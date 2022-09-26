Tears And Anger After Iranian TikToker Killed In Ongoing Protests

A funeral has been held for a 20-year-old woman who was said to have been shot dead by Iranian security forces in the city of Karaj, near Tehran. Hadis Najafi, who was active on the social media site TikTok, was shot six times on September 21 during ongoing nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini died in detention on September 16 in Tehran after being arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing her head scarf, or hijab, correctly.