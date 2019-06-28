The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.
The Bloody Toll Of Rubber Bullets In Georgia's Street Protests
After at least two protesters lost an eye, activists are demanding that those responsible be held accountable. By RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
A Gulag Grave, A Child Abuse Trial, And A Battle Over Historical Truth
The Russian government is excavating a Gulag burial site in a bid to prove a controversial theory that will dilute its connection to Stalin’s Great Terror. But the two historians most capable of challenging the initiative no longer have a voice. By Matthew Luxmoore
No Country For Islamic State Brides
What do you do with the women who went to join Islamic State when their countries of origin don’t want them back? By Kaisa Alliksaar
Feces And Police Harrassment: The Obstacles Of Running For The Moscow Duma
Lyubov Sobol, a driving force of Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, is hoping to break the ruling party’s electoral monopoly in Moscow. It hasn’t been easy. By Dmitry Volchek and Robert Coalson
Rock Star Gives Voice To Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Party
A Ukrainian rock star is moving back into politics. By Current Time and Neil Bowdler
Socialist Paradise? Bulgarian Textbooks Accused Of Whitewashing Communism
Bulgarian Communist dictator Zhivkov is portrayed as a hero in proposed school textbooks. By Elitza Simeonova and Ron Synovitz