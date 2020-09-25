We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Man Recounts Rape By Police In Belarus A man has given Current Time a harrowing account of being raped by police in Belarus after being detained in August. He has provided a medical report backing up his story. We have disguised his voice to protect his identity. By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and RFE/RL's Belarus Service

On Russia's Far Eastern Frontier, Vast Stretches Of Free Land, But Little Interest The Kremlin’s homestead program in Russia’s Far East was meant to reverse depopulation on the country’s vast frontier with a booming China. Instead of hardy settlers from Moscow and St. Petersburg, it has attracted enterprising locals looking to build second homes or make a new start. By Matthew Luxmoore

'Jesus' In Jail: Inside Vissarion's Russian Religious Cult A unique Christian community in Siberia is facing the biggest crisis in its nearly 30-year history after its founder, who considers himself the second coming of Jesus Christ, was arrested on September 22. By RFE/RL

RFE/RL Exclusive: Mystery Over Russian’s Suspected Poisoning Deepens With New FBI Records In hundreds of FBI documents obtained exclusively by RFE/RL, new clues to the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza -- and new details about how serious the U.S. government considered his case. By Mike Eckel and Carl Schreck

Belarus Inauguration Prompts Protests, Brutal Crackdown The secretive inauguration of Alyaksandr Lukashenka for a sixth term as Belarusian president was followed by an outbreak of spontaneous protests across the country -- and a brutal crackdown by security forces. The August 9 election results are widely seen as rigged, with both the United States and European Union saying Lukashenka is not the legitimate president of Belarus. By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Belarus Service, and Current Time

Mortified Bosnians Seek To 'Ungoogle' An Ethnic-Cleansing Hotel Of Horrors Bosnian wartime detainees were beaten, tortured, raped, and killed by the hundreds at the 'Vilina Vlas' spa hotel. Amid continuing outrage that it's turned itself back into a tourism spa, petitioners want to wipe it off Google's map. By Dzenana Halimovic and Andy Heil