Hard-Hitting Journalism: Siberian Official Body-Slams State TV Journalist A local official in the Siberian region of Khakasia has been suspended from the ruling United Russia party and could face criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a state-television journalist. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

​'We Suffer Every Day': An Acid-Attack Victim's Fight For Justice In Iran​ Acid attack survivors in Iran have welcomed new legislation that imposes stiffer sentences on their assailants. But activists say authorities in the Islamic republic still need to go further to prevent women from being targeted with acid attacks. By Stuart Greer

Policing The Police: Romanian Journalist Defies Death Threats Senior Romanian police officers have resigned after claims that they ordered death threats against a journalist probing plagiarism at the Police Academy. Amid growing concerns about declining media freedom in Romania, Emilia Sercan insists she will continue her work. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Romanian Service

​​Tea And Sympathy For Former Tehran Mayor Who Says He Killed His Wife​ Iranian TV showed officials bowing and serving tea to the former mayor of Tehran, Mohammad Ali Najafi, after he confessed to killing his second wife. In a report on state TV, a correspondent held up the gun for the camera and counted the bullets inside it. By Ray Furlong

​Flouting The Law In Nostalgia's Name: Russia's Growing Movement Of 'Soviet Citizens'​ A loose network of Russians is using quasi-legal arguments to evade laws and taxes. At banks, police stations, and inside courtrooms across the country, people calling themselves "citizens of the U.S.S.R." demand their right to impunity before the Russian legal system. By Matthew Luxmoore

​Afghan Teen Loses Her Eye Waiting To Prove Horrific Injury Was From War​ Overwhelmed doctors at Kabul’s Emergency Hospital refused to operate on Salema until her mother could prove her injuries were from a battle, and not domestic violence. By Freshta Jalalzai and Ron Synovitz