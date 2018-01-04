Ten People Reported Killed In Russian Factory Fire

Russian authorities say 10 people were killed after a fire tore through a shoe factory in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk.

Media reports said that most of those who died in the blaze in the Iskitmsky district on January 4 were Chinese.

Reports said they also included nationals of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Officials said that the fire may have been caused by a closed-circuit fault.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax