The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.
'If Not Now, When?'
Amid harassment and job discrimination, Kyrgyzstan’s LGBT movement gains momentum. By Margot Buff and Current Time
Digging Into Its Box Of Election Tricks
United Russia's popularity rating is at a record low. So winning the September elections may take more than the usual manipulation. By Robert Coalson
Busted! A Fake Cop Keeps Traffic Moving In Bishkek
He wears a sailor's hat and general's epaulettes, but it's enough to pass himself off as a traffic cop in Kyrgyzstan's busy capital. By Ray Furlong and Current Time
Late Reports, An Article Scrubbed: Details Scant After Deadly Russian Submarine Fire
It wasn’t until almost 20 hours had passed that Russia’s Defense Ministry revealed a deadly fire had occurred aboard a submarine of its Northern Fleet. By Matthew Luxmoore
'Power In Truth': Young Georgians Take Leading Roles As Protests Continue
Several young activists have emerged as protest leaders, and they've put their normal lives on hold to lend their voices to the movement. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service