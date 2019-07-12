The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​One Photographer's War In Ukraine Andriy Dubchak, one of the only photojournalists to have covered the conflict in eastern Ukraine from its beginning, shares deeply personal memories from the front lines. By Andriy Dubchak and Amos Chapple



​Why Didn't The Soviets Land A Man On The Moon? The Soviet Union beat the United States to the punch in almost every category of space exploration. Except one. So what went wrong? By Carlos Coelho and Grant Podelco



​After A Doctor Is Charged With Murdering A Newborn, Colleagues Cry Foul A Russian doctor has been charged with murder after a premature baby died in her care. Across Russia her colleagues are saying the case reveals a climate of fear among medical professionals who are already underpaid and short-staffed. By Matthew Luxmoore



​Breaking The Ice: How A Refugee Became The NHL's First Belarusian Hockey Player After spending part of his childhood in forced labor and refugee camps, John Miszuk emigrated to Canada and started his remarkable journey to the NHL. By Violetta Savchits, Max Lauretski, and Stuart Greer



‘This Channel Is Currently Unavailable’ Three Pakistani TV news channels were abruptly taken off the air, the latest in a series of moves by authorities against the free press in Pakistan. By Frud Bezhan and Daud Khattak



​A Radioactive Wreck Deep Under The Sea Norwegian scientists say a sunken Soviet nuclear sub in the Barents Sea is leaking radiation. But what threat does it pose to human or marine life? By Stuart Greer

