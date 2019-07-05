The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

'If Not Now, When?' Amid harassment and job discrimination, Kyrgyzstan’s LGBT movement gains momentum. By Margot Buff and Current Time

Digging Into Its Box Of Election Tricks United Russia's popularity rating is at a record low. So winning the September elections may take more than the usual manipulation. By Robert Coalson

Busted! A Fake Cop Keeps Traffic Moving In Bishkek He wears a sailor's hat and general's epaulettes, but it's enough to pass himself off as a traffic cop in Kyrgyzstan's busy capital. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

​Late Reports, An Article Scrubbed: Details Scant After Deadly Russian Submarine Fire It wasn’t until almost 20 hours had passed that Russia’s Defense Ministry revealed a deadly fire had occurred aboard a submarine of its Northern Fleet. By Matthew Luxmoore