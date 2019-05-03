We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

​The Russian YouTuber Who Tours The Legacy Of Stalin​ A recent poll suggested nearly half of Russians 18-24 years old have never heard of Stalinist repressions. Journalist and YouTuber Yury Dud says his new documentary is an attempt to change that. By Matthew Luxmoore

​Smooth Transition: New Kazakh Leader Pushes Photoshopped Pictures​ Kazakhstan's interim president, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, may be finding life in the spotlight a little too harsh since the surprise resignation of longtime President Nursultan Nazarbaev in March. RFE/RL has discovered that official pictures of the new Kazakh leader have been dramatically altered with photo-editing software. By Amos Chapple

​A Ukrainian Town Whose Dreams Died In Chernobyl's Fallout​ When the proposed Chigirinsky nuclear power plant was canceled in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster, the Ukrainian town of Orbita was left to molder away. By Marina Balaban and Robert Coalson

​Husband Of The Year? Bulgarian Inventor Builds Robot For Injured Wife​ A robot that allows people with disabilities to stand up and move about has been developed by a Bulgarian inventor. Lubomir Vassilev came up with the device for his wife, who lost the ability to use her legs in an accident. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and Neil Bowdler

​Plane Forgot: Aviation Treasures In A Ukrainian Airfield​ More than 100 antique aircraft sit in purgatory in a former Soviet air base in eastern Ukraine, but some of these planes may live to fly again. By Amos Chapple

​Shipyard Opera, Choreographed Cranes Enliven Ukrainian Port​ The Ukrainian port of Mariupol has hosted an arts festival, [Startup] Gogolfest, meant to breathe new life into a city shaken by conflict in recent years. The festival's highlight was a new opera performed in the shipyards, with water and machinery incorporated into the performance. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

​Venezuela Convulses And Russia Frets: What Does Moscow Stand To Lose If The Maduro Government Falls?​ Along with Nicaragua, Venezuela has served as sort of beachhead for Russian influence in the Western Hemisphere in recent years. Here's a look at some of the things that Russia stands to lose if President Nicolas Maduro's government falls and the opposition under Juan Guaido takes control of the country. By Mike Eckel

​Early Marriage Means No School For Armenia's Yazidi Girls​ Twelve years of education is mandatory in Armenia, but for young Yazidi girls, it continues to be a dream. Many of them are forced to get married at the age of 15 or 16, once they're considered "tall enough." By RFE/RL's Armenian Service and Neil Bowdler