Tanker Detention By Britain Threatening Act, Iran Defense Minister Says

Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami has said the detention by Britain last week of an Iranian tanker was a threatening and incorrect action.



Hatami made the statement in a speech broadcast live on state television on July 8.



U.K. Royal Marines seized the tanker on July 4 for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions, an action that sparked Tehran’s anger and could escalate its confrontation with the West.



Gibraltar, which is a British protectorate, received permission from its supreme court to hold the tanker for 14 days, its government said on July 5, the day an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander threatened to seize a British ship in retaliation.



Hatami also said Iran's downing of an American drone last month sent a message that Tehran would defend its borders.



Also on July 8, Iranian army chief Major General Abdolrahim Musavi said Tehran is not looking for war with any country, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.



Tensions have been rising between Iran and the United States after Tehran shot down the drone.



Iranian officials have said the drone was in their airspace while Washington has said the drone was flying over international waters.



Meanwhile, the United States has said Iran will face more sanctions for enhancing its nuclear program beyond the limits of a 2015 landmark deal that Washington no longer supports.



Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters in Tehran on July 7 that "today we will pass" the permitted enrichment levels specified in the agreement reached with the U.S., Russia, China, and European nations four years ago.



“Iran’s latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on July 7.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa