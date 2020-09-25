Accessibility links

The Art Of Gertrud Kauders

Shortly before she was murdered in a Nazi death camp, Jewish artist Gertrud Kauders hid around 700 paintings and sketches in the walls and ceilings of the Prague house of her close friend Natalie Jahudkova, a Russian emigrant to Czechoslovakia. Both women took the secret of the hidden art to their graves, but in 2018 a demolition crew uncovered the astonishing find. For reasons that remain murky, news of the discovery was misreported and it received little coverage at the time. After weeks of communication between the surviving descendants of Gertrud and Natalie, RFE/RL was given exclusive access to all 700 of the paintings.

16x9 Image

Amos Chapple

Amos Chapple is a New Zealand-born photographer and picture researcher with a particular interest in the former U.S.S.R.

