The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

​She Coined The Catchphrase: Looking Back On The 'Rose Revolution'​ Fifteen years ago, journalist Natia Zambakhidze found herself at the center of one of the most compelling -- and consequential -- dramas in her nation's history. By Alan Crosby

​Arms For All? Khodorkovsky Says Russians Need Guns​ Mikhail Khodorkovsky remains upbeat about the prospects of democratic change in Russia, but sees the need for the citizenry to protect themselves from the government. By Timur Olevsky and Tony Wesolowsky

​Explainer: What The Kerch Strait Skirmish Tells Us About A Simmering European Conflict​ Tensions were already high between bitter foes Russia and Ukraine, but there's even more murk than usual following a clash near the Sea of Azov. By Christopher Miller

​Kabul's Struggling Shoeshine Girl​ Twelve-year-old Ada from the Afghan capital, Kabul, polishes shoes to support her siblings and her parents who cannot work because of poor health. She is one of an estimated 1.9 million child laborers in Afghanistan. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan

​Russia Cracks Down On Rage From The Stage​ The Russian authorities are preventing performances by popular artists who channel the political and economic frustrations of young Russians. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Russian Service