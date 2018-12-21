We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Don't Look Back: De-Germanification Campaign Gains Steam In Russia's Kaliningrad Officials and state-friendly media in the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad have been waging a campaign against historians and museums in what appears to be an effort to erase the region's long German history. By Yulia Paramonova and Robert Coalson

Anger Grows Along With Human Costs In Europe's Most-Polluted Region The WHO says residents of nine out of 10 European cities are experiencing health effects due to their exposure to elevated levels of air pollutants. Just ask people in the Balkans. By Alan Crosby and Ajla Obradovic

​Romania’s Revolution, Then And Now​ It was the bloodiest of Europe’s anticommunist uprisings. Nearly three decades later, we revisit some of the exact sites from Romania’s 1989 revolution. By Amos Chapple

Blogging For God: Belarusian Priest Makes YouTube His Pulpit Alyaksandr Kukhta is an Orthodox priest for a small parish in Belarus, but he has twice as many followers online as in real life. He's earned loyal viewers with his videos on subjects from sex to Lenin. By Current Time TV

​Skopje, Sofia Not Speaking Same Language When It Comes To Macedonian​ A Bulgarian minister has threatened to try to block Macedonia's EU and NATO membership bids over Skopje's insistence that Macedonian is its own language. By Ron Synovitz

​Beaten But Not Broken: Tajik Bride Loses A Husband Over Impurity Allegations, Gains A Cause​ A Tajik bride at the center of a virginity dispute says she is enrolling at a police academy to help other women in similar situations. By Farangis Najibullah and Sarvinoz Ruhulloh

​Family Anxious For News Of Ukrainian Captain Jailed By Russia​ Roman Mokryak is a Ukrainian naval officer and one of 24 sailors captured by Russia during a violent encounter at sea on November 25. In his hometown of Karlivka, Ukraine, his parents say they've been unable to contact their son as he awaits trial in Russian-controlled Crimea. By Current Time TV