The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Archaeologists Say 'Bulgarian Atlantis' Older Than The Pyramids Underwater archaeologists in Bulgaria say they have discovered evidence of a human settlement by the mouth of the Ropotamo River on the Black Sea that could date back to the 5th millennium B.C. The discovery was made by divers from the Center for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol, who have been studying the area for the last three years. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service

Poisons, Patents, Phone Logs: Records Reveal Russian Scientists’ Ties To Military Intelligence Russian military intelligence was in close contact with the head of a state research institute who coordinated with scientists specializing in chemistry and nanotechnologies in the weeks before the 2018 poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, according to newly obtained phone records. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

Navalny's Poisoning Spooked Russia. The Politicians He Nurtured Say 'It Motivated Us.' The August 20 poisoning of President Vladimir Putin's biggest domestic critic sent shock waves through the opposition movement in Russia. But in the city where he was poisoned, the politicians Aleksei Navalny helped elevate say it has motivated them to continue exposing corruption and waging the political battle from which he is temporarily absent. By Matthew Luxmoore

Reports of 'Brutal' Beatings By Croatian Police At Bosnian Border Spark Concerns For Migrants Seeking EU Refuge While EU leaders mull a controversial new system for migration, disturbing reports are emerging of migrants being beaten and abused by Croatian police as they seek to enter the European Union via Bosnia-Herzegovina. By Marija Arnautovic and Azra Bajric

'At First, We All Worked Together': On 75th Anniversary, Russians Remember The Annexation Of Kaliningrad Seventy-five years ago, the German city of Koenigsberg and much of the East Prussia region were absorbed into the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. RFE/RL spoke with some of the first Russian settlers who moved to the shattered city. By Yevgenia Ivanova and Robert Coalson

High Stakes In Belarus: Will Tsikhanouskaya's National Strike Gamble Pay Off? Following 11 weeks of street protests, workers, students, and others in Belarus have stepped up the pressure by answering Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya’s call for a national strike after Alyaksandr Lukashenka, in power since 1994, ignored the opposition leader’s deadline to step down. Will it work? By Tony Wesolowsky

How The Russian Revolution Brought The Father Of The Helicopter To America Aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky was designing bombers for the Russian Empire when World War I broke out. Nowadays, the company he founded in the United States makes the "choppers" that transport U.S. presidents. This is the story of how the "father of the helicopter" crossed the Atlantic and made it big -- before designing the first aircraft to make regular flights across the major oceans. By Ivan Gutterman and Kristyna Foltynova

Then And Now: Soviet Monuments Disappear Across Poland In 2017, just before a Polish law came into force banning monuments that “symbolize or propagate” totalitarianism, RFE/RL photographer Amos Chapple documented some of the country's Soviet memorials. Three years on, he revisited the same locations to see what remains. By Amos Chapple

A Bitter Past: Memories Of Old Conflict Make Peace Elusive In Nagorno-Karabakh Former ethnic Armenian fighter Garnik Arustamian and Azerbaijani journalist Samira Ashraf are divided by the new conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. But they share at least one thing: painful memories of war in the breakaway region during the early 1990s. That bitter past has made finding peace in the latest conflict more difficult. By RFE/RL's Armenian Service, RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, and Stuart Greer