFE/RL's bureau chief in Belgrade, join host Reid Standish to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

