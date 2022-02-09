News
Protester In Tatarstan Demands Chechen Ruler Kadyrov Be Fired Over Public Threats To Kill Opponents
KAZAN, Russia -- An activist in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has held a single-person picket demanding Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of the North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya, to be fired over his public threats to kill the family of a rights lawyer.
Ildar Nurmukhametov held the protest action, which does not require preliminary permission from city authorities, on February 9 in central Kazan. During the action, he held a poster saying: "Kadyrov threatens a blood feud with anyone who does not agree with him. Step down!"
A day earlier, the Dozhd television channel officially asked Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a probe against Kadyrov over his public statements threatening to kill Abubakar Yangulbayev, a former lawyer for the Committee Against Torture, and members of his family, calling them "terrorists" and labeling the television channel and an investigative reporter at the Novaya gazeta newspaper, Yelena Milashina, "accomplices of terrorists."
Novaya gazeta has also asked Russian officials to launch an investigation into Kadyrov over his threats and those made by other Chechen officials, as well as by Adam Delimkhanov, a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, who publicly vowed to kill all members of Yangulbayev's family, calling them "terrorists."
The public threats came after Chechen police forcibly took Yangulbayev's mother from her apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers away from Chechnya, and transferred her to the Chechen capital, Grozny, last month. She was subsequently charged with assaulting a police officer.
Yangulbayev told RFE/RL earlier that he believes authorities are going after his family because of his criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya. His father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and his sister had to flee Russia following the threats. Last week, Milashina fled Russia as well.
Journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia have urged the government to take legal measures over the threatening statements by Chechen officials.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin launched an online petition on February 7 urging Putin to sack Kadyrov. The petition had more than 161,000 signatures since it was launched.
Lithuania Seeks Permanent U.S. Military Presence In Country
Lithuania's president says the Baltic nation will ask the United States to permanently station troops in the country as Western allies seek to beef up security amid concerns about Russia’s military intentions in the tense region.
"Of course, we will be talking to the U.S. to make sure that the rotational U.S. forces would be in Lithuania permanently," President Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference on February 9.
"That would be the best boost to security and deterrence that NATO could provide not only to Lithuania but to the whole region," Nauseda said.
The United States has since 2019 deployed regular rotations of battlegroups of about 500 soldiers at a time to NATO ally Lithuania, a former Soviet republic that has a border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
Other NATO allies have also announced plans to bolster troop levels in Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid rising tensions with Moscow and a flurry of hastily called diplomatic and security meetings in the region.
Western intelligence reports say that Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near the border of Ukraine, spawning mounting concern over an imminent incursion. Moscow denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.
The United States has said it was placing 8,500 troops on "heightened alert" to be ready to deploy to Europe, potentially at short notice, if needed to reassure NATO allies.
The Lithuanian president’s comments come on the same day that the Netherlands said it will increase the number of its troops in a NATO battlegroup in Lithuania to 350 from 270.
The Dutch force is part of a German-led NATO battlegroup that was deployed to the region five years ago.
"We are committed to the Enhanced Forward Presence," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said while speaking to troops at a military base in Rukla, Lithuania.
Separately on February 9, Slovakia’s parliament approved a defense treaty with the United States.
The cooperation agreement passed 79-60 in the 150-seat legislature. It allows the U.S. military to use Slovak air bases at Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac for 10 years.
NATO member Slovakia will receive $100 million from the U.S. military to help modernize the two facilities.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Exiled Tajik Blogger's Mother Arrested For 'Extremism'
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have arrested the mother of exiled blogger Sherzod Mamadjonov on an extremism charge that the outspoken government critic called a politically motivated attack on his family.
The Tajik Interior Ministry said late on February 8 that Shohida Mamadjonova was arrested on suspicion of organizing extremist activities. The ministry did not give any further details.
Domestic and international rights groups for years have criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Mamadjonova had been missing for five days after she was summoned to a police station in the town of Vahdat, near Dushanbe.
Her son, Sherzod (aka Abdurahmon) Mamadjonov, who resides in Germany, is known in Tajikistan for his blog criticizing the government for its restrictive policies toward practicing Muslims in the tightly controlled country.
He said that his mother had earlier been summoned by the police several times, where they ordered her to persuade her son to return to Tajikistan.
EU Voices Support For Belarusian Journalists, Demands Release Of Political Prisoners
The European Union has reiterated its support for independent Belarusian journalists and called for the release of all political prisoners, 18 months after the disputed presidential election that triggered a wave of brutal repression against opponents of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide reelection victory in the August 9, 2020, presidential poll that was immediately dismissed as rigged by the opposition and its supporters, who took to the streets in protest.
Lukashenka has since ruled over an often violent crackdown against dissent that has prompted several countries to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka himself.
Western governments and organizations have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus.
Tens of thousands of people have been detained for protesting the election outcome and most Belarusian opposition figures and independent journalists have been either jailed for supporting protesters or left the country.
"Hundreds of journalists have been forced to leave the country in face of persecution," EU spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on February 9.
"Belarusian authorities have outlawed independent journalism, and citizens are harassed for seeking access to any independent reporting."
Stano said Belarus was holding more than 1,000 political prisoners, including dozens of journalists and media workers.
"One year and a half on, the Lukashenka regime in Belarus continues widespread human rights violations and its brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society," Stano said.
"Today, more than 1,040 people are detained as political prisoners in Belarus, including 33 media workers," he said.
"In spite of extreme pressure, courageous Belarusian independent journalists remain at the forefront of the struggle for truth, democracy, and fundamental rights. They continue to provide crucial coverage to their audiences inside and outside Belarus," he said.
"Many detainees have been subjected to abuse and ill-treatment and have been condemned to long prison sentences in political trials conducted behind closed doors," the EU spokesman said, urging the regime to immediately and unconditionally set free all political detainees.
"We stand with the people of Belarus as they seek a safe, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future," the statement said.
Russian Ultranationalist Zhirinovsky Reportedly Hospitalized In Serious Condition With COVID
Firebrand politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) , has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is in serious condition, according to Russian media reports.
Several news agencies in Russia on February 9 quoted sources close to parliament and the LDPR party as saying that the 75-year-old politician's lungs had suffered "serious" damage from the coronavirus. The reports could not be independently verified.
Zhirinovsky has not been seen in public for weeks and Vasily Vlasov, a deputy chairman of the LDPR faction in parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, told Interfax that the party leader was "doing paperwork." He did not reveal Zhirinovsky's current whereabouts.
The Kazakhstan-born Zhirinovsky is known for his nationalist, and often outlandish rhetoric.
In one of his latest public statements, he suggested on national television in late December that the Russian military bomb Ukraine on New Year's Eve.
In the 1990s he advocated using nuclear weapons against the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya at the start of the Second Chechen War.
He has also called for forcibly retaking Alaska from the United States and for restoring Moscow's control of former Soviet states and the incorporation of Kazakhstan into Russia.
Russian health authorities reported 183,103 new coronavirus infections on February 9, a new daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread.
Experts chalk the longevity and severity of Russia's coronavirus epidemic up to widespread vaccine hesitancy.
Fewer than half of eligible Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to official figures, and the uptake for Russia's three freely available COVID-19 shots remains low, even as most people eschew masks or other precautions against the virus.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Saakashvili Says 'Secret' Meetings Kept Minsk From Recognizing Breakaway Georgian Regions
TBILISI -- Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili says he held a series of "secret" meetings with authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in London to help persuade him not to follow Russia in recognizing the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Speaking in court on February 9, Saakashvili said he had discussed the issue of recognizing the regions with Lukashenka in London on four different occasions. He did not say when exactly the meetings took place.
"I secretly met Lukashenka four times in London. This is the first time I am publicly talking about this. It was secret diplomacy. Lukashenka has not recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as a result of my trips to London," Saakashvili said.
Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004 until 2013, is currently on trial on an embezzlement charge. He has also been charged with violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegally crossing border. He has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Moscow recognized the two breakaway regions as independent states following the five-day Russian-Georgian war in August 2008. Since then, Russia has maintained troops in the two regions. Few other countries have followed Russia's path on the issue.
Earlier this week, Lukashenka said in a YouTube interview with pro-Kremlin reporter Vladimir Solovyov that he could recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states when "I understand the necessity of such a move."
Saakashvili's statement came a day before the start of 10-day Russian-Belarusian joint military maneuvers near Belarus's borders with Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
It also comes amid heightened tensions with the West over Moscow's troop buildup on its border with Ukraine, which has raised fears Russia may be planning an incursion into Ukraine.
Saakashvili, 54, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office. He maintains his innocence in the case and says it too was politically motivated.
More Workers Strike In Kazakhstan's Restive West
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of workers at the Burghylau oil company in the western town of Zhanaozen have launched a strike demanding higher salaries and better work conditions, joining workers at other energy companies in the restive western Manghystau region.
One of the striking workers, Bauyrzhan Abubakirov, told RFE/RL on February 9 that operations on the company's drilling wells had ground to a full stop.
"There are 2,000 workers at the company, who work in four shifts. The whole shift this morning refused to work and I hope that more workers will join," Abubakirov said.
Meanwhile, about 1,000 workers at the Manghystau nuclear power plant have been rallying in the regional capital, Aqtau, since February 7 to demand higher salaries and better working conditions.
The Manghystau region, especially the town of Zhanaozen, has been the epicenter of protests in the tightly controlled Central Asian country for years.
Late in the evening on February 8, dozens of women rallied in front of the Aqtau city administration demanding housing and social allowances for families with disabled members.
The women then blocked a nearby main street, only allowing traffic to resume in the early hours of February 9 after city officials promised to address their demands.
Hundreds of Zhanaozen residents have also been rallying in the town for more than a week now, demanding jobs for local youth.
Last week, hundreds of workers employed by several companies in the
region -- Total, Qazaqgazondeu, KaspiProfSnab, and Planika -- launched strikes demanding higher salaries.
In early January, peaceful protests in the region over sudden fuel-price hikes led to mass anti-government protests across the country.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, and President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev invited in troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence to back up Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Skier Barred From Competition Leaves Country
A young Belarusian cross-country skier who was barred from competition after sports officials accused her of supporting the opposition has left the country.
The father of skier Darya Dalidovich wrote on Facebook on February 8 that he and his daughter were currently in Poland because of the turmoil, but hope to return home at some point.
"We have left, but will return, I believe. Long live Belarus!" Syarhey Dalidovich, who is also his daughter's coach, wrote.
Last month, Darya Dalidovich and fellow skier Svyatlana Andryyuk said the Belarus Ski Union annulled their individual athlete registrations in December, making them ineligible to take part in official competitions organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS).
Dalidovich, 17, said at the time that her father's political views were likely behind the move.
Syarhey Dalidovich, a seven-time Olympian, took part in demonstrations against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka following a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Lukashenka has since ruled over a sometimes violent crackdown against dissent that has prompted several countries to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka himself.
Last week, the United States introduced sanctions against Belarusian citizens who, according to the State Department, were involved in the "transnational repression" of Belarusian athletes abroad.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the move targets "multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," without identifying the individuals affected by the sanctions.
Most Belarusian opposition figures have been jailed or left the country, as have several athletes who have been punished for supporting protesters.
In one of the most high-profile cases targeting athletes, Belarusian team officials tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to fly home from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after she criticized them on social media.
She took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo after refusing the order. Two days later she boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw, where she is living in exile.
British PM To Visit Warsaw Over Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will embark on a one-day diplomatic tour with stops in Poland and NATO headquarters in Brussels amid tensions over the security situation in Europe as Russia amasses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.
NATO said in a statement on February 9 that Johnson will visit Brussels on February 10 to talk with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. A news conference with the two leaders is planned for 10:45 a.m. local time.
A Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said separately that Johnson, together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, will meet with British soldiers stationed in Poland, and then hold talks with President Andrzej Duda on February 10.
Johnson's office did not immediately confirm either of the visits.
Britain said on February 7 that it would send an additional 350 soldiers to Poland, a fellow NATO member, after deploying 100 troops there last year during a migrant crisis at the border with Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and PAP
Iran Unveils Missile That Could Reportedly Reach Israel, U.S. Bases In Region
Iran has unveiled a new missile with a reported range of 1,450 kilometers that would bring within reach both U.S. bases in the region as well archrival Israel.
State TV and the Tasnim news agency reported on February 9 that the solid-fuel missile is called the "Khaibar-buster," a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim armies in the early days of Islam. Israel's closest point to Iran is about 1,000 kilometers away.
According to the report, which could not be independently confirmed, the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can penetrate missile-shield systems.
The announcement came a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Iran last month tested an engine for a solid-fuel rocket designed to launch satellites.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia's Daily COVID-19 Infection Rate Hits Record Again
Russian health authorities have reported 183,103 new coronavirus infections, hitting a new daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread.
The government coronavirus force on February 9 also confirmed 669 deaths across Russia over the past 24 hours.
The task force has reported almost 13 million infections and 335,000 deaths during the pandemic so far.
Faced with the biggest virus surge yet, Russian authorities have generally resisted imposing any major restrictions and repeatedly rejected the idea of introducing a lockdown.
Russia had only one, six-week lockdown in 2020, and in October 2021 many people were also ordered to stay home from work for about a week. But beside that, life in most of the country remained largely normal, with even mask mandates being loosely enforced.
In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian regions have started introducing restrictions for those under 18, as officials noted that the current surge affects children much more than the previous ones.
In many areas, schools have either switched to remote learning or extended holidays for students. In St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, minors have been temporarily barred from most public places.
Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 only last month with the domestically developed Sputnik M jab, which is the same as Sputnik V but contains a smaller dose. According to media reports and social-media users, only small amounts of vaccine for teenagers have been made available.
Only about half of Russia's population of 146 million has been vaccinated so far, even though the country was among the first in the world to roll out COVID-19 shots.
Four Crimean Tatars Detained After Their Homes Searched
Four Crimean Tatars have been detained after their homes were searched in Ukraine's Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity public group told RFE/RL on February 9 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Ansar Osmanov, Ernest Seytosmanov, Marlen Mustafayev, and Ametkhan Abdulvapov, who were later detained and taken away by officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
The detained men's relatives said that no reason was given for the searches or the detention of the four men.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who target members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
HRW Urges Independent Inquiry Into Deadly Kazakh Protests
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Kazakh authorities to invite international experts to join its domestic investigative efforts into serious human rights violations during a deadly wave of unrest in the country last month.
In a statement on February 9, HRW said the independent inquiry was needed "to ensure that the results are seen as credible," adding that the statement followed talks between the watchdog's executive director, Kenneth Roth, and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
"Kazakhstan has announced investigations and commissions to examine the January events, but the government has a long history of such efforts failing to bring accountability or justice," Roth said.
"A hybrid investigation, with international experts joining national investigators, offers the best opportunity for these new investigative efforts to be more successful," he added.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled Central Asian country's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to mass anti-government protests across the country and ended with deadly shootings in the country's largest city of Almaty and elsewhere.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim. As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Toqaev also publicly said at the time that he had ordered security forces "to shoot to kill without warning."
Kazakh authorities have said that 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country.
Human rights groups say the exact number of people killed during the unrest may be much higher, providing evidence proving that there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, several UN human rights experts, the United States, and the European Union's human rights envoy have called for an independent investigation into the January violence.
Iran Nuclear Deal 'In Sight' As Talks Reportedly Resume In Vienna
Indirect talks between the United States and Iran to revive a landmark nuclear deal have reportedly resumed in Vienna, with officials signaling an agreement was "in sight."
The negotiations -- attended by Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, and indirectly the United States -- had broken off on January 28 to allow diplomats to return to their capitals for consultations.
The resumption comes after parties in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, a goal it has always denied pursuing.
A source close to the discussions told French news agency AFP that the delegations had arrived in the Austrian capital on February 8.
Tehran in 2015 reached an agreement with world powers under which the Islamic republic pledged to reduce its nuclear activities in return for a reduction of international sanctions.
But former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its commitments under the deal.
The two sides have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact.
Tehran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, was seen on February 8 by journalists entering Palais Coburg, the Vienna hotel where the talks are taking place, for a meeting with European Union official Enrique Mora, who chairs the negotiations.
The United States has sought direct negotiations in this last phase, but said contacts remain indirect at Tehran's request.
The United States has said an agreement is still possible but that a deal has to be reached urgently as Tehran advances its atomic capabilities.
"A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on February 7, referring to the 2015 agreement officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
But Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, criticized the United States' approach on February 9.
"Voices from the U.S. government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks," Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, tweeted.
Ahead of the resumption of the talks, Tehran had warned that the removal of U.S. sanctions was the "red line" to put the deal back on track.
"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran on February 7.
Washington on February 4 restored sanctions waivers rescinded by Trump, a move that Tehran has said is insufficient.
"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation...a responsible [U.S.] government should return to the deal and fulfill its obligations," Khatibzadeh said about the waivers.
Speaking in Washington on February 8, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, "There is a U.S. offer, there is a counteroffer.
"I don't if know it's going to be one week, two weeks, three weeks, but certainly we are in the last steps of the negotiation."
Borrell said reaching agreement on the lifting of sanctions and the rollback of Iran's nuclear activities was "the most important problem" but that he was hopeful of a breakthrough "because both sides have been showing willingness."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
British Foreign Secretary To Fly To Moscow As European Leaders Pledge Unity On Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to fly to Moscow for talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as European leaders take center stage in efforts to defuse an ongoing crisis prompted by Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine that the West suspects is the prelude to an invasion.
"I'm visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved," Truss said on February 9.
"Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy."
Truss's trip comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron completed a round of shuttle diplomacy that saw him hold separate talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.
Macron, who ended his whirlwind tour on February 9 with meetings in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, urged continued "firm dialogue" with the Kremlin as the only way to defuse fears Russia could invade Ukraine.
"We must find ways and means together to engage in a firm dialogue with Russia," he said after talks with Scholz and Duda.
The European leaders have vowed to stay united in their goal of defusing tensions over Russia's moves.
Scholz said the three leaders were "united by the goal of maintaining peace in Europe through diplomacy and clear messages and the shared will to act in unison."
During a joint news conference later with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the German leader said the recent spate of diplomatic efforts marked "progress" in helping to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved," Scholz said.
Duda, meanwhile, said he believed that war could be averted.
"We have to find a solution to avoid war," Duda said. "As I've said, this is currently our main task. I believe that we will achieve it. In my opinion what's most important today is unity and solidarity."
Duda will discuss the crisis with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Warsaw on February 10. Johnson will also visit Brussels for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters.
Separate talks involving high-ranking officials will also take place in Berlin on February 10.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the talks could pave the way for a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany aimed at reviving the stalled peace plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Macron had no breakthroughs to announce at the end of his two-day diplomatic tour, but said he thought his talks had helped prevent the crisis from escalating further. He urged patience, saying the standoff over Moscow's troop buildup near the border with Ukraine could take months.
The French leader, who met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7, said the Russian president had told him that Moscow "would not be the source of an escalation" despite amassing more than 100,000 troops and military hardware on Ukraine's border.
After meeting in Kyiv on February 8 with Zelenskiy, Macron said he saw the "possibility to make these negotiations move forward" between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he also sees "concrete, practical solutions" for reducing tensions between Moscow and the West.
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to engage soon with Macron, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that Macron and Biden spoke twice in the past week.
Moscow is pressuring Ukraine to offer concessions to Kremlin-backed separatists who have been fighting Kyiv since 2014 in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,200 lives.
Both Putin and Zelenskiy said they were committed to the principles of the peace agreement, Macron said, adding that the deal, known as the Minsk accords, offered a path to resolving their ongoing disputes.
Kyiv has said it will not compromise on Ukraine's territorial integrity, will not hold direct talks with separatists in eastern Ukraine, and will not tolerate interference in its foreign policy.
Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Both Washington and NATO have rejected the demands as nonstarters.
U.S. officials say Russia has increased its deployment to some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.
NATO said Russia also plans to amass a total of some 30,000 troops in Belarus for joint military exercises scheduled to last until February 20.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Turkmen Authorities Hire Children To Help Cull Stray Dogs, Cats
ASHGABAT -- Authorities in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat, have started hiring children to help rid the city's streets of stray cats and dogs ahead of the early session of the parliament's upper chamber.
Animal rights defenders in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic complain that in recent days not only workers of industrial facilities but also children have been hired for small money rewards to locate, catch, and kill the animals or bring them to a hangar in Ashgabat's outskirts, where they are left to die without food and water.
The animal rights activists, who have raised the issue online, have faced pressure from authorities, who have visited their homes and offices warning them of possible repercussions.
The campaign to liquidate stray cats and dogs was launched as the country prepares for the Halk Maslahaty (Peoples' Council) session scheduled for February 11.
Such stray animal roundup campaigns have been held for years on the eve of important state and government events.
Meanwhile, RFE/RL correspondents report that Halk Maslahaty members have been held in quarantine at one of the hotels in Ashgabat since January 10 to make sure that "no respiratory disease" could affect the parliamentary session.
Turkmenistan's government has been clinging to its narrative that the country has no cases of coronavirus despite serious doubts raised about the claim.
Voters Choosing Symbol For Siberian City Go Ape And Officials Can't Bear The Truth
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia -- An orangutan at the city zoo received more votes than a polar bear resembling the symbol of Russia’s ruling political party, prompting authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to halt a poll to choose the city’s animal mascot.
Novosibirsk Deputy Mayor Anna Tereshkova told reporters that the poll had been halted and "new ways to define the animal symbol" for the city would be found -- excluding animals in the city's zoo.
Tereshkova said that the poll "turned into a political platform," telling reporters on February 7 that the online survey on the city's government's website "was discredited" by interference of "organized groups."
Novosibirsk’s administration announced the poll last month, proposing that city residents choose a mascot from five animals associated with the zoo: a Pallas's cat named Aisha; an orangutan, Batu; a Siberian tiger, Max; a snow leopard, Sayan; and a polar bear, Shilka.
Many in the city considered Shilka the authorities' favorite as the ruling United Russia party's symbol carries a picture of a bear.
Some of the residents also noted that Shilka had been sold to a zoo in Japan years ago and has a different name there.
Shilka led the poll after it started in late January. However, after bloggers and activists called on city residents to be more active and urged them to vote for Batu, the orangutan caught up.
In the end, the orangutan -- dubbed "a nonsystemic" candidate by the bloggers and activists -- got almost 40 percent of votes, while the polar bear got less than 12 percent.
More than 133,000 of Novosibirsk’s more than 1.6 million residents took part in the vote.
United Russia has been losing popularity across Russia amid worsening economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions imposed on Russia by the West over its aggression against Ukraine and crackdown on dissent.
Last September, Kremlin critics said the authorities secured United Russia's victory in the general elections by carefully managing the poll from the start, with the opposition largely barred from running and a crackdown on government opponents that shows no sign of abating.
Despite the criticism, President Vladimir Putin declared that the elections were "free and fair."
The new poll to select a mascot for Novosibirsk will be announced later, according to Tereshkova, who said the candidates will be a squirrel, a robin, and domesticated foxes.
Navalny To Face Another Trial Inside Penal Colony Next Week
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny will face a new trial next week inside the penal colony where he is being held, a move that could see as many as 10 more years tacked on to his prison time.
Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh tweeted on February 8 that Moscow's Lefortovo district court's judges will travel to the region of Vladimir, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, to try the outspoken Kremlin critic in Correctional Colony No. 2 on charges of embezzlement from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
The court had said earlier that the trial will be held on February 15.
Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova said that the decision to try her client inside the penal colony will "seriously affect" his right to defend himself in court.
"The colony is a restricted area and it is absolutely banned to bring telephones, computers, and other gadgets onto its territory. Therefore, I do not understand how the trial will proceed," Mikhailova said.
Navalny has been accused of appropriating for his own personal use more than $4.7 million in donations that were given to his organizations. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt of court charge brought about during one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
The Kremlin critic was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany where he was recovering from a poison attack that almost killed him.
Within weeks he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Six Russian Warships Sailing From Mediterranean To Black Sea For Drills
Russia says six warships from its navy are heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean to take part in military maneuvers amid heightened tensions with the West over Moscow's troop buildup on its border with Ukraine, which has raised fears of a possible invasion of the former Soviet republic.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on February 8 that the ships of the Baltic Fleet and the Northern Fleet were passing the Bosphorus in "a planned manner" to take part in pre-announced military drills in the Black Sea.
Three of the ships passed through the strait on February 8, according to Reuters, citing a witness. Turkish sources said the other three are expected to pass on February 9.
Legally, NATO member Turkey could shut the strait to transit if Russia were to take military action against Ukraine.
The show of strength is part of a series of exercises that Russia's navy is undertaking around the world.
Last month, the Defense Ministry announced the start of military exercises with more than 140 military vessels and more than 10,000 military personnel involved.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine, saying it may position its troops anywhere it wants on its own soil.
At the same time, however, Moscow is also demanding wide-ranging security guarantees from the United States and NATO as a way to de-escalate the situation.
Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the offer.
Erdogan made the offer during a visit to Kyiv that was part of recent intensified diplomatic moves by the leaders of NATO countries to resolve tensions caused by the Russian military buildup.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters
Tatarstan's Supreme Court Upholds Islamic Scholar's Sentence For Activities Of Banned Religious Group
KAZAN, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has rejected an appeal filed by a prominent Islamic scholar who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in November for running a branch of a banned religious group.
Gabdrakhman Naumov's lawyer, Ruslan Nagiyev, told RFE/RL that the Supreme Court upheld his client's sentence on February 8.
Naumov is well-known in Tatarstan as a teacher at the Russian Islamic University and is the former imam of a mosque in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan.
He was arrested in March 2020 and charged with being the leader of the Nurcular movement in Tatarstan.
Naumov has rejected the charges saying that he never promoted, shared, or supported any extremist or radical teachings or ideas.
Nagiyev said the Supreme Court’s decision will be appealed in higher federal courts.
Nurcular was founded in Turkey by Said Nursi, who died in 1960.
The Nurcular movement, which has millions of followers around the globe -- especially in Turkey -- has been banned in Russia since 2008.
Russian authorities have said the group promotes the creation of an Islamic state that encompasses all Turkic-speaking areas and countries in the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Russia's Turkic-speaking regions in the North Caucasus and Volga regions.
Russian Orthodox Cleric Who Supported Navalny Flees Country
A Russian Orthodox cleric who supported jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has fled Russia for Poland over safety concerns.
The former press secretary of the Melekes Orthodox eparchy in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, Georgy Sukhobsky, told the Mozhem Obyasnit (We Can Explain) Telegram-channel on February 7 that he left Russia in late January after receiving threatening letters over his critical statements about a bishop who fired him three months earlier for his open support of Navalny.
Sukhobsky lost his job after he congratulated Navalny on social media for winning the European Union's Sakharov human rights prize last year.
"When [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime falls, I plan to return and even serve as a cleric, if there is such an opportunity," Sukhobsky said to the Telegram channel, adding that he had chosen Poland because he has Polish roots and is fluent in Polish.
Many of Navalny’s associates and supporters have left Russia in recent months amid a crackdown by the Kremlin on those around Putin's most-vocal critic.
Navalny himself was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He currently is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he and international courts have called into question.
Last June, the Moscow City Court designated all organizations linked to Navalny as extremist, preventing people associated with the anti-corruption campaigner and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Macron Sees A Path Forward In Ukraine Crisis, But Says It May Take Months
French President Emmanuel Macron has indicated that -- while resolving the standoff over Moscow's troop buildup near the border with Ukraine could take months -- there is room for progress after he held talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
"We now have the possibility to make these negotiations move forward" between Russia and Ukraine, Macron said after meeting in Kyiv on February 8 with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding that he also sees "concrete, practical solutions" for reducing tensions between Moscow and the West.
Macron did not give any details on the discussions and said that no one should be "naive" about Russia's "unprecedented" buildup of more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.
"In adopting this threatening posture, Russia decided to put pressure on the international community," Macron said a day after holding talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
"We cannot underestimate the moment of tension that we are living through," he added, before continuing his shuttle diplomacy in Berlin, where he was to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who just returned from Washington.
Tensions over Moscow's military moves, which Washington and some European nations fear is a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine, have sparked a game of high-stakes global diplomacy.
Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Both Washington and NATO have rejected the demands as nonstarters.
Macron said earlier that he had made proposals of "concrete security guarantees" to Putin and that the Russian leader had assured him of his "readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists upon arriving in Kyiv when describing his talks with Putin.
At the news conference with Macron, Zelenskiy struck a more cautious note, saying that Ukraine is looking for concrete steps from Putin to prove he is serious about de-escalating tensions and pulling back Russian troops from the border.
"Openness is always great, if it's true and not a game, but serious openness, not a joke, and understanding that there is a serious danger," Zelenskiy said.
"I do not really trust words. I believe that every politician can be transparent by taking concrete steps," he added.
France's presidential office has said Macron proposed that both sides pledge not to take any new military action while also launching a strategic dialogue.
It also said an agreement would provide for the withdrawal of some 30,000 Russian troops from Belarus at the end of joint military exercises later this month.
U.S. officials say Russia has deployed some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.
Putin said after the talks that Moscow would "do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," adding that several proposals put forward by Macron could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.
"A number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said, adding that he and Macron would talk again by phone after the French president’s talks with Zelenskiy.
U.S. President Joe Biden held his own crisis talks with Scholz in Washington on February 7 as the flurry of diplomacy over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine spanned two continents.
The two leaders stressed their unity and trust as they work to further deter Russian aggression in Europe. Biden said Germany and the United States were in "lockstep" as they work to address tensions.
In the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Biden also vowed to “bring an end" to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to deliver Russian gas to Germany but has not yet gone into operation.
Scholz said Germany and the United States will act together in their response to any Russian invasion, which Moscow denies it is planning. He said both countries are ready to enact far-reaching, severe measures if an invasion occurs.
Scholz will continue his diplomatic efforts next week, traveling to Kyiv and Moscow on February 14-15. Germany has come under criticism from Kyiv for refusing to send military equipment to Ukraine.
In a separate development, Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 8 that six of its warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.
Russia announced last month that its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February.
The six ships are scheduled to pass through Turkey's straits to the Black Sea on February 8 and 9, Turkish sources said.
Iran Talks To Resume In Vienna As Tehran Demands Canceling Of U.S. Sanctions
Talks to revive a landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran are set to resume in Vienna on February 8 amid warnings from Tehran that the removal of U.S. sanctions was the "red line" to put the deal back on track.
The United States has said an agreement was still possible with Iran on its nuclear program but that a deal had to be reached urgently as Tehran advances its atomic capabilities.
"A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on February 7, referring to the 2015 agreement officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The resumption of negotiations, which had broken off on January 28 to allow diplomats to return home for consultations, was announced on February 7 by the European Union, which chairs the talks.
Tehran in 2015 reached an agreement with world powers under which the Islamic republic pledged to reduce its nuclear activities in return for a reduction of international sanctions.
But former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its commitments under the deal.
The two sides have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact.
"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran on February 7.
Washington on February 4 restored sanctions waivers rescinded by Trump, a move which Tehran has said was insufficient.
"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation ... a responsible (U.S.) government should return to the deal and fulfill its obligations," Khatibzadeh said about the waivers.
The Vienna talks paused on January 28 as top negotiators returned to their respective capitals for consultations. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on February 6 said he would soon return to Vienna, insisting the pact could still be revived.
Khatibzadeh said Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani would return to Vienna on February 8 for the resumption of the talks.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Reuters
Russian Man Gets 12 Years In Prison On High Treason Charge He Denies
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has sentenced a local pensioner to 12 years in prison on a high treason charge, which he denies.
The Primorye Krai regional court in the city of Vladivostok said on February 7 that the city resident, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty of allegedly collecting classified data linked to a hydroacoustic system to locate submarines which he planned to hand to a representative of an unspecified foreign country.
Russian media identified the man as a retired officer of Russia's counterintelligence structures, Viktor Korolyov, who was arrested in December 2019 and has denied the charges and at one point embarked on a hunger strike to protest how his case was investigated.
Sources close to the investigation told RFE/RL last year that Korolyov's arrest might have been linked to his plans to sell to China unique dry lubricants created in Russia for the Defense Ministry.
Russian rights activists say nearly 100 people have been convicted of high treason in the country in the last 20 years, many of whom denied the charges.
Treason charges against Russian men and women, especially researchers and scientists, have become common as a way of sending a message through the academic and professional communities, critics of the government and rights activists say.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Hundreds Rally In Restive Kazakh Town Following Deadly Mass Protests
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of residents of Kazakhstan’s restive town of Zhanaozen have rallied for several days to demand jobs after deadly anti-government protests that shook the country last month
The protesters gathered in front of the town’s administration on February 7, the sixth day of their rallies, saying that 2,500 men and women demand jobs in the local oil industry from the local and central government.
Zhanaozen Mayor Maqsat Ibagharov met with the protesters and offered to create a commission that will look into their demands.
But the protesters rejected the offer and demanded that Ibagharov, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, and Manghystau Governor Nurlan Noghaev meet their demands "right away."
Zhanaozen has been the epicenter of protests in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for years.
After the deadly protests last month, Toqaev announced his slogan "Let's Build A New Kazakhstan Together!" and promised democratic reforms in the country, replacing officials on different levels across the nation.
However, on February 5, hundreds rallied in the country's largest city, Almaty, protesting Toqaev’s decision to appoint Erbolat Dosaev as the city's new mayor and demanding the Kazakh president's resignation.
Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) said on February 7 that a former deputy chairman of the KNB, Daulet Erghozhin, was sent to pretrial detention over the January violence.
The KNB said earlier that its former chairman, Karim Masimov, known as a close associate of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, as well as one of his deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, were ordered to stay in pretrial detention on high treason charges.
"The criminal case has been classified as top secret," the KNB's February 7 statement said.
Protests in Zhanaozen last month over a sudden fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters’ economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 to March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which Toqaev invited to come in, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" had attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev’s claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
