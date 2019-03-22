We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.
Suspicious Minds: Medical Experts Cast Doubt On Lesin Autopsy
Since Mikhail Lesin was found dead in a Washington hotel room in 2015, one question has persisted: Did the onetime Kremlin insider really die of blunt-force trauma caused by drunken falls? Multiple forensic experts who studied autopsy records obtained by RFE/RL raise suspicions -- and a host of new questions. By Mike Eckel
Cold War On Ice: How Czechoslovakia's Hockey Team Avenged Soviet Invasion 50 Years Ago
In a bitter sporting clash 50 years ago, Czechoslovakia's national ice hockey team defeated the U.S.S.R. twice at the 1969 World Ice Hockey Championships, avenging the invasion of their country by Soviet-led troops seven months earlier. By Stuart Greer
Then & Now: The NATO Bombing Of Yugoslavia
Twenty years on from the launch of NATO air strikes to stop bloodshed between Serbs and ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, then-and-now images trace the physical and political scars. By Amos Chapple, Wojtek Grojec, and Andy Heil
Kazakh President Nazarbaev Resigns, But Is He Really Leaving?
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev surprised many when he resigned in a special nationwide address on March 19. But since he's keeping several other influential positions in Kazakhstan, many wonder if he's really making a clear break from power. By Pete Baumgartner
Russian Girl's Appeal For Putin's Help Takes A Turn For The Worse
Twelve-year-old Pskov youngster Tasya Perchikova's request for assistance for her desperate and impoverished mother has brought the family more trouble than they could imagine. By Lyudmila Savitskaya and Robert Coalson
Salvaged In Siberia: A Historic U.S. Aircraft Gets A New Lease On Life
A U.S.-made transport plane, supplied to the Soviet Union during World War II, went down in the Siberian tundra in 1947 and remained there for nearly 70 years. Now it's being restored in Krasnoyarsk by technicians and historians who want to share its dramatic wartime and postwar legacy with the public. By Current Time
Exclusive: Tymoshenko Defends Decision Not To Fight Over Crimea, Attacks Minsk Process
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who is a leading candidate in the country's March 31 presidential election, has defended her support for Kyiv's 2014 decision not to use military force to resist Russia's annexation of the Black Sea region of Crimea. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russian TV Channel Accused Of Stoking Ethnic Tensions After Report Smearing Central Asian Migrants
An incendiary TV report about Central Asian migrants in Russia has prompted denunciations on social media and anger over what some viewers deemed an effort to fuel ethnic tensions. By Matthew Luxmoore