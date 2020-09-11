We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Divine Intervention? Catholic Church In Belarus Sides With Anti-Lukashenka Protesters
The Belarusian postelection crisis has highlighted a tactical divide between two dominant faiths. While the Belarusian Catholic Church has condemned the government crackdown, the Belarusian Orthodox Church, the professed faith of most Belarusians and linked to Russia, has remained mostly silent. By Tony Wesolowsky
The Blogger Based In Poland Who's Become A Driving Force In The Belarusian Protests
'We're Belarusians, Not A Russian Region': Protests Take Aim At Kremlin
Flying The Flag: Belarusians Show Their True Colors In Solidarity With Protests
Belarusian Police Crack Down First, Ask Questions Later, Violence Victims Say
'Simply Waiting For A Taxi': The Story Of One Man Killed By Belarusian Security Forces
A 44-year-old Belarusian truck driver died in the hospital of gunshot wounds, after being fired on by security forces in the western city of Brest. His daughter told us "there was blood everywhere." At least six people have been killed in a monthlong crackdown on people protesting against a presidential election widely seen as rigged. By Ray Furlong and Current Time
A Month Of Turmoil In Belarus -- What's Next?
'Keep Calm And Buy Coffee': Line Outside Minsk Cafe Attacked By Security Forces
'Weapon Of Terror': A Novichok Creator Tells How Navalny Case Differs From The Skripal Attack
Russian chemist Vil Mirzayanov, one of the developers of Novichok, says that those behind the poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny seem to have learned from the mistakes made during the 2018 Novichok poisoning attack in England against former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. By Mark Krutov
Lockdown Lessons In Hungary: 'It's A Choice Between The Internet Or Eating'
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed Hungary's digital divide, with many children in poorer rural areas receiving little teaching or support during recent months. RFE/RL's newly reopened Hungarian Service compared the experiences of families in rural areas and in the capital, Budapest. By RFE/RL's Hungarian Service
Why Did The Taliban Appoint A Hard-Line Chief Negotiator For Intra-Afghan Talks?
The Taliban has appointed an ultraconservative cleric as its chief negotiator for intra-Afghan peace talks. By Frud Bezhan
Being Finnish: A Guide For Soviet Spies
An archived booklet reveals how communist spooks were instructed to blend in with Finnish locals, with careful advice on the behavior, clothing, and table manners of Finns. By RFE/RL
Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan
Pakistan's powerful generals have long cited political corruption as justification for toppling governments, but an exposé about the family business empire of a former army general who is now a senior government adviser has spurred debate about corruption. By Abubakar Siddique
Activists Save Hill From Mining In Russia's Bashkortostan Region
After weeks of protests, environmental activists in Russia's central Bashkortostan region have won a battle to protect Kushtau Hill from mining. The Bashkir Soda Company had planned to mine limestone from the site. But activists say the hill is a natural treasure and home to many endangered species. By Harutyun Mansuryan, Current Time, and the Volga Desk of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service
Volunteer Medics Came To Kyrgyzstan To Fight COVID-19. Now They Can't Go Home.
Dozens of Kyrgyz medics came from Russia to Kyrgyzstan this summer to help battle the coronavirus. Now they can't go back home because of the lockdown. By Aigerim Akylbekova
Hungary From Above
After RFE/RL said it would resume operations in Hungary after 27 years, photographer Amos Chapple explored the country to take a series of aerial images capturing the country's culture and history. By Amos Chapple