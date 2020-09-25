We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Belarusian Protesters Counter Authorities' Moves With Online Tactics
As soon as weekend protests against President Alyaksandr Lukashenka wrapped up, demonstrators begin planning their next move. As the Belarusian authorities try to keep the movement under their thumb, protesters are employing online avenues to spread the word on the street. By Michael Scollon
'Violence For the Sake Of Violence': Minsk IT Worker Recounts 'Torture' In Belarusian Jail
Will Russia Snatch Up Belarusian Industrial Assets Amid Crisis?
Man Recounts Rape By Police In Belarus
A man has given Current Time a harrowing account of being raped by police in Belarus after being detained in August. He has provided a medical report backing up his story. We have disguised his voice to protect his identity. By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and RFE/RL's Belarus Service
On Russia's Far Eastern Frontier, Vast Stretches Of Free Land, But Little Interest
The Kremlin’s homestead program in Russia’s Far East was meant to reverse depopulation on the country’s vast frontier with a booming China. Instead of hardy settlers from Moscow and St. Petersburg, it has attracted enterprising locals looking to build second homes or make a new start. By Matthew Luxmoore
'Jesus' In Jail: Inside Vissarion's Russian Religious Cult
A unique Christian community in Siberia is facing the biggest crisis in its nearly 30-year history after its founder, who considers himself the second coming of Jesus Christ, was arrested on September 22. By RFE/RL
RFE/RL Exclusive: Mystery Over Russian’s Suspected Poisoning Deepens With New FBI Records
In hundreds of FBI documents obtained exclusively by RFE/RL, new clues to the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza -- and new details about how serious the U.S. government considered his case. By Mike Eckel and Carl Schreck
Belarus Inauguration Prompts Protests, Brutal Crackdown
The secretive inauguration of Alyaksandr Lukashenka for a sixth term as Belarusian president was followed by an outbreak of spontaneous protests across the country -- and a brutal crackdown by security forces. The August 9 election results are widely seen as rigged, with both the United States and European Union saying Lukashenka is not the legitimate president of Belarus. By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Belarus Service, and Current Time
Mortified Bosnians Seek To 'Ungoogle' An Ethnic-Cleansing Hotel Of Horrors
Bosnian wartime detainees were beaten, tortured, raped, and killed by the hundreds at the 'Vilina Vlas' spa hotel. Amid continuing outrage that it's turned itself back into a tourism spa, petitioners want to wipe it off Google's map. By Dzenana Halimovic and Andy Heil
Maksim Karaleuski is one of many Belarusian IT workers now plying their trade abroad. Now in Kyiv, Karaleuski recounts the torture and other abuse he says he endured after police detained him in Minsk in the first days of the government crackdown on protests over a disputed presidential election. By Alena Litvinava
