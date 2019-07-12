Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Features

The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

Photo: Andriy Dubchak (RFE/RL)

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

One Photographer's War In Ukraine

Andriy Dubchak, one of the only photojournalists to have covered the conflict in eastern Ukraine from its beginning, shares deeply personal memories from the front lines. By Andriy Dubchak and Amos Chapple

Why The Soviets Never Landed On The Moon
Embed
Why The Soviets Never Landed On The Moon

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:32 0:00

​Why Didn't The Soviets Land A Man On The Moon?

The Soviet Union beat the United States to the punch in almost every category of space exploration. Except one. So what went wrong? By Carlos Coelho and Grant Podelco

​After A Doctor Is Charged With Murdering A Newborn, Colleagues Cry Foul

A Russian doctor has been charged with murder after a premature baby died in her care. Across Russia her colleagues are saying the case reveals a climate of fear among medical professionals who are already underpaid and short-staffed. By Matthew Luxmoore

Breaking The Ice: How A Refugee Became NHL's First Belarusian Hockey Player
Embed
Breaking The Ice: How A Refugee Became NHL's First Belarusian Hockey Player

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:03 0:00

​Breaking The Ice: How A Refugee Became The NHL's First Belarusian Hockey Player

After spending part of his childhood in forced labor and refugee camps, John Miszuk emigrated to Canada and started his remarkable journey to the NHL. By Violetta Savchits, Max Lauretski, and Stuart Greer

‘This Channel Is Currently Unavailable’

Three Pakistani TV news channels were abruptly taken off the air, the latest in a series of moves by authorities against the free press in Pakistan. By Frud Bezhan and Daud Khattak

​A Rock Star Takes The Political Stage In Ukraine

He can fill stadiums, but can he lead a party into parliament? By Christopher Miller

Sunken Soviet Sub Leaks Radiation. What Are The Risks?
Embed
Sunken Soviet Sub Leaks Radiation. What Are The Risks?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:40 0:00

A Radioactive Wreck Deep Under The Sea

Norwegian scientists say a sunken Soviet nuclear sub in the Barents Sea is leaking radiation. But what threat does it pose to human or marine life? By Stuart Greer

​Inside Pakistan’s ‘Hazara Town’ Ghetto

High walls and gun-toting guards are now needed to protect this religious minority. By RFE/RL and Reuters

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG