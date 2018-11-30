The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
She Coined The Catchphrase: Looking Back On The 'Rose Revolution'
Fifteen years ago, journalist Natia Zambakhidze found herself at the center of one of the most compelling -- and consequential -- dramas in her nation's history. By Alan Crosby
Arms For All? Khodorkovsky Says Russians Need Guns
Mikhail Khodorkovsky remains upbeat about the prospects of democratic change in Russia, but sees the need for the citizenry to protect themselves from the government. By Timur Olevsky and Tony Wesolowsky
Explainer: What The Kerch Strait Skirmish Tells Us About A Simmering European Conflict
Tensions were already high between bitter foes Russia and Ukraine, but there's even more murk than usual following a clash near the Sea of Azov. By Christopher Miller
Kabul's Struggling Shoeshine Girl
Twelve-year-old Ada from the Afghan capital, Kabul, polishes shoes to support her siblings and her parents who cannot work because of poor health. She is one of an estimated 1.9 million child laborers in Afghanistan. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan
Lost In Space: The Weird & Wonderful, Cold War-Era Satellites Still Circling Earth
Long after their missions expired, these five U.S. and Soviet satellites continue spinning through space. By Amos Chapple
Russia Cracks Down On Rage From The Stage
The Russian authorities are preventing performances by popular artists who channel the political and economic frustrations of young Russians. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Ukraine Under Martial Law: In Kharkiv, Shrugs And Confusion Amid Mobilization
Some Ukrainians didn’t even know an unprecedented state of martial law had come into force, while others trained for all-out war. By Christopher Miller
Ukrainian Lover Of Czech PM's Son Tight-Lipped On Crimea Affair
RFE/RL has tracked down the Ukrainian woman who could shed light on a political scandal rocking the Czech Republic. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service