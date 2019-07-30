Tehran Mayor Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife

Former Tehran Mayor Mohammad Ali Najafi was sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering his second wife earlier this year.



"The court has established premeditated murder and passed the execution sentence," Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on July 30, according to Mizan, a news agency affiliated with the Iranian Judiciary.



Najafi, 67, also received a two-year jail sentence for possessing an illegal firearm, the spokesman said.



The verdicts can be appealed at the Supreme Court within 20 days.



Najafi’s wife, Mitra Ostad, was found dead at their home in northwestern Tehran on May 28.



Officials said that Najafi had surrendered to authorities and confessed to killing his wife over family issues.



Gun violence is rare in Iran.



Polygamy is legal under Islamic laws enforced in the country.



Najafi resigned as mayor last year after coming under criticism by hard-liners for attending a ceremony at which young girls were dancing. He cited health reasons for his resignation.



Najafi has also served as one of the country's vice presidents.

With reporting by AP and AFP