The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'The Magical Powers Of The Con': For Many, Moscow's Defense Of Iran Is Redolent Of Its Denial Over MH17 As the world reeled from the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 from the skies over Iran and Tehran's belated admission that its own forces were responsible, Russia sought to muddy the waters around the tragedy. By Matthew Luxmoore

Double Oscar Buzz: Honeyland's Bittersweet Balkan Story A film from North Macedonia has become the first ever to be nominated for an Oscar in both the Documentary Feature and International Feature categories. The film's 25-year-old co-creator told RFE/RL how her environmental project, Honeyland, became a powerful story of survival and nature. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and John Mastrini

The 'Crying' Ceramics Of Kosiv: Ukrainian Pottery Gets UNESCO Listing The ceramics created in a western Ukrainian town for three centuries have been designated as a piece of global heritage by UNESCO. The artisans of Kosiv say part of their unique style comes from how their pottery "cries" in the kiln. By AP and John Mastrini

Displaced Afghans Fight Freezing Temperatures Thousands of Afghan families displaced by violence elsewhere in their country are struggling to survive extreme winter temperatures in the slums of Kabul. By Radio Free Afghanistan and Stuart Greer

Flagging Support: Iranians Defy Officials By Refusing To Walk Upon U.S., Israeli Banners A video showing students at a Tehran university refusing to walk on U.S. and Israeli flags went viral on social media over the weekend and featured in a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump. Similar incidents suggest a growing opposition to disrespecting U.S. flags and shouting "Death to America," two practices that have been part of Iranian propaganda for four decades. By Golnaz Esfandiari

How Russian TV Covered Iran's Shootdown Of A Ukrainian Airliner Russia's pro-Kremlin TV channels mocked Western politicians for saying Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner until Iran admitted that it had done so. The prevailing editorial line then became one of blaming the tragedy on the United States for escalating tensions by assassinating Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. By Current Time and Ray Furlong

Meet Russia's New Prime Minister, An 'Enforcer Who Knows Where The Bodies Are Buried' Mikhail Mishustin implemented significant reforms at Russia's Federal Tax Service during his nearly decade-long tenure at the helm, earning him accolades not only from government officials but also from the business community. Now he has been tasked with running the government. By Todd Prince