Photo: Efrem Lukatsky (AP)

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

Female Tank Commander 'Defects' For Love, Warns Kyiv Of 'Invasion' Plan

Svitlana Dryuk, a notorious former tank commander for separatist forces in Ukraine, appears in Kyiv with grave claims about Russian actions in eastern Ukraine. Can she be believed? By Christopher Miller

Drugged And Attacked: A Kyrgyz Transgender Woman's Painful Story
Embed
Drugged And Attacked: A Kyrgyz Transgender Woman's Painful Story

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:16 0:00

​Drugged And Attacked: A Kyrgyz Transgender Woman's Painful Story​

A Kyrgyz woman has described how she was drugged and attacked by a group of men after their discovered she was transgender. The first sex-reassigment surgery was performed in Kyrgystan in 2014, and Kyrgyz citizens can now change their legal gender, provided they have undergone surgery. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Neil Bowdler

​'Bring Your Corpse': Russia To Investigate Self-Service Morgues

In one Russian town, a morgue offers self-service after closing hours. By Matthew Luxmoore

​Diabetic Activist Claims Russian Authorities Denied Him Insulin As Punishment​

An activist in Russia says his life changed forever after he staged a one-person picket in Samara. Aleksandr Mulyukin says authorities used insulin as a "lever of control," denying him the medication he needs to treat his diabetes. Now, he and his family have fled the country. By Katerina Mayakovskaya and Tony Wesolowsky

​'Troika Laundromat' Accusations Cast Millionaire Vardanyan In New Light​

Investigative journalists allege that Ruben Vardanyan's investment bank was at the heart of an $8.89 billion global money-laundering system that the OCCRP has dubbed the "Troika Laundromat." By Alan Crosby

Ukrainian Political Activist Kolchenko Describes Russian Prison Conditions
Embed
Ukrainian Political Activist Kolchenko Describes Russian Prison Conditions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:01 0:00

​Ukrainian Political Activist Kolchenko Describes Russian Prison Conditions​

Ukrainian activist Oleksandr Kolchenko is serving a 10-year sentence in Russia on terror charges that human rights groups say are politically motivated. He was convicted in 2015 alongside Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. During a visit by an observation mission, Kolchenko described the time he's spent in an isolation cell, as well as the letters of support he's received from inside and outside Russia. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Current Time

​A Russian Lawyer Says She Filmed Police Abuse. Then She Was Found Dead.​

Residents of a Siberian town were outraged when a prominent defense lawyer was found dead one day after recording a video purportedly showing police investigators beating a detained suspect. The video has not been found. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service and Robert Coalson

Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia Say Police Used Shocks, Beatings
Embed
Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia Say Police Used Shocks, Beatings

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:36 0:00

Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia Say Police Used Shocks, Beatings

Several Jehovah's Witnesses in the Russian city of Surgut say they were beaten, suffocated, or shocked during interrogations by police about their group's activities. The charges come amid reports of a broader Russian crackdown on the U.S.-based religious group. By Current Time

​Deputized As Election Monitors, Ukrainian Ultranationalists 'Ready To Punch' Violators​

Ukrainian vigilantes say their members might resort to violence "in the name of justice" if police fail to adequately monitor this month's presidential election.
By Christopher Miller

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

