Lukashenka's 'Zombies': The Units Ready For A Crackdown In Belarus​ Unit 3214 of the Belarusian Interior Ministry forces was shown on TV violently dispersing a crowd during a training exercise. A former officer says the men are "zombies" who swore loyalty to the head of state, but they're just one of many options President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has for suppressing opposition rallies and protests as the atmosphere grows increasingly tense ahead of a presidential election on August 9. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Miracle On The Vistula: How Poland Beat Back Lenin's Communists Rarely seen photographs of the David-versus-Goliath fight between Poland and communist Russia that raged on the outskirts of Warsaw 100 years ago. By Amos Chapple

Coronavirus Crisis Accelerates China's Grab For Power, Influence In Central Asia As China appears to be the first major economy to begin recovery after the pandemic, Central Asia may find its economic and political future increasingly tied to a more assertive Beijing. By Reid Standish

State Media Vs. The Streets: How Lukashenka Lost The Media War In Belarus​ Many older Belarusians may still get their news from state media, but younger generations have turned to social media and independent sites that are far from loyal, let alone fawning, when it comes to authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Compounding the longtime leader’s media woes ahead of an August 9 election, Russian outlets have highlighted a COVID-19 crisis that critics say he brought upon Belarus.​ By Tony Wesolowsky

Nobody's Child: Inside Ukraine's Controversial Surrogate Adoption Industry Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that allows commercial surrogacy. Biological parents, often from abroad, pay a company to organize a surrogate mother to carry their child. For some couples, it's their only chance at longed-for parenthood. But when something goes wrong, human lives hang in the balance, and critics say the business should be stopped or at least regulated. The case of a baby named Brigit, born with disabilities and abandoned, highlights the risks involved. By Current Time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Neil Bowdler

Azerbaijan's Despotic Ruler Throws 'Tantrum' In Unprecedented Crackdown On Pro-Democracy Rivals Did opposition protesters really storm into parliament in Baku, or was the incident staged by government "provocateurs" to justify a harsh crackdown on President Ilham Aliyev’s political rivals? By Ron Synovitz