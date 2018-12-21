Accessibility links
Artists Go 'Underground' To Beautify Kyiv Metro
December 21, 2018 08:23 GMT
A metro station in Ukraine has been transformed by a team of mural artists. Photographer
Serhiy Nuzhnenko
went underground to learn the meaning of the murals and snap reactions from commuters.
1
The subway arrives in the freshly painted Osokorky metro station on December 19.
2
Eight murals by international artists were painted onto the station's arched ceiling over the past 11 weeks.
3
Belgian artist
Matthew Dawn
at work in October. Artists went nocturnal for the project, working each night from 1 a.m. until 4:50 a.m. when the metro is closed to the public. (Photo by Geo Leros)
4
Commuters checking out the station's new paint job on December 19. The theme of the murals is the "national unity of Ukraine," according to
Geo Leros
, the curator of the project. Many of the murals reference the ongoing war in the country's eastern Donbas region.
5
Costa Rican artist
Mata Ruda
painted a young Crimean Tatar woman in traditional clothes.
6
Spanish artist
Kraser's
mural incorporated Ukraine's endangered animals and landmarks from around the country.
7
A detail of Kraser's mural showing the tower at the Donetsk airport. The now-destroyed
control tower
has become a symbol of Ukraine's war with Russia-backed separatists.
8
Ukrainian artist Oleksandr Britsets portrayed a girl weaving a rug into the shape of his country.
9
Matthew Dawn's mural imitating a child's artwork scrawled over an image of Avdiyivka, a city on the front lines of the military conflict.
10
Swiss artist
Jasm.one
portrayed the late Ukrainian actor
Bohdan Stupka
in front of a Donetsk cityscape.
11
Belgium artist
Spear
painted Volodymyr Donos, a teacher who volunteered to fight in 2014. Donos was badly wounded during a battle and ended up
alone in a forest
, surrounded by the corpses of his comrades. For five days days he slurped rainwater out of his helmet and dug up earthworms to eat before he was rescued by civilians aligned with the Russia-backed separatists. After being treated by medical staff inside the separatist-held region he was then held captive for about two weeks before being released. He now teaches in his hometown of Hadiach.
12
U.S. artist
BKFoxx
painted a mosaic-like image depicting a girl in traditional Ukrainian clothing.
13
A soldier and his wife take a moment to check out the art. A state official
said
the project, which cost 3.65 million hryvnia (about $132,000), was aimed at putting Kyiv on the art map. "Today street art is [a reason] people come to New York or London; we would like Kyiv to be such a tourist city as well."
