Teacher Killed, Students Injured In Nizhny Novgorod Car Crash

A teacher was killed and 10 schoolchildren were injured when a car skidded up onto a sidewalk in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on December 7.



The incident occurred when several cars crashed into one another at an intersection in the city, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow, police said.



One other teacher was also injured in the incident.



One car skidded up onto the sidewalk and struck the group, which was on its way to see a theatrical production.



Officials said none of the children, who are about 15 years of age, has life-threatening injuries.

Based on reporting by Novaya Gazeta, TASS, and dpa