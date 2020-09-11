We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'Weapon Of Terror': A Novichok Creator Tells How Navalny Case Differs From The Skripal Attack Russian chemist Vil Mirzayanov, one of the developers of Novichok, says that those behind the poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny seem to have learned from the mistakes made during the 2018 Novichok poisoning attack in England against former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. By Mark Krutov

Lockdown Lessons In Hungary: 'It's A Choice Between The Internet Or Eating' The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed Hungary's digital divide, with many children in poorer rural areas receiving little teaching or support during recent months. RFE/RL's newly reopened Hungarian Service compared the experiences of families in rural areas and in the capital, Budapest. By RFE/RL's Hungarian Service

Being Finnish: A Guide For Soviet Spies An archived booklet reveals how communist spooks were instructed to blend in with Finnish locals, with careful advice on the behavior, clothing, and table manners of Finns. By RFE/RL

Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan Pakistan's powerful generals have long cited political corruption as justification for toppling governments, but an exposé about the family business empire of a former army general who is now a senior government adviser has spurred debate about corruption. By Abubakar Siddique

Activists Save Hill From Mining In Russia's Bashkortostan Region After weeks of protests, environmental activists in Russia's central Bashkortostan region have won a battle to protect Kushtau Hill from mining. The Bashkir Soda Company had planned to mine limestone from the site. But activists say the hill is a natural treasure and home to many endangered species. By Harutyun Mansuryan, Current Time, and the Volga Desk of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service

Volunteer Medics Came To Kyrgyzstan To Fight COVID-19. Now They Can't Go Home. Dozens of Kyrgyz medics came from Russia to Kyrgyzstan this summer to help battle the coronavirus. Now they can't go back home because of the lockdown. By Aigerim Akylbekova