Testimonies Resume In Trump Impeachment Inquiry; Giuliani 'Paid To Consult' On Indicted Associate's Firm

Testimony in three U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into the president resumed this week as President Donald Trump's former adviser on Russia testified for more than 10 hours behind closed doors on October 14.

Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on Trump's National Security Council, spent all day in Washington answering questions related to a probe by panels of the House of Representatives on whether Trump had abused his power by asking the Ukrainian president for help in investigating his political foe, former Vice President Joe Biden.

On October 16, Michael McKinley, who recently resigned as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's senior adviser, will voluntarily be deposed in a transcribed interview.

Reuters reported that Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper would be interviewed on October 18 by the House Intelligence Committee and two others in closed sessions.

And the committees are scheduled to receive testimony from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on October 17.

Trump has insisted there was nothing inappropriate said in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which he asked him to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr on probing Biden and his son Hunter for alleged corruption.

At the time of the phone call, Trump was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine that was intended to help Kyiv fight Russia-backed separatists in the two easternmost regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Giuliani faces an October 15 deadline to produce documents related to Ukraine that Congress has subpoenaed. Not a member of the Trump administration, the former two-term mayor of New York has not said whether he will comply.

He has described his actions as appropriate and above reproach.

Meanwhile, two of Giuliani's clients and business associates who were arrested last week for allegedly breaking U.S. campaign-finance laws remain in federal custody.

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on October 14 said on live television that a New York court told her that Ukrainian-born Lev Parnas and Belarusian-born Igor Fruman "haven't met the requirements of their [$1 million] bail. They remain in federal custody."

The two suspects allegedly conspired to "funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office," according to their indictment.

A Florida-based company owned by Parnas, Fraud Guarantee, has paid Giuliani $500,000 for consulting work related to technologies and to provide legal advice on regulatory issues, Giuliani told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

Giuliani has acknowledged that he and associates were working with Ukrainian prosecutors to get information on Biden, his son Hunter, and the now-former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch, who is still a State Department employee, testified behind closed doors on October 11 to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry that the president recalled her based on "unfounded and false claims" after Giuliani had targeted her.

In 2018, Parnas and Fruman made donations of at least $576,000 to various Republican campaigns, according to an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The bulk of the sum -- $325,000 -- went on May 17, 2018 to America First Action -- one of the largest pro-Trump super political action committees, OCCRP reported.

With reporting by OCCRP, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Raw Story