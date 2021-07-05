Anti-LGBT Protesters Attack Journalists In Tbilisi, Force Organizers To Cancel Pride Event
A rally on July 5 against a planned LGBT Pride march in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, turned violent as protesters attacked activists and journalists, including two RFE/RL reporters. They accused journalists of spreading "anti-Georgian sentiments," and protesters ransacked the Tbilisi Pride office. The violence prompted the organizers to cancel the march and accuse the government and church of emboldening a "huge wave of hate" against the LGBT community.
