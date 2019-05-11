Accessibility links

The Soviet Blockade Of Berlin: A Cold War Chapter Closes

The Soviet Blockade Of Berlin: A Cold War Chapter Closes
Seventy years ago -- on May 12, 1949 -- the Soviet Union ended its 11-month-long blockade of Berlin. The blockade had begun on June 24, 1948, amid a currency dispute with the Western Allies. Moscow cut off road, rail, and water access to Berlin's Western sector. Food and electricity would soon run out. The solution? The Allies set in motion a massive undertaking that would become known as the Berlin Airlift. (Originally published on June 24, 2018)

