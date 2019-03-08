We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

Female Tank Commander 'Defects' For Love, Warns Kyiv Of 'Invasion' Plan Svitlana Dryuk, a notorious former tank commander for separatist forces in Ukraine, appears in Kyiv with grave claims about Russian actions in eastern Ukraine. Can she be believed? By Christopher Miller

​Drugged And Attacked: A Kyrgyz Transgender Woman's Painful Story​ A Kyrgyz woman has described how she was drugged and attacked by a group of men after their discovered she was transgender. The first sex-reassigment surgery was performed in Kyrgystan in 2014, and Kyrgyz citizens can now change their legal gender, provided they have undergone surgery. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Neil Bowdler

​Diabetic Activist Claims Russian Authorities Denied Him Insulin As Punishment​ An activist in Russia says his life changed forever after he staged a one-person picket in Samara. Aleksandr Mulyukin says authorities used insulin as a "lever of control," denying him the medication he needs to treat his diabetes. Now, he and his family have fled the country. By Katerina Mayakovskaya and Tony Wesolowsky

​Ukrainian Political Activist Kolchenko Describes Russian Prison Conditions​ Ukrainian activist Oleksandr Kolchenko is serving a 10-year sentence in Russia on terror charges that human rights groups say are politically motivated. He was convicted in 2015 alongside Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. During a visit by an observation mission, Kolchenko described the time he's spent in an isolation cell, as well as the letters of support he's received from inside and outside Russia. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Current Time