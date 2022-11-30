Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.
China’s Surveillance Tools Come To The Balkans
Is China exporting the surveillance state abroad? Through a strategic partnership with the Chinese tech giant Huawei, Serbia purchased thousands of surveillance cameras with facial-recognition capabilities. How will this technology reshape the Balkan country and others who follow its path? Stefan Vladisavljev from Foundation BFPE and Maja Zivanovic, RFE/RL's bureau chief in Belgrade, join host Reid Standish to discuss.