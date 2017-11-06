At Least 26 People Killed, Many Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire In Texas Church

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 26 people were killed in a rural community when a man wearing a ballistic vest burst into a church and opened fire with an assault rifle.

The shooting early on November 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history. The town is 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The shooting, in which about 20 people were also wounded, began at 11:20 a.m., about 20 minutes after the start of services.

News agencies, including the Associated Press, CBS, and CNN, later quoted law-enforcement officials as saying the attacker had been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.

An official said the man lived in San Antonio and did not appear to be linked to an organized terror group, AP reported.

Additional reports said the suspect had served in the U.S. Air Force at one time.

Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety said only that the attacker was believed to be “a young white male, maybe in his early 20s.”

“He was dressed in all black, tactical-type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest," added Martin, who said the ages of those killed ranged from 5 to 72.

Martin said 23 of the fatalities were found inside the building, two were outside, and one was transported to the hospital but died later.

Authorities said a civilian with a gun confronted the attacker after hearing the gun shots and chased him away. The gunman was later found dead in his car with a gunshot wound after being pursued by law enforcement.

President Donald Trump denounced the shooting during his Asia trip, calling the "horrific shooting" an "act of evil."

Based on reporting by AP, CNN, and AFP

