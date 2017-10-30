The Morning Vertical, October 30, 2017

ON MY MIND

Vladimir Putin's scheduled appearance at today's unveiling of The Wall of Sorrow, a new monument to the victims of Soviet-era repression, is a classic case of Kremlin information management.

By attending the ceremony and acknowledging Soviet-era crimes, Putin is implicitly claiming that Russia under his rule is free from repression.

Putin's attendance comes as Russian prosecutors broadly interpret laws prohibiting "extremism" and "separatism" to imprison citizens for expressing opinions -- or even liking or sharing opinions on social media -- that the Kremlin finds distasteful.

It comes amid a wave of assaults by pro-Kremlin vigilante groups against opposition figures.

It comes as journalists are fleeing the country fearing for their safety.

And it comes after Putin has repeatedly defended Stalin, most recently in June when he warned against the "excessive demonization" of the Soviet dictator.

A group of Soviet-era dissidents have published a letter (featured below) accusing the Kremlin of hypocrisy for commemorating victims of Soviet repression while engaging in repression themselves.

IN THE NEWS

Amid controversy over his own methods of maintaining control over Russia, President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to appear at the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to victims of state repression during the Soviet era.

Hundreds of people gathered yesterday near the former KGB headquarters in central Moscow to honor the memory of thousands of men and women executed by the Soviet authorities during Josef Stalin's "Great Terror."

U.S. media are reporting that the first arrests in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election could come as early as today.

Norwegian rescue services say a Russian helicopter that disappeared off the Arctic Svalbard archipelago has been found on the seabed and the eight Russians on board are presumed dead.

While the FBI was investigating the possible involvement of the Soviet Union in the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Soviet authorities were voicing suspicions that U.S. right-wing groups -- and even Kennedy's own vice president -- were behind the killing, newly released documents show.

Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy for efforts to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, has met with Crimean Tatar leaders Ilmi Umerov and Akhtem Chiygoz, who were released from custody in their Russian-occupied homeland this week.

Hundreds of protesters joined a rally organized outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv by the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Mikheil Saakashvili.

LATEST POWER VERTICAL PODCAST

NEW POWER VERTICAL BRIEFING

WHAT I'M READING

