Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Features

The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

Photo: Esteban Felix (AP)

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

'If Not Now, When?' LGBT Movement Gains Momentum In Kyrgyzstan
Embed
'If Not Now, When?' LGBT Movement Gains Momentum In Kyrgyzstan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:03 0:00

'If Not Now, When?'

Amid harassment and job discrimination, Kyrgyzstan’s LGBT movement gains momentum. By Margot Buff and Current Time

Digging Into Its Box Of Election Tricks

United Russia's popularity rating is at a record low. So winning the September elections may take more than the usual manipulation. By Robert Coalson

Busted! A Fake Cop Keeps Traffic Moving In Bishkek
Embed
Busted! A Fake Cop Keeps Traffic Moving In Bishkek

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:14 0:00

Busted! A Fake Cop Keeps Traffic Moving In Bishkek

He wears a sailor's hat and general's epaulettes, but it's enough to pass himself off as a traffic cop in Kyrgyzstan's busy capital. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Late Reports, An Article Scrubbed: Details Scant After Deadly Russian Submarine Fire

It wasn’t until almost 20 hours had passed that Russia’s Defense Ministry revealed a deadly fire had occurred aboard a submarine of its Northern Fleet. By Matthew Luxmoore

'Power In Truth': Young Georgians Take Leading Roles As Protests Continue
Embed
'Power In Truth': Young Georgians Take Leading Roles As Protests Continue

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:04 0:00

'Power In Truth': Young Georgians Take Leading Roles As Protests Continue

Several young activists have emerged as protest leaders, and they've put their normal lives on hold to lend their voices to the movement. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG