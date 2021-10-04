Activists In Tatarstan Awaiting Permission To Mark 469th Anniversary Of Kazan's Fall

KAZAN, Russia -- Activists in the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan are awaiting a decision by the local authorities on whether to allow them to commemorate next week Tatars fallen during the 1552 siege of Kazan by Russian troops.

The then-capital of the Kazan Khanate fell 469 years ago on October 15 -- an event marked in the city since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

However, Kazan authorities have been reluctant to allow activists to hold such events in recent years.

The chairman of the All-Tatar Public Center, Farit Zakiyev, told RFE/RL he had filed a request with the city administration, asking permission to organize a gathering in the center of Kazan and a march from Liberty Square to the Kazan Kremlin on October 15.

Last year, the local administration initially allowed organizers to mark what is known as Commemoration Day, but the permission was later withdrawn, triggering protests in Kazan.

The move came after a local prosecutor had requested that the commemoration not be allowed, saying that "the goal of the event was unclear."

A number of participants in the 2019 commemoration were sentenced to community work or fined for praying and reading the Koran at the gathering and using the words "Tatarstan's statehood."

In October 1552, Russian tsar Ivan the Terrible conquered the Khanate of Kazan after a two-week resistance. Many of the Khanate's Muslim population were killed after the siege or forcibly Christianized.