We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Who Is Bulgaria's 'Potbelly' And Why Do People Claim He Controls The Government?
There are charges that a Bulgarian opposition lawmaker known as "Shishi" (Potbelly) covertly controls Bulgaria's government from behind the scenes. By Ron Synovitz
Lukashenka's 'Zombies': The Units Ready For A Crackdown In Belarus
Unit 3214 of the Belarusian Interior Ministry forces was shown on TV violently dispersing a crowd during a training exercise. A former officer says the men are "zombies" who swore loyalty to the head of state, but they're just one of many options President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has for suppressing opposition rallies and protests as the atmosphere grows increasingly tense ahead of a presidential election on August 9. By Ray Furlong and Current Time
Miracle On The Vistula: How Poland Beat Back Lenin's Communists
Rarely seen photographs of the David-versus-Goliath fight between Poland and communist Russia that raged on the outskirts of Warsaw 100 years ago. By Amos Chapple
Coronavirus Crisis Accelerates China's Grab For Power, Influence In Central Asia
As China appears to be the first major economy to begin recovery after the pandemic, Central Asia may find its economic and political future increasingly tied to a more assertive Beijing. By Reid Standish
State Media Vs. The Streets: How Lukashenka Lost The Media War In Belarus
Many older Belarusians may still get their news from state media, but younger generations have turned to social media and independent sites that are far from loyal, let alone fawning, when it comes to authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Compounding the longtime leader’s media woes ahead of an August 9 election, Russian outlets have highlighted a COVID-19 crisis that critics say he brought upon Belarus. By Tony Wesolowsky
Nobody's Child: Inside Ukraine's Controversial Surrogate Adoption Industry
Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that allows commercial surrogacy. Biological parents, often from abroad, pay a company to organize a surrogate mother to carry their child. For some couples, it's their only chance at longed-for parenthood. But when something goes wrong, human lives hang in the balance, and critics say the business should be stopped or at least regulated. The case of a baby named Brigit, born with disabilities and abandoned, highlights the risks involved. By Current Time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Neil Bowdler
Azerbaijan's Despotic Ruler Throws 'Tantrum' In Unprecedented Crackdown On Pro-Democracy Rivals
Did opposition protesters really storm into parliament in Baku, or was the incident staged by government "provocateurs" to justify a harsh crackdown on President Ilham Aliyev’s political rivals? By Ron Synovitz
What Is Russia's Vagner Paramilitary Group And What Was It Doing In Belarus Ahead Of Vote?
Authorities in Belarus are claiming they thwarted a plot by a group of Russian mercenaries to "destabilize" the country ahead of its August 9 presidential election. But analysts think Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has ginned up a crisis to justify a heavier hand in dealing with a surprisingly strong political opposition. By Irina Romaliiskaya and Robert Coalson