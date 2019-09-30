Taxi Protest Against Uber-type Apps Gnarls Belgrade Traffic

Taxi drivers blocked traffic in front of the Serbian government's headquarters to protest the impact of ride-sharing services on their business. Hundreds of taxis drove slowly in packs to disrupt traffic in much of central Belgrade on September 30. The drivers said they would repeat the protest each afternoon for two hours unless the government blocks the use of ride-sharing apps. They say the smart-phone app services -- especially a Serbian version of Uber called Car:Go -- are not legally registered and their drivers do not meet the strict regulations for official taxis. Car:Go was launched in 2015. The firm says it now has about 1,000 drivers and 120,000 registered clients.