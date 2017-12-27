Tatar Activist Jailed For Stance On Crimea Released After Serving Term

A Tatar activist who was convicted of separatism and inciting ethnic hatred in a case he said was politically motivated has been released from prison in northern Russia after serving a three-year term.

Rafis Kashapov, the chairman of the Tatar Public Center, was freed from a prison in the Komi region city of Ukhta on December 27.

He was arrested in December 2014 and sentenced to three years in prison in September 2015.

Kashapov's arrest came after he posted articles in which he criticized Russia's seizure of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and accused Moscow of violating the rights of Crimean Tatars. He also criticized Russia's involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Kashapov has denied any wrongdoing and called his case politically motivated.

Kashapov's Tatar Public Center is an NGO in Tatarstan, which campaigns to preserve Tatars' national identity, language, and culture.