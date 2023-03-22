What We Learned From Xi's Meeting With Putin

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.
Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has left Moscow after a symbolic three-day visit with Vladimir Putin where they set their sights on shaping a new world order. But what did the trip actually achieve for the two leaders? Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, joins host Reid Standish.
