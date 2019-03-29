The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

​Last-Minute Lawsuit: Ukraine President Targets Oligarch's TV Channel Ahead Of Tight Election The election campaign of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accuses longtime foe Ihor Kolomoyskyy of seeking revenge for the nationalization of a major bank. By Christopher Miller

The Belarusian Hospital Trying To Break The Country's Abortion Habit Amid falling birth rates, a hospital in Belarus has refused to perform abortions since 2015 to fight what doctors say is the country's dangerous dependency on the procedure. By Anton Trafimovich, Uladz Hrydzin, Andrey Rabchyk, and Tony Wesolowsky

Who's Who In Ukraine: In One Town, Most Names Are The Same In the western Ukrainian town of Sernyky, more than two-thirds of the inhabitants share the same surname, Polyukovych. It could be cause for confusion, particularly in the upcoming elections, but locals say they've got everything figured out. By Current Time

On His Watch: The Dark Events Of Nazarbaev's Long Reign While longtime Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev is being widely credited for economic achievements since resigning on March 19, the dark side of his nearly 30-year rule is receiving far less attention. By Pete Baumgartner

​Lake Baikal Faces New Crisis As Russia Lowers Eco-Standards Russian ecologists have condemned a plan by authorities to allow a higher amount of toxic waste material to be dumped into Lake Baikal, which is already facing an environmental crisis. By Yulia Starinova and Farangis Najibullah Ahead of the Ukrainian presidential election on March 31, we presented video profiles of the three front-runners:

​No Joke: TV Comic Leads Ukrainian Presidential Race​ The star of a Ukrainian TV comedy about a teacher who becomes president is leading opinion polls in the real-life race to become the country's president. By Ray Furlong, Reuters, AP, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

From Chocolate King To Commander In Chief: Ukrainian President Fights For Reelection Petro Poroshenko's reelection campaign focuses on his leadership amid armed conflict with Russia-backed separatists, but his failure to stamp out corruption is also weighing on the minds of Ukrainian voters. By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, and Reuters

Prisoner To President? Ukraine's 'Gas Princess' Aims For The Pinnacle Of Power Yulia Tymoshenko was once one of the richest people in Ukraine, then a prison inmate. Now she's making her third bid for Ukraine's top job. By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, and Reuters

How To Watch (And Understand) Ukraine's Presidential Election Some of the signposts to watch for when Ukrainians go to the polls on March 31 to pick a president or, more likely, at least narrow their choices. By Christopher Miller