The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

China has given foreign journalists a tour of what it calls "vocational education training centers" in the western province of Xinjiang. The tour comes amid continuing reports of mass detentions and persecutions of Uyghur, ethnic Kazakh, and other ethnic populations in the province. By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and Neil Bowdler

Russian Woman's #MeToo Story Highlights Fear Of Speaking Out Vladivostok journalist Yekaterina Fedorova has gone public with charges that she was raped by a prominent local businessman. She says she feels obligated to speak out as a warning to other women. By Aleksandr Molchanov and Robert Coalson

'Verge Of Death': Iranian Activist Alleges Jail Torture, Challenges Minister To TV Debate An Iranian labor activist says he was subjected to extreme torture during a 25-day jail stay for organizing a protest at a sugar factory. By Frud Bezhan

The Horror Of Russia's Civil War Rarely seen images captured by American Red Cross photographers reveal one of the darkest periods of Russia's history accompanying the disintegration of an empire. By Amos Chapple

Iranian Pop Singer Gagged, Under Fire Over Antiwar Video An Iranian pop singer faces a ban following the release of a video clip that hard-liners claim insults Iranian troops killed in the 1980-88 war with Iraq. By Golnaz Esfandiari

'Only Estonians Here': Outrage After Election Poster Campaign Singles Out Russian Minority A set of posters in Estonia appearing to advocate ethnic segregation has stoked anger among members of the country's Russian minority and caused dormant ethnic tensions to resurface ahead of parliamentary elections in March. By Matthew Luxmoore and Kaisa Alliksaar

Ivan Boyarintsev gave up city life hosting events to teach others how to run a traditional banya, or sauna, in Chelyabinsk, Russia. He now offers courses from beginner level to master classes and believes the banya can give meaning to his life and the lives of others. By Current Time and Neil Bowdler

No Country For Bearded Young Men: Only 'Well-Groomed' Tajiks Getting Passports Tajik men say they can't get a passport in a beard, seemingly a result of Tajik government efforts attributed to the fights for secularism and against extremism. By Mirzonabi Holikzod, Amriddin Olimov, and Pete Baumgartner

The Destruction Of Ukraine's Nuclear Arsenal Twenty-five years ago, Ukraine possessed the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal. It had inherited 175 long-range missiles and more than 1,800 warheads after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Following two years of talks been the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, U.S. President Bill Clinton announced a breakthrough on January 10, 1994. Ukraine had agreed to remove all nuclear weapons from its soil in exchange for assurances that Russia would respect its sovereignty.