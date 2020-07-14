Tehran Says It Has Executed Alleged Iranian Spy For CIA

Iran’s judiciary says a a former defense ministry worker convicted of selling information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been executed.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on July 14 that Reza Asgari had been in touch with the CIA during his last years serving at the Defense Ministry and sold the agency information about Iran's missile program.

Esmaili said Asgari was executed last week, adding that he had worked in the aerospace department of the Defense Ministry and retired four years ago.

Separately, Esmaili said a death sentence for Mahmud Musavi-Majd, an Iranian accused of spying for the United States and Israel, is still to be carried out.

Iranian authorities have said that Musavi-Majd passed on information about the whereabouts of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC), who was killed in a U.S. air strike in Iraq in January.

The judiciary said last month that Musavi-Majd’s death sentence has been upheld by the Supreme Court and will be carried out “soon.”

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and ISNA