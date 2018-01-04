Ten People Reported Killed In Russian Factory Fire
Russian authorities say 10 people were killed after a fire tore through a shoe factory in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk.
Media reports said that most of those who died in the blaze in the Iskitmsky district on January 4 were Chinese.
Reports said they also included nationals of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Officials said that the fire may have been caused by a closed-circuit fault.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
