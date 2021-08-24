Tehran Prison Abuse Revealed In Security Footage Leak

A self-described hacking group has called for nationwide protests in Iran and the release of political prisoners after it obtained security-camera footage showing abuses at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. Videos sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda and other media by the group, Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), showed guards beating and dragging prisoners. In a rare admission, the head of the country's prisons apologized for the "unacceptable behavior" and promised "to deal seriously with the wrongdoers." (Warning: this video contains disturbing content)