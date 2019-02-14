What Happened To The Pointy Communist Hat?

The rise and fall of the Red Armys “budyonovka” cap.
Bogatyr were mythical knights who roamed the Russian wilderness slaying dragons and defending their lands from foreign invaders. Both of the above artworks were painted by Vasnetsov.
But the hat remained visual shorthand for a Russian communist even until World War II, when the hats had mostly disappeared from use. This Nazi propaganda poster proclaims: “Bolshevism is slavery, rape, mass murder, destruction! Defend yourselves! Fight to victory! Never surrender!”
Georgian-born communist Grigory Ordzhonikidze trussed up in the Red Army’s uniform in 1920. One hundred years after they were adopted by Russia’s communists, original budyonovkas can today sell for hundreds of dollars, and replicas are now on sale in many of Russia’s tourist hotspots.