What Happened To The Pointy Communist Hat?

The rise and fall of the Red Armys “budyonovka” cap.

It was once the spiky icon of Russia&rsquo;s communist&nbsp;militants&hellip;&nbsp;
...but just a few years after being adopted by the Red Army, the&nbsp;budyonovka&nbsp;hat (named after Bolshevik military commander&nbsp;Semyon Budyonny) disappeared from use.&nbsp;
A motley lineup of hat-&nbsp;and helmet-wearing communists at a rally in 1920. Although there is debate over its origins, most Russian historians today agree that the cone-like cap was initially produced&nbsp;for the&nbsp;tsar&rsquo;s army.&nbsp;&nbsp;
The hat was designed by artist&nbsp;Viktor Vasnetsov&nbsp;(shown in this 1873 self-portrait)&nbsp;near the end of Russia&rsquo;s&nbsp;tsarist era. The floppy felt cap was made to be worn -- possibly only in parades&nbsp;--&nbsp;by the Russian soldiers of World War I.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Painter&nbsp;Vasnetsov, whose favorite subjects included Russian mythology, modeled the budyonovka hat on the helmets of the legendary&nbsp;bogatyr.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Bogatyr were mythical&nbsp;knights who roamed the Russian wilderness slaying dragons and defending their lands from foreign invaders.&nbsp;Both of the above&nbsp;artworks were painted by&nbsp;Vasnetsov.&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;
A parade of Red Army soldiers in Moscow. After Bolshevik revolutionaries&nbsp;gained&nbsp;power in 1917, then quit&nbsp;World War I, they reportedly seized thousands of the unused caps from the&nbsp;tsar&rsquo;s depots&hellip;&nbsp;&nbsp;
&hellip;and began producing their own versions, emblazoned with a&nbsp;10.5-centimenter&nbsp;communist star.&nbsp;&nbsp;
But problems with the caps soon became apparent.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Communists in budyonovkas loot a&nbsp;Moscow monastery&nbsp;in 1923. The caps were used mostly through Russia&rsquo;s winter months, but the budyonovka&rsquo;s relatively thin felt was proving insufficiently warm for hard frosts.&nbsp;
Communist Chechen cavalry in 1923.&nbsp;Fighters ducking bullets during Russia&rsquo;s civil war also complained the hat&rsquo;s shape made it too awkward to wear under protective helmets.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Russian communist fighters with captured Chinese flags during the&nbsp;1929 Sino-Soviet conflict.&nbsp;The third problem with the hat was ideological: The Russian nationalism evoked by the budyonovka&rsquo;s shape didn&rsquo;t fit with the Bolsheviks&rsquo;&nbsp;global ambitions to unite workers of the world in a communist revolution.&nbsp;&nbsp;
By the 1930s the hat was being phased out and replaced by the warmer&nbsp;ushanka&nbsp;fur&nbsp;caps, as worn by&nbsp;this&nbsp;&rdquo;traitor&rdquo;&nbsp;being arrested by a budyonovka-wearing communist in a 1938 propaganda photo.&nbsp;&nbsp;
But the hat remained visual shorthand for a Russian communist even&nbsp;until&nbsp;World War II, when the hats had mostly disappeared from use.&nbsp; This Nazi propaganda poster proclaims:&nbsp;&ldquo;Bolshevism is slavery, rape, mass murder, destruction! Defend yourselves! Fight&nbsp;to&nbsp;victory! Never surrender!&rdquo;&nbsp; &nbsp;
Georgian-born communist&nbsp;Grigory&nbsp;Ordzhonikidze trussed up in the Red Army&rsquo;s uniform in 1920.&nbsp;One hundred&nbsp;years after they were adopted by Russia&rsquo;s communists, original budyonovkas can today&nbsp;sell for hundreds&nbsp;of dollars, and replicas are now&nbsp;on sale&nbsp;in many of Russia&rsquo;s tourist hotspots.&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;
