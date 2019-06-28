The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​A Gulag Grave, A Child Abuse Trial, And A Battle Over Historical Truth The Russian government is excavating a Gulag burial site in a bid to prove a controversial theory that will dilute its connection to Stalin’s Great Terror. But the two historians most capable of challenging the initiative no longer have a voice. By Matthew Luxmoore

​No Country For Islamic State Brides What do you do with the women who went to join Islamic State when their countries of origin don’t want them back? By Kaisa Alliksaar