One Killed In Gas Explosion In Russia's Tatarstan

One person was killed and three injured in a gas explosion in an apartment block in Russia’s Tatarstan region.

Officials in Tatarstan's second-largest city, Naberzhnye Chelny, said late on October 25 that a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said that 32 people were evacuated after the explosion destroyed six apartments in a five-floor residential building.

Video footage showed the roof and part of two upper floors collapsed. The rubble damaged nearby buildings and vehicles on the street.

The Investigative Committee opened a case into the incident.

Gas explosions occur with some frequency in Russia due to aging pipes and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards.

In September, seven people were killed when an explosion destroyed three floors in a nine-story residential building in Noginsk, just outside of Moscow.

